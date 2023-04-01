VALDESE — The Draughn baseball team maintained a tie atop the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference standings with a run-rule victory over visiting Avery County on Friday, 10-0 in five innings.

The Wildcats (9-3, 5-1 WHC) scored one run apiece in the first, second and fourth innings, two in the third and five in the fifth.

DHS’ offense was led by Tate Jensen (3 for 3, home run, two runs), Trey Jensen (home run), Nick McGee (triple, RBI, run), Jacob Mull (double, RBI), Jackson Kirkley (hit, RBI, run), Logan McGee (hit, run), Griffin Stephens (two RBIs), John Robert Abernathy (two runs), Thomas Lambert (run) and Bryson Powell (run).

Blake McElyea pitched all five innings for the hosts, scattering seven strikeouts, zero earned runs, two hits and zero walks.

Maiden 2, East Burke 1

The Cavaliers (5-5, 5-3 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) kept Maiden from scoring a run in five of seven innings but couldn't muster enough offense in a league loss to the visiting Blue Devils late Friday in Icard.

EB dropped to a tie for third place with West Lincoln in the CVAC standings.

Maiden gained a 1-0 lead through 2 ½ innings before Hollan Cline recorded a third inning two-out triple and came home off a Cannon Morrison double to tie the score.

Maiden regained the lead in the top of the fourth inning as singles by Morrison and Caden Buff produced the only base runners for the Cavaliers the rest of the game.

Colin Eckard, with a second inning single, was the only other EB batter to record a hit.

Mason Mosteller started on the mound for EB, pitching four complete innings and striking out five Maiden batters with Barger Shook (four strikeouts) pitching in relief.

— Jason Baker

Polk County 11, Patton 4 (8 inn.’s; THU.)

The Panthers (4-6, 1-3 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) forced an extra inning but came undone there, outscored 7-0 in the bonus frame of a league game Thursday at home in Morganton.

PHS was led on offense by Cole Attaway (2 for 4, double, RBI, run), Chandler Rutherford (2 for 4, run), Cohen Christian (double, RBI), Aaron Duncan (hit, RBI), Reid Pons (hit, run), Kanton Trull (hit), Triston Rosenberger (hit), Braxton Hensley (RBI) and Cohen Whisnant (run).

Attaway (1 1/3 innings, two strikeouts, six earned runs, two hits), Jack Powell (2/3 inning, two strikeouts, one earned run, one hit) and Laine Barrier (six innings, 13 strikeouts, three earned runs, six hits) split pitching duties for the hosts.

Watauga 16, Freedom 4 (5 inn.’s; THU.)

The Patriots (3-9, 0-4 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) remained without a conference victory with a loss Thursday on the road in Boone.

FHS trailed 4-0 after one inning and 6-4 after two before the Pioneers plated the contest’s other 10 runs all in the bottom of the fourth frame.

SOFTBALL

Draughn sweeps Owen, Thomas Jefferson

The Lady Wildcats (11-1, 5-1 WHC) ended the week with a 13-1 conference win over Avery County on Friday and a 15-0 nonconference victory over Thomas Jefferson on Thursday, both at home in Valdese.

Against the Lady Vikings, DHS got hits from Maddie Crouch, Maddison Powell, Katie Cozort, Finlee Young, Aubrie Snyder, Laney Winebarger, Katie Hamm, Cydnee Deal and Avie Helton. Hamm and Kadence Clontz combined for a two-hitter from the pitcher’s circle.

Versus the Lady Gryphons, pitchers Winebarger and Clontz and catcher Young combined for a perfect four-inning game backed by strong defense by Powell, Crouch and Karlie Micol. Crouch and Cozort hit home runs while the rest of the lineup either had a hit or scored a run.

Maiden 13, East Burke 3

The Lady Cavaliers (5-6, 3-5 CVAC) fell in conference play Friday at home in Icard.

Offensive leaders for EBHS were Kyndal Morrison (3 for 4, run), Katherine Greene (2 for 3, double), Linda Crawford (2 for 3, run), Kaylee Paige (2 for 4, double), Madyson Johnson (hit, RBI) and Abbie Steele (run).

EB got pitching from Paige (3 1/3 innings, three strikeouts, six earned runs, eight hits), Addy Fortenberry (2 2/3 innings, one strikeout, three earned runs, four hits) and Ally Boyette (one inning, three earned runs, three hits).

Patton 9, Polk County 4 (THU.)

The Lady Panthers (6-4, 2-2 MF7) made it three straight wins overall and two consecutive in the conference with a win Thursday at home in Morganton, leading 7-0 after two innings.

PHS was led on offense by Ellie Shuping (2 for 3, RBI, run), Marleigh Carswell (2 for 4, home run, three RBIs, two runs), Emma Grindstaff (hit, RBI, two runs), Alex Maines (hit, run), Hailey Snodgrass (hit, run), Lindsey Devine (hit), Joellie Pinto (run) and Katie Lail (run).

Carswell tossed a complete game for the hosts, scattering six strikeouts, three earned runs, nine hits and zero walks across seven innings.

Watauga 4, Freedom 1 (THU.)

The Lady Patriots (2-9, 0-4 NWC) remained winless in league play with Thursday’s loss on the road in Boone.

FHS was led offensively by Mikhayla Lingafelt (double), Abigayle Gibson (double), Cassidy Taylor (hit, run) and Destiny White (RBI).

Lingafelt pitched the distance for the visitors, scattering seven strikeouts, one earned run, four hits and zero walks across six innings.

GIRLS SOCCER

Patton sweeps McDowell, Chase

The Lady Panthers (5-6-2, 2-3 MF7) recorded a nonconference shutout win over the Lady Titans 1-0 on Friday at home in Morganton, their fourth consecutive victory.

Kadin Scism scored the game’s lone goal in the 22nd minute. Goalkeeper Ada Caballero recorded a clean sheet with six saves, aided by strong midfield efforts from Scism, Ashley Vicente Lopez, Marissa Lor, Lorely Tzul and Isabela Caballero.

In Thursday’s 4-3 MF7 victory over the visiting Lady Trojans, PHS went up 2-0 by halftime on goals from Scism assisted by Lor and another goal from Lor. Kinsley Lor scored on an Isabella Caballero assist and Marissa Lor added a second goal in the 63rd minute for a 4-1 lead before the hosts gave up two penalty kicks late. Ada Caballero recorded four saves in goal.

R-S Central 5, Freedom 4

Maria Perez Rodriguez garnered a hat trick for the Lady Patriots (1-6-3) in nonconference play Friday night on the road in Rutherfordton, part of the team’s season-high four goals, but it was not enough to keep the Lady Hilltoppers at bay as they rallied to from a 3-1 halftime deficit.

Perez Rodriguez’ goals came in the 16th, 39th and 54th minutes. Maida Ramirez Tomas also scored for FHS in the 26th minute.

— Jacob Conley

Owen 5, Draughn 2

The Lady Wildcats (6-2-4, 2-1 WHC) suffered their first league loss and had a six-game non-losing streak snapped with Friday’s loss at home in Valdese.

Ambria Blalock and Alexis Diaz scored goals for DHS.

East Burke 5, Bunker Hill 0 (THU.)

The Lady Cavaliers (6-4, 2-2 CVAC) pulled to .500 in conference play Thursday on the road in Claremont, scoring one goal in the first half and four after the intermission.

Ashley Hernandez recorded a rare haul with four goals for EBHS, with Piper Chapman adding the other, on assists from Piper Strong, Kaliyah Hill and Lily Jantes.

In goal for EB, Chloe Cook tallied two saves and Maritza Cisneros had one.

BOYS TENNIS

Newton-Conover 5, East Burke 4 (THU.)

The Cavaliers (0-10, 0-3 CVAC) just missed out on their first win with a league loss Thursday on the road in Newton.

EB got wins at No. 2 singles with Qwinton Hemphill 6-3, 4-6, 10-6; No. 3 singles with Joshua Thomas 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 singles with Tristen Carswell 6-3, 7-5 (7-5); and No. 3 doubles with Jacob Gersch/Noah Ramsey 8-4.

EBHS also got exhibition wins from Jaydon Fair, Wyatt Stotts and Davis Wall.

Hibriten 9, Freedom 0 (THU.)

The Patriots (4-4, 1-4 NWC) were shut out in conference play Thursday on the road in Lenoir.

The loss dropped FHS to .500 overall following a 3-0 start.

BOYS LACROSSE

T.C. Roberson 15, Patton 1 (THU.)

The Panthers (0-9, 0-9 Conf.) fell in conference play Thursday on the road in Asheville.

PHS’ lone goal came in the fourth quarter from Alex Buckner. Shane Marshall recorded 12 saves in goal for the visitors.

GIRLS LACROSSE

T.C. Roberson 20, Patton 0 (THU.)

The Lady Panthers (0-8, 0-8 Conf.) were shut out in league play Thursday on the road in Asheville.

PHS gave up 12 first-half goals and eight more after the break.