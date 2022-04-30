H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn baseball tops East Burke, clinches WHC 1A/2A title

VALDESE — For the Draughn baseball team, a nonconference rivalry game both produced a victory and represented an opportunity to celebrate a league championship.

After a 6-0 home win over East Burke on Senior Night late Thursday, the Wildcats also clinched the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference crown when second-place Madison suffered a home loss to Mountain Heritage.

It is DHS' first league crown since its inaugural such championship in 2012.

On Thursday, Draughn’s lone senior, Brayden Schutt, had one hit, and one run as the Wildcats outhit the Cavaliers 5-4. Tanner Woody added a two-run homer in the third inning.

Freshman Tate Jensen started on the mound for DHS, striking out four batters in a six-inning performance before Trey Jensen (three strikeouts) pitched the seventh inning.

The Cavaliers (5-14) were led by two hits from Cooper Greene.

Freshman Barger Shook started on the mound and went the distance, striking out six.

Chase 13, Patton 1 (THU.; 5 inn.'s)

The Panthers (5-14, 0-10 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) trailed the entire way in a home league game and the Trojans pushed across eight more runs in the fifth to end things early.

Patton was led by Brayden Pearson (2 for 3, double, run) and Brayson Buff (2 for 3, RBI).

East Burke 11, West Caldwell 1 (FRI.; 5 inn's)

The Cavaliers ended their regular season on a high note, defeating West Caldwell by run rule at home in Icard.

It was also senior night for the Cavaliers (5-9 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) and they honored Nate Zimmerman, Blane Fulbright, Luke Bumgarner, Cooper Greene and Ethan Keener.

Greene pitched all five innings on the mound, striking out two Warrior batters. He also had an RBI single in the fourth.

Bumgarner had a three-RBI double in the second inning. Keener batted in Will Weidner off a single for the game's first run. Zimmerman scored a run in the second. Fulbright had two singles and a stolen base.

Weidner (three RBIs, two runs), Colin Eckard (two runs, RBI), Eden Worley (RBI double) and Barger Shook (RBI) were other key EB batters.

The Cavaliers finished sixth in the CVAC standings and will be on the road at Bunker Hill on Monday to open the conference tournament.

Alexander Central 12, Freedom 3 (FRI.)

The Patriots (7-15, 3-7 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) dropped a league game in Taylorsville, falling behind 8-0 after one inning.

Freedom was led by Garren Bryant (2 for 4, RBI) and Mason Mozeley (double, run).

Next up for FHS in a visit to Hibriten to start the NWC tournament on Monday.

SOFTBALL

East Burke 5, West Caldwell 3 (FRI.)

The Lady Cavaliers (10-11, 8-6 CVAC) honored two seniors and earned a fourth-place league finish and a first-round home rematch with the Lady Warriors on Monday in the conference tournament.

The Lady Cavaliers won three of their last five games.

“We’ve been playing really well,” EB coach Tracy Greene said.

The final victory of the regular season came as the Lady Cavaliers celebrated Senior Night for Catherine Hammack and Love’ Tallent.

Hammack’s sister, Grace, started the Lady Cavaliers’ scoring in the second inning. She delivered a leadoff double, raced to third base on a wild pitch, and scampered home on another wild pitch.

Tallent put the Lady Cavaliers ahead for good in the fourth. She beat out a leadoff bunt, raced to second on a wild pitch, stole third and slid home on an errant throw.

The Lady Cavaliers added three more runs in the fifth.

Alexander Central 15, Freedom 0 (FRI.; 5 inn.'s)

The Lady Patriots (4-18, 0-10 NWC) were blanked in the regular season finale in Taylorsville to finish their league slate winless, falling behind 9-0 after an inning.

Freedom was led by one hit apiece from Cassidy Taylor and Sarah Armentrout.

FHS will visit Hibriten in the NWC tournament on Monday.

East Rutherford 8, Patton 4 (THU.)

The Lady Panthers (9-12, 1-9 MF7) trailed just 3-2 after three innings at home before the Lady Cavaliers pulled ahead to win the league contest.

Patton was led by Cierra Lail (2 for 3, three RBIs, run), Kara Redwine (hit, RBI), Kailey Buchanan (hit, two runs), and Katie Lail (hit, run).

GIRLS SOCCER

Freedom 3, Alexander Central 0 (FRI.)

The Lady Patriots (10-3-1, 4-2 NWC) earned a road conference win in Taylorsville.

Freedom got one goal apiece from Abby Bryant, Skylar Georges and Keyla Perez Rodriguez. Georges (two) and Malia Withrow tallied assists for FHS.

Kaylee Ollis recorded the shutout in goal for the visitors.

Brevard 2, Patton 1 (THU.; OT)

The Lady Panthers (6-6-5, 4-4-2 MF7) fell in overtime in Brevard after holding an early 1-0 lead off a Stella Cross goal in the second minute.

That score held for 46 minutes before the Lady Blue Devils first tied, then took the lead.

Danielle Wojcik recorded 18 saves in goal for PHS

Newton-Conover 1, East Burke 0 (THU.; 2OT)

The Lady Cavaliers (5-8-2, 4-6 CVAC) dropped a double-overtime league game at home in Icard.

Chloe Cook (six) and Jordan Robinson (three) combined for nine saves in goal for East Burke.

BOYS LACROSSE

Patton 7, South Iredell 6 (THU.; OT)

The Panthers (3-9) earned a nonconference road win in Statesville to close out the regular season in overtime after trailing 6-3 at halftime.

Patton was led in the comeback win by Keiven LaFevers (two goals, three assists), Alex Buckner (two goals, assist), Chris Connelly (two goals) and Anthony Hernandez (goal).

Shane Marshall had eight saves in goal for PHS, including a critical one early in OT that set up the winning goal.

Next up for Patton is the NCHSAA 1A/2A/3A state playoffs. Seeded 13th, the Panthers will take a first-round bye then visit No. 4 Christ the King on Friday in the second round.

GIRLS LACROSSE

South Iredell 13, Patton 4 (THU.)

The Lady Panthers (2-10) dropped a non-league game in Statesville to end their season.

Bailey Tallent had all four goals for Patton. Freshman goalie Sailor Gibson tallied nine saves for PHS.

TRACK AND FIELD

EB wins 7 events at Bunker Hill meet (THU.)

The Cavaliers claimed seven individual events at the Bunker Hill Twilight Meet in Claremont.

Boys winners included K.J. Byrd in the 110 hurdles (15.84 seconds), Brady Bostain in the shot put (39'6.5"), Kolby Byrd in the discus (115'7"), Ian Cox in the high jump (5'10") and the 4x200 relay team (1:36.51).

Taylor Bostain claimed two wins for the Lady Cavaliers in the shot put (33'7.5") and the discus (85'6").

Freedom wins twice at NWC 9th-10th (THU.)

The Patriots won twice at the NWC ninth- and 10th-grade meet, hosted by Watauga in Boone.

Both victories came on the girls side from Emily Kania in the 1600 (6:17.35) and the 800 (2:53.46).

EB, FHS, PHS at Carolina Distance (FRI.)

The Cavaliers, Patriots and Panthers competed at the Carolina Distance Carnival in Matthews.

The PHS boys' Vance Jones, who was fifth in the 800 (1:55.07), was the top local finisher.

