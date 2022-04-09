H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn baseball tops Mountain Heritage 10-0

VALDESE — Tate Jensen pitched a one-hitter, Thomas Lambert and Kelton Mitchell drove in two runs apiece, and the Draughn baseball team kept in the chase for a Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference title.

"It's just a testament to the players' hard work," Draughn coach Mason Biddix said after Friday's 10-0, five-inning victory over Mountain Heritage in WHC action. "We want to be the top team going into the playoffs."

Jensen did his part for the host Wildcats (11-3 overall, 5-1 WHC). The left-hander allowed only a lead-off single in the first inning and one walk in facing just one batter over the minimum through five innings.

"Tate has been a freshman who really has stepped up for us," Biddix said. "He has really been working his tail off. It paid off here."

Lambert delivered two run-producing hits to spark a seven-hit attack for the Wildcats. Mitchell punched a two-run double, and John Robert Abernathy, with a triple, and Trey Jensen, with a double, batted in runs.

"We've been challenging the guys to make sure to get off to a quick start," Biddix said. "We came out swinging and trying to make their defense make plays."

Hibriten 13, Freedom 7

The Patriots (6-10, 3-3 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) fell to .500 in league play late Friday in Lenoir after holding leads of 2-0 after an inning, 4-3 after three and 7-3 after four before the Panthers exploded with 10 runs in the fifth frame.

Freedom was led by Mason Mozeley (double, three RBIs, two runs), Jagger Bailey (hit, RBI), Carson Dyson (hit, two runs), Dakota Houk (hit, run), Eli Thomas (hit, run) and Tristan Esquivel (RBI).

Mozeley (four strikeouts), Garren Bryant (three), Esquivel and Daniel Stevenson shared pitching duties for FHS.

R-S Central 9, Patton 2

The Panthers (3-10, 0-6 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) remained winless in league play with Friday's home loss, which saw the Hilltoppers jump out to an insurmountable 7-0 lead after two innings.

Patton was led by Waylon Rutherford (2 for 4, double, run), Brayden Pearson (2 for 4) and Reid Pons (hit, run).

Nick McGee (five strikeouts) and Cole Whisnant (three) handled the pitching for PHS.

Newton-Conover 10, East Burke 6

The Cavaliers (4-8, 4-6 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) fell on the road in Newton late Friday. No more details were available.

Shelby 7, Freedom 1 (THU.)

The Patriots battled to a 1-1 tie through an inning before the host Golden Lions took over late Thursday in Shelby.

Freedom's output was courtesy of a Mozeley solo home run in the top of the first.

Dyson (three strikeouts), Bryant (one), Esquivel (one) and Thomas (one) shared time on the mound for FHS.

BOYS GOLF

Bock, FHS win NWC match at Mountain Aire (THU.)

Sophomore Alex Bock (71) was the medalist and Freedom (322) the team winner in Thursday's NWC match at Mountain Aire Golf Course in West Jefferson.

The Patriots finished ahead of Alexander Central (325), South Caldwell (339), Hibriten (354), Watauga (359) and host Ashe County (367).

Bock was followed by teammates Braxton Reinhardt (81), Michael Cates (83), Lawson Biggerstaff (87) and Wilson Cates (89).

Patton 5th in MF7 match at Meadowbrook (THU.)

The Panthers (381) finished behind Polk County (312), Chase (321), Hendersonville (347) and East Rutherford (351) and ahead of Brevard (404) in Thursday's league match at Meadowbrook Golf Club in Rutherfordton. R-S Central did not field a full team.

PHS was led by Brady Chamberlain (78), Dilan Patton (89), Will Radford (92), Triston Overton (122) and Zachery Weller (122).

SOFTBALL

Mountain Heritage 8, Draughn 2

The visiting Lady Cougars scored two runs in the second inning and three runs apiece in the fifth and sixth innings to maintain an undefeated mark in WHC play late Friday in Valdese.

A two-run, sixth-inning home run by Katie Cozort accounted for the two runs for the Lady Wildcats (10-3, 4-2 WHC) as Maddison Powell also scored.

Cozort, with a fourth-inning double, and Maddie Crouch each had two hits with Powell, Katie Hamm, Laney Winebarger,and Aubrie Snyder each recording a hit.

Hamm (two strikeouts) and Winebarger (one) both spent time in the pitching circle for Draughn.

Hibriten 10, Freedom 0 (5 inn.'s)

The Lady Patriots (2-13, 0-6 NWC) fell short of their first league win late Friday in Lenoir, falling behind 2-0 after an inning before giving up four runs apiece in the fourth and fifth frames.

Lani Billings, Madilynn Taylor, Daniell Robinson and Jasmine Webb had hits for Freedom.

Billings (four strikeouts) and Destiny White pitched for FHS.

R-S Central 15, Patton 2 (6 inn.'s)

The Lady Panthers (7-6, 1-5 MF7) couldn't snap their losing streak late Friday at home as the visiting Lady Hilltoppers scored seven runs in the sixth inning to end things early.

Patton was led by Hailey Snodgrass (2 for 3, run), Emma Grindstaff (hit, two RBIs) and Cierra Lail (hit, run).

Kadence Clontz (strikeout), Marleigh Carswell and Bridget Patrick took turns in the pitcher's circle for PHS.

Draughn 19, Patton 8 (THU.)

The visiting Lady Wildcats led 5-0 after an inning, 8-0 after two, 11-3 after three, 12-5 after four and 13-5 after five before the teams combined for nine more runs in the seventh inning of Thursday's high-scoring nonconference game in Morganton.

Draughn was led by Hamm (four hits, two doubles, three RBIs), Aubrie Snyder (three hits, home run, double, five RBIs), Regan Winkler (three hits, three RBIs), Powell, (three hits, home run, RBI), Cozort (three hits, double, four runs, three stolen bases), Crouch (two hits), Winebarger (two hits) and Brianna Nations (hit).

Hamm earned the win in the circle ahead of strong defense from Nations and Cozort.

Patton was led by Patrick (3 for 5, run), Kailey Buchanan (2 for 4, RBI, three runs), Katie Lail (2 for 4, run), Kara Redwine (2 for 4, run), Cierra Lail (2 for 4), Ellie Shuping (double, two RBIs), Meredith Kearson (hit, two RBIs), Grindstaff (hit, run, RBI) and Clontz (hit, run).

Carswell and Clontz tallied a strikeout apiece in the circle for PHS.

East Burke collects 2 forfeit wins

The Lady Cavaliers (5-8, 5-5 CVAC) earned a pair of forfeit league wins after Thursday's planned doubleheader with Newton-Conover was axed.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hibriten 2, Freedom 1

The Lady Patriots (7-2-1, 1-1 NWC) suffered their first league setback late Friday in Lenoir. No more details were available.

East Burke 3, West Lincoln 2 (THU.)

The Lady Cavaliers (4-4-2, 3-2 CVAC) gained a league win late Thursday in Lincolnton, breaking open a 1-1 halftime tie with a 2-1 advantage after the intermission.

The visitors got two goals from Ashley Hernandez and another from Catie Gonzalez on a Hernandez assist. Hernandez' goals were assisted by Alia Castrejon and Kylie McFalls.

Jordan Robinson and Chloe Cook were credited with three saves apiece in goal for EB.

Patton 0, Polk County 0 (THU.)

The Lady Panthers (5-4-5, 3-2-2 MF7) added another tie to their tally in league action late Thursday in Columbus.

Danielle Wojcik tallied eight saves in goal for Patton alongside solid defense from Faith Webb, Jaycee Mull and Maleah Pritchard on the back end and Kadin Scism, Ashley Vicente Lopez and Maria Francisco in the middle. Marissa Lor and Lorely Tzul Vasquez totaled 11 shots on goal for PHS.

Coach Keith Scott also credited Kinsley Lor, Bella Johnson, Charlotte Rigsbee and Carly Rodriguez with good play on the wing.

BOYS TENNIS

East Burke 8, West Caldwell 1 (THU.)

The visiting Cavaliers (3-9, 2-5 CVAC) scored a convincing conference win late Thursday in Gamewell to close out the regular season.

East Burke's wins came at No. 2 singles as Dalton Parker won 6-4, 6-4; No. 3 singles as Landon Lennex won 6-1, 6-0; No. 4 singles as Qwinton Hemphill won 6-0, 6-1; No. 5 singles as Raleigh Slutsky won 6-0, 6-1; No. 6 singles as Adan Lopez won 6-2, 6-2; No. 1 doubles as Robbie Stringfield/Hemphill won 8-3; No. 2 doubles as Josh Thomas/Tristan Carswell won 8-3; and No. 3 doubles as Jacob Gersch/David Longinos won by forfeit.

Alexander Central 8, Freedom 1 (THU.)

The Patriots (2-10, 0-10 NWC) finished the regular season on a low note late Thursday in Taylorsville with a league loss.

Freedom's lone win came at No. 2 doubles as Chase Whitaker/Teague Ballew earned an 8-3 victory.

Patton 7, Brevard 2 (WED.)

The Panthers (1-10, 1-9 MF7) ended the regular season with their first win late Wednesday at home.

Victories for PHS came at No. 2 singles as Coley Welch won 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 singles as Judge Avery won 6-1, 6-2; No. 4 singles as Kelton Mull won 6-3, 6-1; No. 5 singles as Om Patel won by forfeit; No. 6 singles as Louie Skelly won by forfeit; No. 2 doubles as Patel/Skelly won 8-2; and No. 3 doubles by forfeit.

TRACK AND FIELD

Draughn at Avery County meet (THU.)

The Wildcats were led at Thursday's five-team meet with McDowell, Mountain Heritage, Mitchell and the host Vikings in Newland by runner-up finishes from Luke Blalock in the boys 110 hurdles (21.00), Reed Farrar in the boys 1600 (5:10.00), the boys 4x800 relay team (10:07.90), Regen Bridges in the girls 800 (3:01.60) and Lainey Proffitt in the girls pole vault (7'0").

BOYS LACROSSE

Hickory 12, Patton 3

The Panthers (2-5, 2-4 Conf.) dropped Thursday's league match in Hickory. No more details were available.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Hickory 20, Patton 6

The Lady Panthers (2-5, 1-5 Conf.) lost their conference game late Thursday in Hickory, falling behind 16-5 by halftime. No more details were available.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.