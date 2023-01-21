H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn boys 2nd, girls 3rd at WHC championships

ASHEVILLE — The Draughn boys were second and the Lady Wildcats placed third at Friday’s Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference swimming championships, held at the Buncombe County Aquatic Center.

Owen, the hosts for the event, swept both team championships.

The Draughn boys got four event wins from Elias Phipps in the 100 backstroke (1:14.21); Brandon Sexton in the 100 freestyle (1:03.54); Trey Jensen in the 50 freestyle (24.39); and the 200 freestyle relay team (1:45.37) on Sexton, Griffin Stephens, William Abernathy and Jensen.

The Lady Wildcats’ three event wins came from Rhyannon Reasoner in the 500 freestyle (6:05.86); Abby Wood in the 100 freestyle (1:03.04); and the 200 freestyle relay team (2:00.97) of Reasoner, Sarah Mull, Allyson Auton and Wood.

EB teams sweep conference warmup

The host East Burke boys and girls swept first place positions in the Cavalier Conference Warmup meet on Friday in Valdese.

The EB boys collected eight event wins from Taylor Lennex in the 500 freestyle (6:35.43); Noah Ramsey in the 200 individual medley (2:50.69); Kaleb Castle in the 100 backstroke (1:32.17); Jacob Gersh in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.22); Tristan Carswell in the 100 freestyle (1:02.48); the 400 freestyle relay team (4:20.12) of Lennex, Ramsey, Gersh and Carswell; the 200 medley relay team (2:09.70) on Zane Wise, Gersh, Lennex and Carswell; and the 200 freestyle relay team (1:53.49) on Lennex, Ramsey, Gersh and Carswell.

The Lady Cavaliers’ two event wins came from the 400 freestyle relay team (5:06.07) of Marabeth Huffman, Freyja Lemaire, Grace Hammack and Gracie Hall and the 200 freestyle relay team (2:11.81) of Hammack, Lemaire, Hall and Huffman.

WRESTLING

Draughn at WHC championships

The Wildcats participated in the WHC championships on Friday in Marshall.

Gaston Garrison (113), Landon Clark (138) and Hampton Blackwell (170) were Draughn’s top finishers, placing fourth.

Andres Garcia Lopez (120) and Isaac Smith (145) also reached the quarterfinals for DHS.

Maiden 51, East Burke 28

The host Cavaliers dropped Friday’s Catawba Valley 2A Conference match in Icard.

East Burke got wins by pin from Cody Bryant (113), Grayson Phillips (126) and Brody Burns (220).

Zeke Pierce (195) won by 15-2 major decision and Bryson Wheeler (145) was awarded a victory on a disqualification.