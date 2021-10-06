H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn boys, EB girls win county XC titles

“The girls are playing hard and coming together,” said Draughn coach Jamie Ward. “We made a lot of errors that we cannot make against Rosman, but I think they will play to the competition that Rosman brings them.”

Draughn’s JVs won in straight sets to continue their undefeated mark at 18-0.

Bunker Hill 3, EB 0

The Lady Cavaliers (2-14, 2-7 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) lost Tuesday in Claremont, 17-25, 17-25, 16-25. East Burke’s Caroline Pruitt had 16 assists and five digs, Katherine Greene had seven kills and seven digs, Gabby Wingate had six digs and Trysten Hare had five kills plus two blocks.

The EB JV squad won, 25-13, 25-21, behind the play of Addy Fortenberry (three kills, five assists, six digs), Bree Winkler (three aces, eight digs), Allison Teague (five assists, two kills, two aces) and Grace Hammack (three kills, two aces, five digs).

SOCCER

Mtn. Heritage 7, Draughn 0

The host Wildcats (0-5, 0-3 WHC 1A/2A) were shut out Tuesday in their first action in 11 days, still missing five starters after last week’s COVID pause.

TENNIS

Owen 7, Draughn 2