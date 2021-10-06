H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn boys, EB girls win county XC titles

By the slimmest of margins, the Draughn boys cross country team (50 points) slipped past Patton (51) to win the title at Tuesday’s Burke County championship meet held at Freedom Park in Morganton.
Meanwhile on the girls side, East Burke (39) topped the host Lady Patriots (47) to win the title.
The Wildcat boys were led by first-place runner Reed Farrar (17:48) and also got an all-county effort from Andrew Albright sixth. (The top 10 boys and girls finishers were named all-county.) Vance Jones finished second to pace the Panthers, and teammate Gabe Wykle (seventh) was also all-county.
EB and Freedom tied for third in the team standings with 60 points apiece. Both had three all-county efforts, which came from the Patriots’ Joseph Hover (third), Colby Anderson (fourth) and Dalton Brittain (fifth) and the Cavaliers’ Jonathan Garcia (eighth), Caleb Johnson-White (ninth) and Jackson Spencer (10th).
Patton’s Madison Clay (19:44) won the girls race by nearly 2 minutes to sweep the county’s three biggest events of the year after already having recently claimed Freedom Invitational and Draughn Invitational.
The winning Lady Cavs’ effort was led by Meah Walsh (second), Mekensie Harris (sixth) and Piper Strong (seventh). Freedom also had three all-county runners: Emily Kania (third), Leah Kirksey (fourth) and Sheyla Hernandez (10th).
Also for third-place Patton (58), Sara Griggs was fifth. And Draughn (85) was led by Ambria Blalock (eighth) and Regen Bridges (ninth).
VOLLEYBALL
Patton 3, R-S Central 1
The Lady Panthers (13-2, 6-2 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) came back from a set down to win Tuesday at home, 15-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-17.
Patton’s Izora Gragg had 39 assists, six digs and five kills, Kenady Roper had 17 kills and 16 digs, Christina Skelly had 12 digs, four kills and three aces and Danielle Wojcik had 11 kills, six digs and three aces. Lainey Poteet added a team-high four blocks.
The Patton JVs also won, 25-19, 25-18. Statistical leaders included Ella Norris (eight assists), Anna Lynn Ripley (four aces), Norris, Ripley and Piper Atkins (three kills each) and Kate Clark and Clara Lane (two digs each).
Draughn 3, Madison 1
The Lady Wildcats (13-5, 8-2 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) claimed a sixth straight win Tuesday at home, 25-13, 25-19, 22-25, 25-16.
Draughn’s Christon Carswell, Madison Powell and Addie Hart led the way early at the service line before Powell’s and Bella Williams’ play around the net in the fourth set was key in nailing down the win.
The Lady ’Cats next face a challenge with first-place Rosman coming to Valdese today.
“The girls are playing hard and coming together,” said Draughn coach Jamie Ward. “We made a lot of errors that we cannot make against Rosman, but I think they will play to the competition that Rosman brings them.”
Draughn’s JVs won in straight sets to continue their undefeated mark at 18-0.
Bunker Hill 3, EB 0
The Lady Cavaliers (2-14, 2-7 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) lost Tuesday in Claremont, 17-25, 17-25, 16-25. East Burke’s Caroline Pruitt had 16 assists and five digs, Katherine Greene had seven kills and seven digs, Gabby Wingate had six digs and Trysten Hare had five kills plus two blocks.
The EB JV squad won, 25-13, 25-21, behind the play of Addy Fortenberry (three kills, five assists, six digs), Bree Winkler (three aces, eight digs), Allison Teague (five assists, two kills, two aces) and Grace Hammack (three kills, two aces, five digs).
SOCCER
Mtn. Heritage 7, Draughn 0
The host Wildcats (0-5, 0-3 WHC 1A/2A) were shut out Tuesday in their first action in 11 days, still missing five starters after last week’s COVID pause.
TENNIS
Owen 7, Draughn 2
The visiting Warlassies won Tuesday in Valdese to sweep the regular-season series in a matchup of the league’s top 2A squad and top 1A squad. Draughn (4-3, 3-2 WHC 1A/2A) collected its only match wins in singles via Maddison Powell and Brianna Nations.
W. Lincoln at EB
The Lady Cavaliers (3-4, 3-2 CVAC 2A) were scheduled to host their regular-season finale on Tuesday. No details were available. EB next participates in the CVAV tournament Oct. 12 at Maiden.
GOLF
Freedom at Silver Creek
Hana Piercy was the host Lady Patriots’ lone golfer Tuesday and carded 54 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference’s nine-hole season finale. Hibriten claimed the trifecta as it wrapped up its league title by winning Tuesday’s match as a team, with Trinity White shooting even-par 36 for medalist honors.
POSTPONEMENTS
Both Freedom and Patton had girls tennis matches postponed early this week. Freedom now visits Watauga on Oct. 11 in a contest originally slated for Monday, and Patton’s Tuesday match vs. R-S Central has not been rescheduled.
