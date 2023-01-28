H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn boys win at Cavalier Last Chance meet

VALDESE — The Draughn boys finished first, the East Burke boys and Draughn girls were second and the East Burke girls were third at Friday’s Cavalier Last Chance meet at the Jimmy C. Draughn Aquatic Center. Newton-Conover was the team winner in girls competition.

The Wildcat boys got wins from William Abernathy in the 200 individual medley (2:30.12) and the 100 freestyle (1:00.15); Griffin Stephens in the 200 freestyle (2:15.49); Elias Phipps in the 100 backstroke (1:13.47); and Brandon Sexton in the 50 freestyle (27.96).

The Cavalier boys’ wins came from Taylor Lennex in the 500 freestyle (6:16.51); Haiden Dale in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.01); the 400 freestyle relay team (4:10.19) of Lennex, Noah Ramsey, Jacob Gersh and Tristan Carswell; the 200 medley relay team (2:08.46) of Zane Wise, Gersh, Lennex and Carswell; and the 200 freestyle relay team (1:49.33) of Lennex, Ramsey, Gersh and Carswell.

The Lady Wildcats’ winners were Sarah Mull in the 500 freestyle (6:55.62) and Rhyannon Reasoner in the 100 freestyle (1:00.82) and the 50 freestyle (27.31).

The Lady Cavaliers’ lone win was by the 400 freestyle relay team (5:03.15) of Marabeth Huffman, Ella Beth Oxentine, Grace Hammack and Gracie Hall.

WRESTLING

NCHSAA Women’s West Regional

Freedom’s Jeulenea Khang was first and Draughn’s Mackinzie Basinger was third at Thursday’s NCHSAA Women’s West Regional match.

Khang (100) won all three of her matches by pin, including the title match over North Henderson’s Gracie Short.

Basinger (235) won in the quarterfinals and consolation semifinals by pin before pinning Smoky Mountain’s Riley Stokes in the third-place match.

Freedom’s Harley Moody (114) picked up a first-round win. East Burke’s Ava Norris (185) also participated in the event.