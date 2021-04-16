H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn claims softball slugfest over Patton, 19-10

VALDESE — The host Draughn softball team overcame a slow start to defeat county rival Patton in a Senior Night slugfest on Thursday, 19-10, in the teams’ last matchup as Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference rivals.

The Lady Wildcats (6-3 NWFAC) collected 21 hits to Patton’s 10 including home runs by Katie Cozort, Dakota Melancon and the team’s lone senior, Chloe Gary.

“(This win) has a lot to do with my team just being behind me all the time,” said Gary. “It just encourages me to do better each game.”

Patton (2-8 NWFAC) gained a 6-4 advantage through an inning and a half after a five-run second highlighted by a two-run double from Hailey Snodgrass.

That’s when the Lady Wildcats took charge, going yard twice in the bottom of the inning as Cozort hit a two-run shot to plate Maddie Crouch followed by Melancon adding a two-run blast to plate Regan Winkler for a turnaround 8-6 lead.

Gary’s three-run home run came in the fourth as part of Draughn’s seven-run rally, and the hosts also scored three runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to complete the win.