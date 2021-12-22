H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn earns 7 All-WHC nods for football, soccer

The Draughn football and boys soccer teams combined for seven All-Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference nods as the league recently released those honors lists.

On the gridiron, the Wildcats received recognitions for Nigel Dula, Will Price, Daylin Pritchard, Luke Rector and Donnell Wilkins. Andrew Albright and Ryan Williams made the soccer list.

Dula was recognized as the Burke County player of the year after tallying county-highs in rushing with 1,890 yards and 19 touchdowns on 211 attempts. The yardage and touchdowns are DHS single-season program records, and he also ranks first in Draughn career rushing yardage and is second on the Wildcats’ career rushing TD list. Dula set a county single-game record with 478 yards and tied the all-time county mark with six touchdowns.

Price led the county in interceptions with five, three of which he returned for touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff 87 yards for a TD. Price made 52 total tackles and broke up eight passes.

Pritchard led the county in receiving yards with 635 and receiving touchdowns with 12 and was second in receptions with 36. On defense, he tied for the county lead in sacks with six.