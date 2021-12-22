H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn earns 7 All-WHC nods for football, soccer

The Draughn football and boys soccer teams combined for seven All-Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference nods as the league recently released those honors lists.
On the gridiron, the Wildcats received recognitions for Nigel Dula, Will Price, Daylin Pritchard, Luke Rector and Donnell Wilkins. Andrew Albright and Ryan Williams made the soccer list.
Dula was recognized as the Burke County player of the year after tallying county-highs in rushing with 1,890 yards and 19 touchdowns on 211 attempts. The yardage and touchdowns are DHS single-season program records, and he also ranks first in Draughn career rushing yardage and is second on the Wildcats’ career rushing TD list. Dula set a county single-game record with 478 yards and tied the all-time county mark with six touchdowns.
Price led the county in interceptions with five, three of which he returned for touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff 87 yards for a TD. Price made 52 total tackles and broke up eight passes.
Pritchard led the county in receiving yards with 635 and receiving touchdowns with 12 and was second in receptions with 36. On defense, he tied for the county lead in sacks with six.
Rector anchored the offensive line for the county’s best rushing attack, accumulating 44 pancake blocks. On the defensive side, Rector tied for fifth in the county and in sacks with three.
Wilkins led the county in total tackles with 127, 26 clear of the next closest player. Wilkins also led the county in tackles for loss with 12. He added two sacks and two pass breakups.
Mitchell’s Ty Turbyfill was named the WHC’s football player of the year.
WRESTLING
Patton falls twice at Burns tri-match
The Panthers (7-12) lost twice at Tuesday’s nonconference tri-match hosted by Burns, falling to the host Bulldogs, 52-20, and to Ashbrook, 51-30, in Lawndale.
Sawyer James (126), Dilan Patton (160), Eliseo Ramirez (170) and Danny Marshall (182) won in both matches for Patton, while Sheldon Jordan (195) added a forfeit win versus Ashbrook.
Both of James’ and Marshall’s wins were by pin. Patton won by pin over Ashbrook and by 16-0 technical fall versus Burns. Ramirez won by pin over Ashbrook and 10-5 decision against Burns.
Elsewhere in wrestling, Draughn, East Burke and Freedom did not compete as scheduled.
JV BASKETBALL
BOYS
Bandys 43, East Burke 36
Deficits of 9-5 after a quarter and 26-19 by halftime undid the JV Cavaliers (3-5, 0-2 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.), who stayed winless in league play on the road late Tuesday in Catawba.
Barger Shook led the visitors with 10 points. Jacob Dellinger added seven more in the East Burke loss.
Mitchell 48, Draughn 40
The JV Wildcats (1-10, 1-2 WHC) were in a position to gain their first home win of the season, leading by 12 at halftime before being topped 32-12 in the second half and suffering a loss late Tuesday in Valdese.
Conner Houston led 10 Draughn scorers with eight points. Nik Martin, Grady Wooden and Blair Cooper added six more apiece.
GIRLS
Mitchell 39, Draughn 30
The JV Lady Wildcats played their first game in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference and fell by nine after trailing by four at halftime late Tuesday at home in Valdese.
Abby Humphries led Draughn (5-4, 0-1 WHC) with eight points and Emma Brown added six.
Bandys 56, East Burke 8
The JV Lady Cavaliers (0-8, 0-2 CVAC) were held scoreless in the first and fourth quarters of Tuesday’s road loss in Catawba, which kept them winless on the winter.
Addison Baldwin hit a second-quarter 3-pointer to lead East Burke in scoring in the defeat.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.