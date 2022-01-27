H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn, East Burke boys win league swim titles

VALDESE — The eastern end of Burke County is home to two new prep swimming conference titles after the Draughn and East Burke boys squads won championship meets this week.
The Wildcats hosted the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference championship meet at the Jimmy C. Draughn Aquatic Center in Valdese on Wednesday, one day after the Cavaliers earned the Catawba Valley 2A Conference crown at that league’s title meet at the Hickory YMCA.
It was the second straight title for the Wildcat boys following last season’s Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference championship.
The Wildcats scored 399 points with seven individual and two relay event wins.
Jake Hudson (100 butterfly, 59.64; 500 freestyle, 5:56.14) and Trey Jensen (50 freestyle, 24.02; 100 breaststroke, 1:11.77) led the way with two event wins apiece.
Other individual event winners included Brady Carswell (200 freestyle, 2:41.75), Griffin Stephens (100 freestyle, 1:11.05) and Elias Phipps (100 backstroke, 1:22.82).
Jensen, Hudson and Carswell joined William Abernathy on the winning 200 medley (1:59.63) and 200 freestyle (1:45.90) relay teams.
The Lady Wildcats finished second, falling 42 points behind first-place Owen.
Gigi Smith (50 freestyle, 27.93; 100 butterfly, 1:15.51) led with two event wins and Rhyannon Reasoner won the 500 freestyle (6:25.73).
Reasoner and Smith teamed with Sarah Mull and Ally Auton on the winning 200 medley (2:13.82) and 200 freestyle (1:59.89) relay teams.
The Cavalier boys scored 198 points, more than doubling runner-up West Lincoln.
Individual event winners were Landon Lennex (200 freestyle, 2:08.72; 100 butterfly, 1:05.83; 500 freestyle, 6:48.54), Tristan Carswell (100 freestyle, 1:07.45), Robbie Stringfield (100 backstroke, 1:09.60) and Jacob Gersh (100 breaststroke, 1:27.85).
Relay-winning teams were the 200 medley (2:06.67) with Stringfield, Lennex, Parker Dalton and Jeremy Gray and the 400 freestyle (4:25.19) with Lennex, Carswell, Gray and Stringfield.
The Lady Cavaliers finished second to Newton-Conover and got an individual win from Gracie Stamey in the 500 freestyle (10:23.82) and a relay win in the 400 freestyle from Gracie Hall, Grace Hammack, Ella Beth Oxentine and Marabeth Huffman.
Freedom boys 2nd at NWC meet
The Freedom boys were second and the Lady Patriots were third in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference championship swim meet on Wednesday, hosted by Watauga.
The FHS boys scored a win in the 200 freestyle relay (1:42.12) with Noah Naylor, Austin Hunt, Asher Ellis and Emerson Miller.
The Freedom girls found the podium despite not scoring any event victories.
JV BASKETBALL BOYS Patton 62, R-S Central 30
The JV Panthers (8-5, 4-0 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) stayed unblemished in league play so far this winter with a blowout road win late Wednesday in Rutherfordton.
Haidyn Hartman led the way for Patton with 16 points and Ethan Miller scored 15, including three made 3-pointers in the first quarter and another from beyond the arc in the fourth frame.
GIRLS Lincolnton 35, East Burke 29
The JV Lady Cavaliers (0-12, 0-6 CVAC) were within reach of gaining their first win of the season but fell short at home late Wednesday in Icard.
Addie Fortenberry recorded another double-figure performance, scoring 15 points for EB.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.