H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn, East Burke boys win league swim titles

VALDESE — The eastern end of Burke County is home to two new prep swimming conference titles after the Draughn and East Burke boys squads won championship meets this week.

The Wildcats hosted the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference championship meet at the Jimmy C. Draughn Aquatic Center in Valdese on Wednesday, one day after the Cavaliers earned the Catawba Valley 2A Conference crown at that league’s title meet at the Hickory YMCA.

It was the second straight title for the Wildcat boys following last season’s Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference championship.

The Wildcats scored 399 points with seven individual and two relay event wins.

Jake Hudson (100 butterfly, 59.64; 500 freestyle, 5:56.14) and Trey Jensen (50 freestyle, 24.02; 100 breaststroke, 1:11.77) led the way with two event wins apiece.

Other individual event winners included Brady Carswell (200 freestyle, 2:41.75), Griffin Stephens (100 freestyle, 1:11.05) and Elias Phipps (100 backstroke, 1:22.82).

Jensen, Hudson and Carswell joined William Abernathy on the winning 200 medley (1:59.63) and 200 freestyle (1:45.90) relay teams.