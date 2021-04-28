H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn, EB drop baseball openers

VALDESE — The Draughn baseball team lost its season opener at home Tuesday against Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference foe Hibriten, 16-2 in five innings.
The visiting Panthers scored multiple runs in each inning and never trailed. Gabe Strickland and Logan McGee had Wildcats’ only hits, while Brayden Schutt (walk, SB) and Will Price (two walks) scored a run each. Price also drove in a run, as did Nick Rhoney. Trey Jensen, John Robert Abernathy (SB) and Hollan Cline also reached base via walks.
Strickland (3 1/3 IP, 13 H, 4 BB, 2 K) started on the mound before Abernathy (IP, H, 3 BB, K) and Byrd (2/3 IP, H, K) worked in relief.
Bunker Hill 15, EB 0 (5 inn.’s)
The Cavaliers (0-1 NWFAC) also fell Tuesday in their home opener. East Burke’s Luke Bumgarner singled in both the second and fifth innings to lead the offense, and Ben Elkins (3 IP, 2 K), Nate Zimmerman (1 2/3 IP, 2 K) and William Weidner each pitched in the setback.
Patton 10, W. Iredell 0 (6 inn’s)
The Panthers (1-0 NWFAC) scored in each inning but the second and third on Tuesday in Statesville, highlighted by a three-run top of the first and a four-run fifth.
Patton’s Peyton Smith (double, two RBIs, two runs, SB), Brayson Buff (double, two runs, RBI, SB), Brayden Pearson (double, two RBIs, run) and Waylon Rutherford (double, RBI, run) led the way with two hits apiece.
Kalen Byrd doubled, drove in two, scored once and stole a base, Noah Morgan had a triple and an RBI, Easton McCoy doubled and walked, Christian White singled and scored twice and Cole Whisnant stole two bases and scored a run.
White earned the win from the mound, going five scoreless innings and allowing three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. Buff also pitched an inning and allowed just a hit.
SOFTBALL
Draughn 19, W. Iredell 3
The Lady Wildcats (8-5 NWFAC) won for a second time in as many days in blowout fashion on Tuesday in Statesville.
In the circle, Draughn’s Dakota Melancon struck out five and scattered six hits and a walk in the complete-game victory.
Draughn’s hitting leaders included Regan Winkler (four hits including a double, three RBIs), Katie Cozort (three hits including two doubles, three RBIs, three runs), Maddie Crouch (three hits including a double, three runs, two RBIs), Maddison Powell (three hits including a double, three RBIs), Brianna Nations (three hits including a double, two RBIs) and Katie Lail (two hits, RBI, three runs).
W. Caldwell 8, EB 4
The Lady Cavaliers (4-9 NWFAC) tried to get back in Tuesday’s contest in Gamewell late, with three total runs spanning the fifth and sixth innings, but it wasn’t enough.
EB was led at the plate in the loss by Ambria White (run, SB), Danielle Foxx (run, RBI), Grace Hammack (run, SB) and Kaylee Paige, who had two hits each, while Katherine Greene doubled and drove in two.
Paige (5 IP, 8 H, BB, 4 R, 3 K) and Kayleigh Icard (IP, 2 H, 4 R, K) split time pitching.
Foard 11, Patton 2
The host Lady Panthers (2-11 NWFAC) fell Tuesday despite two hits including a double plus a walk and an RBI from leading hitter Emma Grindstaff. Other Patton hitting leaders were Hailey Snodgrass (single, walk, run, SB), Kaylee Redwine (single, RBI) and Cierra Lail (run).
Bridget Patrick stole a base and was PHS’ most effective pitcher, going 4 2/3 IP with a strikeout and allowing just three earned runs. Emily Shuping struck out four in two innings.
SOCCER
Foard 2, Patton 1
The Lady Panthers (7-6 NWFAC) drew within one goal behind in Tuesday’s home contest with a Marissa Lor assist on a Kiera Robinson goal just before halftime, but the league-leading Tigers held them off in the final 40 minutes despite four separate good PHS scoring looks that could have tied the game.
Both teams had nine shots on goal and no corner kicks. Danielle Wojcik tallied seven saves for Patton.
W. Iredell 6, Draughn 2
The Lady Wildcats (6-6 NWFAC) failed to get the season sweep from the host Warriors on Tuesday despite two goals from Haley Lowman and eight saves from Ada Caballero.
W. Caldwell 2, EB 0
The Lady Cavaliers (3-9-1 NWFAC) were blanked on the road Tuesday. No more details were available.
