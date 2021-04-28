H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn, EB drop baseball openers

Kalen Byrd doubled, drove in two, scored once and stole a base, Noah Morgan had a triple and an RBI, Easton McCoy doubled and walked, Christian White singled and scored twice and Cole Whisnant stole two bases and scored a run.

White earned the win from the mound, going five scoreless innings and allowing three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. Buff also pitched an inning and allowed just a hit.

SOFTBALL

Draughn 19, W. Iredell 3

The Lady Wildcats (8-5 NWFAC) won for a second time in as many days in blowout fashion on Tuesday in Statesville.

In the circle, Draughn’s Dakota Melancon struck out five and scattered six hits and a walk in the complete-game victory.

Draughn’s hitting leaders included Regan Winkler (four hits including a double, three RBIs), Katie Cozort (three hits including two doubles, three RBIs, three runs), Maddie Crouch (three hits including a double, three runs, two RBIs), Maddison Powell (three hits including a double, three RBIs), Brianna Nations (three hits including a double, two RBIs) and Katie Lail (two hits, RBI, three runs).

W. Caldwell 8, EB 4