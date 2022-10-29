H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn, Freedom learn football playoff seeds

CHAPEL HILL — The Draughn and Freedom football teams are back in the state playoffs after the NCHSAA released postseason brackets late Saturday.

The Wildcats (9-1), the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference champions, are the No. 6 West seed in the 1A state playoffs while the Patriots (6-4), who finished third in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, earned the No. 21 West seed in the 3A playoff bracket. Draughn will host No. 27 West seed Union Academy (2-8) this coming Friday while Freedom will travel to Thomasville to take on No. 12 West seed Ledford (9-1).

With a win on Friday, Draughn would advance to Nov. 11’s second round to host either No. 11 West seed Mitchell (7-3), a WHC rival it beat 56-21 on Sept. 29, or No. 22 South Davidson (4-6). Freedom would advance to either visit No. 5 West seed Northwest Cabarrus (9-1) or host No. 28 Ashbrook (4-6) in the second round.

Last fall, the Wildcats advanced to the second round in 1A, beating Elkin 56-9 at home in the postseason opener before falling to Eastern Randolph 55-20 in Ramseur the following week. The Patriots fell 14-13 at Hibriten in the first round in 3A last season.

Both squads are in the playoffs for the second straight season.

CROSS COUNTRY

Walsh leads East Burke at 2A West Regional

East Burke’s Meah Walsh was the top local runner at Saturday’s NCHSAA 2A West Regional, held at Asheville Christian XC Course in Asheville.

Walsh was fourth in the girls race, timing in at 20:41.90 and qualifying for the 2A state championships. She was followed by teammates Ashley Hernandez (23rd, 22:36.80), Piper Strong (47th, 24:32.50), Cadence Willis (50th, 24:41.30), Karlynna McDaniel (65th, 25:51.80), Lacie Forino (66th, 25:55.40) and Maritza Cisneros Estrada (84th, 29:07.20).

The EB boys were represented by Elijah Baker (41st, 18:55.40), Calvin Curtis (72nd, 20:29.80), Seth Adamcyzk (93rd, 21:53.50), Travis Craig (107th, 24:38.20) and Job Snow (111th, 25:32.80).

Patton’s top runner at the event was state-qualifier Gabe Wykle (22nd, 18:11.20) in boys. He was followed by Austin McGuire (29th, 18:25.20), Charlie Bennett (37th, 18:40.30), Alex Gonzalez (62nd, 19:49.20), Coley Welch (97th, 22:37.70) and Lucas Brown (112th, 26:07.40).

The Lady Panthers’ lone representative was Layla McGuire (49th, 24:40.40).

Deacon tops for host FHS at 3A West Regional

The Lady Patriots’ Katie Deacon (sixth, 19:12) was the top Freedom runner as the school hosted the NCHSAA 3A West Regional on Saturday at Freedom Park in Morganton.

Deacon, who qualified for the 3A state championships, was followed by teammates Leah Kirksey (48th, 21:59), Maida Ramirez Tomas (83rd, 23:45), Kylie Price (135th, 27:47) and McKenna Carver (139th, 29:14).

The Freedom boys were paced by state-qualifier Colby Anderson (11th, 16:55), Bryan Garcia (128th, 21:27), Xavier Tallent (136th, 21:56), Ethan Esquivel (141st, 22:12), Andrew Vasile (151st, 22:57), Francisco Risso-Hemstreet (157th, 23:51) and Nathan Lindsay (159th, 24:55).

Williams paces Draughn at 1A West Regional

State qualifier Ryan Williams (19th, 17:49.52) in boys led Draughn at the NCHSAA 1A West Regional, held Saturday at Kituawah Mound in Bryson City.

Williams led teammates William Abernathy (34th, 18:32.52), Tray Powell (50th, 19:02.09), Blaine Blackwell (53rd, 19:05.56), Grady Wooden (73rd, 20:00.32), Ben Thao (93rd, 21:07.65) and Wonhee Kim (94th, 21:17.96).

The Lady Wildcats were led by Ambria Blalock (49th, 23:32.87), Regen Bridges (63rd, 24:31.09), Georgina Cisneros Rivera (78th, 26:24.72), Anna Cape (81st, 26:32.24), Cora Hunt (93rd, 29:46.96) and Libby Toole (94th, 29:53.00).

For the NCSSM-Morganton boys, Everett Tucker (17th, 17:40.11) qualified for state. He was followed by teammates Lucas Nagel (51st, 19:02.69), Asher Sonntag (67th, 19:47.05), Noah Lawrence (70th, 19:52.70), Seth Enzor (80th, 20:15.78), Ellis Waitz (84th, 20:23.01) and Vincent Wang (92nd, 21:00.04).

The NCSSM-Morganton girls were paced by Anneliese Powell (30th, 22:29.61), Sydney Covington (55th, 23:50.25), Ava Muir (62nd, 24:23.11) and Lara Strande (74th, 25:34.16).