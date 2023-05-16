VALDESE — The No. 7 West seed Draughn girls soccer team continued to make history in the first round of the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs on Monday.

The Lady Wildcats (11-5-4) added another win to their program-record total by opening their third state postseason appearance by shutting out visiting No. 26 West seed Corvian Community by a 7-0 final score.

Monday’s win avenged a 1-0 loss to the Lady Cardinals in last year’s 1A state playoffs.

Draughn now gets to host another playoff game on Thursday, facing No. 10 West seed Mountain Island Charter, which was a 9-0 first-round winner over No. 23 West seed Avery County, a Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference opponent that DHS swept in the regular season, 2-0 on March 27 in Newland and 1-0 on April 26 in Valdese.

On Monday, the Lady Wildcats led 4-0 at the halftime break off goals at the second, 21st and 29th minutes, along with a corner kick goal that got deflected by a Lady Cardinals defender.

Draughn added three more goals in the second half in the 53rd, 74th, and 79th minutes to wrap up the first-round win.

Alexis Diaz led the way with a four-goal haul with Yadhira Castrejon (two goals) and Ambria Blalock also finding the back of the net.

Goalkeeper Emma Lewis recorded the shutout in goal with four saves as Cora Hunt served as a key defender.

Madison 3, East Burke 0

The No. 27 West seed Lady Cavaliers (11-7-3) were blanked by the No. 6 West seed Lady Patriots in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs Monday on the road in Marshall.

No more details were available.

North Davidson 7, Freedom 0

The No. 29 West seed Lady Patriots (4-13-4) were shut out by the No. 4 West seed Lady Black Knights in the first round of the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs Monday on the road in Lexington.

No more details were available.

BOYS GOLF

Freedom at 3A state championships

The Patriot duo of Alex Bock and Lawson Biggerstaff teed off for the first round of the NCHSAA 3A state championships on Monday at the Foxfire Golf Club’s Red Course in Foxfire.

Bock shot a 78 to stand at 24th overall while Biggerstaff shot an 81 to place 37th.

Both players were back in action for Tuesday’s second round, which concluded after press time.

TRACK AND FIELD

East Burke, Patton at 2A West Regional (SAT.)

The host East Burke boys were within reach of winning the NCHSAA 2A West Regional championship on Saturday in Icard, only to be topped in the end by Owen, 136-122.

The Cavaliers had seven athletes qualify for next Saturday’s NCHSAA 2A state championships in eight different events, including five regional champions.

Kenneth Byrd led the way with four state-qualifier berths and two regional championships in the pole vault (13’6”) and high jump (6’4”). It is Byrd’s third straight year of winning the 2A pole vault outdoor regional championship and he will seek a third straight outdoor state championship in the event. Byrd also added runner-up finishes in the 110 and 300 hurdles events to qualify for state.

Avery Fraley was another key EB state qualifier in three events, including a win in the triple jump (42’6”) and second-place finishes in the high jump and 200-meter dash.

East Burke also dominated in the throwing events, led by regional champions Michael Hathcock (shot put; 52’10”) and Luke Wilson (discus; 140’9”).

Kolby Byrd (shot put, discus; second) and Brady Bostain (shot put; fourth) also qualified for state in the throwing events.

Ian Cox was the final Cavalier state qualifier, finishing third in the high jump.

Other leading non-qualifying finishes included Bostain (discus; fifth), Fraley (long jump; fifth) and Jaccob Fair (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles; seventh).

The Patton boys came away with one state-qualifier berth in the 4x800 relay with the team of of Charlie Bennett, Alex Gonzalez, Austin McGuire and Gabe Wykle- finishing third with a time of 8:37.44.

Bennett and Wykle added sixth-place finishes in the 1600 and 3200 runs, respectively, with McGuire finishing eighth in the 400-meter dash.

The Lady Cavaliers finished seventh as a team with 41 total points and three state qualifiers.

EB was led by regional championships in the 4x800 relay (10:33.83; Karlynna McDaniel, Piper Strong, Cadance Willis, Meah Walsh) and 3200 run (11:49.16; Walsh) with Taylor Bostain placing fourth in the shot put.

Other leading non-qualifying finishes included Strong (1600, fifth; 800, eighth), Bostain (discus; fifth) and Hannah Parker (100 hurdles, sixth; 300 hurdles, eighth).

Patton had no girls regional finalists in Saturday’s meet.