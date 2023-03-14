ICARD — The Draughn girls soccer team struck with a first-half goal and held on from there for a 1-0 nonconference victory against nearby rival and host East Burke on Monday.

Ambria Blalock scored for the Lady Wildcats, who moved to 2-1-3 so far this season.

The Lady Cavaliers (4-2), who got four saves in goal from Chloe Cook, were still able to claim the county championship for the first time in seven years after beating every other Burke opponent at least once, including splits with DHS and Freedom.

“It's been a good start to the season and the girls are excited to try and continue this level of play into our conference,” said EBHS coach Sam Wall.

BOYS GOLF

Bock, Freedom win NWC opener

On Monday, the host Patriots (333) won their Northwestern 3A/4A Conference-opener on the Blue Tees at Mimosa Hills Golf Club in Morganton, led by individual medalist Alex Bock (77).

FHS bested Alexander Central (356), Watauga (364), Hibriten (375), South Caldwell (377) and Ashe County (403) to score the team victory.

Bock, who bettered Alexander Central’s Aiden Hollar (81) by four strokes, was followed by teammates Lawson Biggerstaff (84), Braxton Reinhardt (86), Michael Cates (86) and Wilson Cates (100).

BOYS TENNIS

Freedom 5, Patton 4

The Patriots (4-0) remained undefeated with a non-league match over the crosstown rival and visiting Panthers (X-X) on Monday in Morganton.

FHS collected wins at No. 1 singles with Henry Beal over Coley Welch 6-6 (7-5), 7-5; No. 3 singles with Chase Whitaker over Om Patel 6-1, 6-3; No. 4 singles with Noah Hawkins over Bryant Arrowood 6-6 (9-7), 6-4; No. 6 singles with Bryan Gonzalez over Calix Pedro 4-6, 6-0, 10-2; and No. 1 doubles with Teague Ballew/Whitaker over Welch/Patel 8-3.

PHS earned wins at No. 2 singles with Thomas Buchholtz over Ballew 6-4, 6-3; No. 5 singles with Louie Skelly over Alex Walker 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 doubles with Arrowood/Buchholtz over Beal/Gonzalez 8-6; and No. 3 doubles with Pedro/Skelly over Phifer Settlemyer/Walker 8-6.

NCSSM-Morganton 7, Maiden 2

The Dragons (4-2) won Monday’s nonconference match on the road in Maiden.

NCSSM-Morganton picked up singles wins at No. 1 with Davin Hyche 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 with Viswajith Nambar 6-1, 6-2; No. 4 with Vincent Wang 6-1, 6-1; No. 5 with Landon Pierron 6-3, 6-6 (4-7), 10-7; and No. 6 with Andrew Lord 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles winners for the visitors were No. 1 Hyche/Nambar 8-1 and No. 3 Pierron/Lord 8-3.

BASEBALL

Chase 25, Freedom 3

The Patriots (2-3) fell by mercy rule in Monday’s nonconference game at home in Morganton. No more details were available.

TRACK AND FIELD

Wykle wins at Bunker Hill meet

In addition to teammate Austin McGuire’s win in the boys 400 (52.89) at last week’s Bunker Hill Spring Kickoff meet in Claremont, Patton’s Gabe Wykle also was victorious in the boys 3200 with a time of 11:08.67.

This finish inadvertently was omitted from a previous roundup.