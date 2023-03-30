BAKERSVILLE — The Draughn girls soccer team moved to 2-0 in Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference play with a 6-0 shutout road win over Mitchell on Wednesday.

The Lady Wildcats (6-1-4, 2-0 WHC) achieved their 10th non-losing result in 11 overall games so far this season largely behind a hat trick from Alexis Diaz.

Ambria Blalock, Courtney Sisk and Yadhira Castrejon added one goal apiece for DHS, which remains undefeated in league play alongside 3-0 Madison and 2-0 Owen, the team against which Draughn will square off on Friday at home in Valdese.

Newton-Conover 1, East Burke 0

The Lady Cavaliers (5-4, 1-2 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) battled to a scoreless halftime tie before giving up the conference game’s lone goal in the second half Wednesday at home in Icard.

Chloe Cook tallied two saves in goal for EBHS.

West Henderson 3, Freedom 0

The Lady Patriots (1-5-3) were shut out in Wednesday’s nonconference game on the road in Hendersonville.

The Lady Falcons scored one goal in the first half and two after the intermission.

BASEBALL

East Burke 11, West Caldwell 1 (6 inn.’s)

The Cavaliers (5-4, 5-2 CVAC) maintained a second-place tie in the league standings after a run-rule win Wednesday at home in Icard.

EB shares second place with Bandys and West Lincoln behind 6-1 Maiden, who EB hosts Friday to start the second half of CVAC play.

Senior pitcher Colin Eckard carried EBHS, allowing six hits and three walks while striking out seven West Caldwell batters in six innings of work on the mound.

At the plate, Eckard was even more effective for EB, getting on base three of four times, including a fourth-inning, two-run home run and a sixth-inning double.

The Cavaliers produced three runs in the bottom half of the fourth and sixth innings as led by Hollan Cline (double, two runs, two stolen bases, RBI), Barger Shook (three hits, double, two runs, two stolen bases, RBI), Cannon Morrison (three RBIs, two stolen bases), Eden Worley (single, walk, three stolen bases, RBI, run), Will Weidner (single, two walks, stolen base), Caden Buff (two runs, walk, stolen base), Mason Mosteller (double, run) and Gabe Wittenberg (walk, stolen base).

— Jason Baker

Maiden 3, Draughn 2 (9 inn.’s)

The Wildcats (8-3) fell in extra innings in a nonconference game Wednesday on the road in Maiden after trailing 1-0 after one inning and tying the game 1-1 in the top of the fifth frame before the host Blue Devils held a 2-1 edge in the ninth.

The DHS offense was led by Griffin Stephens (2 for 3, RBI), Jacob Mull (2 for 4, home run, double), Tate Jensen (2 for 4), Nick McGee (hit) and Logan Carswell (run).

McGee (6 1/3 innings, five strikeouts, one earned run, four hits) and Blake McElyea (2 1/3 innings, one strikeout, zero earned runs, one hit) handled the pitching for the visitors.

R-S Central 14, Freedom 5

The Patriots (3-8) fell in nonconference action Wednesday at home in Morganton. No more details were available.

SOFTBALL

West Caldwell 3, East Burke 1

The Lady Cavaliers (5-5, 3-4 CVAC) fell to an even mark overall and below .500 in conference play with Wednesday’s loss at home in Icard.

EB’s offense was led by Katherine Greene (double, run), Taylor Bostain (double) and Raegan Carter (hit, RBI).

Addy Fortenberry pitched a complete game for EBHS, scattering seven strikeouts, three earned runs, six hits and three walks across seven innings.

BOYS TENNIS

Draughn 7, Madison 2

The Wildcats (5-2, 3-2 WHC) scored a league victory Wednesday on the road in Marshall.

DHS got singles wins from No. 1 Corey Powell 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Ryan Williams 5-7, 6-1, 14-12; No. 3 Brandon Longhurst 7-5, 4-6, 12-10; and No. 6 Ben Zimmer 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles victories for the visitors came from No. 1 Powell/Williams 8-1, No. 2 Zaydin Pritchard/Eli Pritchard 9-7 and No. 3 Josh Elkins/Luke Rector 8-1.

Hendersonville 8, Patton 1

The Panthers (4-6, 3-4 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) fell in conference play Wednesday on the road in Hendersonville.

PHS’ lone win came at No. 2 doubles from Thomas Buchholtz/Bryant Arrowood 8-5.

Bandys 9, East Burke 0

The Cavaliers (0-9, 0-2 CVAC) were shut out in Wednesday’s league match at home in Icard.

EB did get an exhibition doubles match from the duo of Wyatt Stotts/Davis Wall.

TRACK AND FIELD

East Burke, NCSSM-Morganton at Bunker Hill

The Cavaliers and Dragons participated in the Bunker Hill-hosted Jeff Taylor Spring Twilight meet Wednesday on the road in Claremont.

The first-place Cavalier boys got three wins from Avery Fraley in the 100 (11.27), long jump (20’7”) and triple jump (39’10”); two wins from Kenneth Byrd in the 400 (52.49) and high jump (6’2”); and one win apiece from Jaccob Fair in the 300 hurdles (43.07), Michael Hathcock in the shot put (47’1”), Luke Wilson in the discus (138’4”) and the 4x200 relay team (1:39.57). The second-place Lady Cavaliers got wins from Hannah Parker in the 100 hurdles (19.05) and the 4x400 relay team (4:52.35).

The fifth-place Dragon boys got a win from Lucas Nagel in the 3200 (11:38.70) and the sixth-place Lady Dragons got a victory from Samantha Nosalek in the long jump (15’9”).