VALDESE — The Draughn girls soccer team clinched the 1A portion of the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference with a 4-1 Senior Night win at home on Monday.

The Lady Wildcats (10-5-4, 6-4 WHC) went up 2-0 by halftime before holding a 2-1 edge in the second half of regulation in the victory, which solidified third place in the WHC for .DHS behind 2A schools Madison (10-0 WHC) and Owen (8-2 WHC).

No more details were available.

East Burke 2, West Lincoln 2 (2OT)

The Lady Cavaliers (10-6-3, 6-4-3 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) tied in league action Monday on the road in Lincolnton.

The Lady Rebels led 1-0 at halftime before EBHS scored in the second half of regulation and again in the first overtime period, but WL scored in the second bonus frame to preserve the tie.

Both of EB’s goals came from Ashley Hernandez, with one coming off an assist by Macy McNeil. Chloe Cook recorded three saves in goal for the visitors.

Ashe County 9, Freedom 0The Lady Patriots (4-11-4, 3-5-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) lost their Senior Night conference contest by mercy rule Monday at home in Morganton, surrendering seven first-half goals.

Seniors on the FHS roster include Mildred Saquic Osorio, Maria Antonia Yax, McKenna Carver, Abby Bryant, Ellie Deacon and Scout Conrad.

BOYS GOLF

Freedom at 3A West Regional

The Patriots’ Lawson Biggerstaff and Alex Bock qualified for the NCHSAA 3A state championships with strong finishes at the 3A West Regional on Monday at Mimosa Hills Golf Club in Morganton.

Biggerstaff shot a 2-over 74 to finish in a four-way tie for eighth while Bock shot a 4-over 76 to place in a six-way tie for 15th to advance to the state level at Foxfire Golf Club’s Red Course next Monday and Tuesday. Bock advanced after winning a three-man playoff on the second hole, playing No. 18 twice.

FHS, which placed sixth as a team behind Foard, Stuart Cramer, Kings Mountain, Pisgah and Crest, also was represented at regionals by Braxton Reinhardt (T-38th; 11-over 83), Michael Cates (T-38th; 11-over 83) and Holden Webb (T-73rd; 23-over 95).

Draughn at 1A West Regional

The Wildcats were represented by Dylan Rhoney and Malachi Silver at Monday’s NCHSAA 1A West Regional at Lincoln Country Club in Lincolnton.

Results from the event were not available at press time.