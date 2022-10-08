H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn girls tennis stays atop WHC with 5-4 win

NEWLAND — The Draughn girls tennis team stayed a half-match up in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference standings with a narrow 5-4 road win Thursday at Avery County.

The Lady Wildcats (5-4, 4-1 WHC) hold a slim lead over second-place Owen (3-1 WHC), which has a pair of league matches against the Lady Vikings next week while DHS will wrap up its regular season Monday at home versus winless Mountain Heritage.

In Thursday’s victory, Draughn got wins at No. 1 singles with Katie Cozort 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 singles with Maddison Powell 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 singles with Maria Medrano 6-2, 6-4; No. 1 doubles with Cozort/Powell 8-1; and No. 3 doubles with Jenna Coffey/Sasha Duckworth 8-4.

East Burke 8, West Caldwell 0

The Lady Cavaliers (5-4, 4-3 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) wrapped up their regular season and fourth place in the league standings with a shutout win Thursday at home in Icard.

East Burke’s singles wins were by No. 1 Taylor Bostain 3-6, 6-3, 10-5; No. 2 Braelyn Stilwell 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 Marabeth Huffman 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Gracie Hall 6-0, 6-1; No. 5 Joselyn Olvera Salgado 6-0, 6-0; and No. 6 Ally Mace 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles victories for EB came from No. 1 Bostain/Stilwell 8-0 and No. 2 Hall/Mace 8-0.

Patton 8, Brevard 1

The Lady Panthers (8-6, 5-5 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) concluded the regular season with a .500 conference record and a third-place tie courtesy of a comfortable home win Thursday in Morganton.

Patton got singles wins at No. 1 with Faith Webb 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 with Natalie Franklin 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 with Riley Berry 6-6 (7-5), 6-0; No. 4 with Brianna Baker 6-1, 6-0; No. 5 with Hailey Snodgrass 6-6 (7-3), 6-0; and No. 6 with Brooke Johnson 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles victories for PHS were by No. 1 Webb/Berry 6-3 and No. 3 Johnson/Snodgrass 8-5.

VOLLEYBALL

East Burke 3, Lincolnton 0

The Lady Cavaliers (11-9, 7-5 CVAC) scored a straight-sets league victory Thursday at home in Icard, 25-15, 25-23, 25-16.

East Burke’s offense was led by Katherine Greene (14 kills, four aces), Trysten Hare (five kills), Aubree Grigg (five kills), Roxy Taylor (four kills), Reese Abernethy (four kills), Addy Fortenberry (kill, 18 assists) and Caroline Pruitt (10 assists). Leading the defense for EB were Abernethy (14 digs, block, 17 receptions), Greene (11 digs, four receptions), Allison Teague (10 digs, three receptions), Janiyah-Reinhardt Phillips (eight digs, 10 receptions), Fortenberry (seven digs, block, five receptions), Grigg (seven digs, block), Taylor (five digs, four receptions), Pruitt (three digs), Hare (two digs, block) and Kaylee Paige (two receptions).

EB starts the final week of the regular season Tuesday at West Lincoln.

Brevard 3, Patton 0

The Lady Panthers (11-5, 4-5 MF7) slipped below .500 in the conference with a shutout home loss Thursday in Morganton, 25-22, 25-14, 25-12.

Patton’s offensive leaders were Izora Gragg (nine kills, three assists), Christina Skelly (seven kills, two aces, 10 assists), Anna Lynn Ripley (four kills, two aces, two assists), Kinley Attaway (kill, ace, six assists), Leah Haithcock (kill), Hayley Caraway (kill), Lainey Poteet (kill) and Bailey Lambert (two assists). The PHS defense was led by Gragg (12 digs, 17 receptions), Skelly (10 digs), Ella Norris (eight digs, 15 receptions), Lambert (seven digs, 11 receptions), Attaway (four digs), Piper Atkins (four digs), Haithcock (three digs, reception), Ripley (three digs, seven receptions), Poteet (two digs) and Reece Edwards (dig).

Patton next visits MF7 opponent Chase on Tuesday.

JV FOOTBALL

East Burke 46, Bunker Hill 16

The JV Cavaliers (2-4, 1-3 CVAC) got their first conference win in blowout fashion Thursday at home in Icard.

The scoring onslaught was led by Zayne Newman, who had 223 rushing yards five touchdowns on 27 attempts, adding four successful two-point conversions. Bruce Robinson (3-12) also had a touchdown while Ossie Burkeen (4-75), D.J. Weston (6-63) and Trevor Fraley (1-5) added the ground game totals.

On defense, East Burke was led by Burkeen’s 10 tackles (two for loss) and two forced fumbles. Jordan Fox (eight tackles), Vernon Quintana (five tackles, two for loss), Bruce Robinson (five tackles, pass breakup), Braxton Sigmon (five tackles), Patrick Hernandez (four tackles, forced fumble) and Weston (two tackles, fumble recovery) also led the defense.

South Caldwell 28, Freedom 6

The JV Patriots (1-4, 0-2 NWC) stayed winless in the conference with Thursday’s road loss in Sawmills.

Freedom’s touchdown came on a Kaden Davis pass to Jaylen Burgess.

Elijah Means, Gavin Garnes and Wesley Guy led the FHS defense.

East Gaston 26, Draughn 22

The JV Wildcats (1-2) fell in nonconference play Thursday at home in Valdese.

No more details were available.