H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn girls tennis wins WHC opener

VALDESE — The Draughn girls tennis team opened Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference play with a win at home Thursday, narrowly topping Owen 5-4.

The Lady Wildcats (2-3, 1-0 WHC) got singles wins from No. 2 Maddison Powell 10-7, No. 3 Jenna Coffey 10-6 and No. 4 Maria Medrano 10-8. In doubles, Draughn's wins came at No. 1 with Katie Cozort/Powell 8-2 and at No. 3 with Coffey/Abbey Humphries 8-3.

Draughn steps back into nonconference play to host NCSSM-Morganton on Monday in Valdese.

East Rutherford 6, Patton 3

The Lady Panthers (5-5, 2-4 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) were defeated in conference play Thursday at home in Morganton.

Patton got singles wins at No. 5 with Riley Berry 6-0, 6-0, and at No. 6 with Brooke Johnson 6-1, 6-1. In doubles, No. 3 Berry/Johnson claimed an 8-1 victory.

Patton hosts Polk County for another league match on Tuesday.

Newton-Conover 8, East Burke 1

The Lady Cavaliers (2-3, 1-2 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) slipped below .500 overall and in league play with a road loss in Newton on Thursday.

East Burke’s lone win came at No. 3 singles with Marabeth Huffman 6-4, 7-5.

East Burke’s next scheduled match is a CVAC contest at West Lincoln on Oct. 4.

BOYS SOCCER

East Burke 3, Bunker Hill 2

The Cavaliers (2-9-1, 1-3 CVAC) got their second overall win and first in league play Thursday in Claremont.

East Burke built a 2-1 lead by halftime and held on as both squads scored once after the break.

No more details were available.

VOLLEYBALL

Draughn 3, Mountain Heritage 2

The Lady Wildcats (8-7, 5-1 WHC) dug out of a 2-0 hole and scored a critical five-set win to stay atop the league standings Thursday in Burnsville, 21-25, 15-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-13.

Draughn is a full game ahead of the Lady Cougars and Avery County after winning the first-place contest.

No more details were available.

Maiden 3, East Burke 0

The Lady Cavaliers (9-7, 5-3 CVAC) fell to visiting Maiden in straight sets Thursday, 25-22, 25-21, 25-12, seeing their five-game conference winning streak snapped in a matchup of second- and third-place teams in the CVAC.

The Lady Cavaliers gave the Lady Blue Devils a run for their money, either holding a slight lead or cutting down on a deficit.

Two serving aces by Caroline Pruitt gave East Burke an 8-5 advantage in the opening set with plays at the net by Katherine Greene, Reese Abernethy and Aubree Grigg extending the lead to as high as 16-9. Maiden then turned the tables scoring the next 11 of 14 points to steal the lead away en route to the first-set win.

Maiden scored the first five points in the next set as Grigg, Greene, Abernethy, Roxy Taylor and Trysten Hare assisted in cutting down on the visitors' lead. A double-block by Abernathy and Grigg enforced a 17-all tie, but East Burke couldn’t manage to jump ahead with Maiden scoring the last 8 of 12 points.

Maiden dominated the third set while Taylor, Hare, Abernethy and Grigg made the last push at a comeback.

Grigg led the Lady Cavaliers with seven blocks and four kills along with Abernethy (13 digs, five kills, three blocks), Hare (six blocks, three kills, ace), Greene (nine digs, four kills, three blocks) and Addy Fortenberry (16 digs, seven assists, three kills, block).

— Jason Baker

Polk County 3, Patton 0

The Lady Panthers (9-4, 3-4 MF7) were swept in Thursday’s conference match at home in Morganton, 25-16, 25-12, 25-14.

Patton was led offensively by Izora Gragg (eight kills, three aces, assist), Reece Edwards (five kills), Lainey Poteet (four kills), Anna Lynn Ripley (two kills), Christina Skelly (kill, ace, 16 assists), Leah Haithcock (kill) and Bailey Lambert (ace). On the defensive side, leaders were Gragg (15 digs, seven receptions), Piper Atkins (nine digs, six receptions), Skelly (seven digs), Ella Norris (four digs, 10 receptions), Ripley (three digs), Haithcock (three digs), Poteet (dig), Kinley Attaway (dig, reception), Hayley Caraway (dig), Lambert (dig, 17 receptions) and Edwards (block, reception).

Patton's next match is nonconference with a visit to West Lincoln on Wednesday.

JV FOOTBALL

Bandys 40, East Burke 22

The JV Cavaliers (1-3, 0-2 CVAC) fell shy of their first league win Thursday in Catawba.

The East Burke offensive was led by running backs Zayne Newman, who ran 29 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns, and Ossie Burkeen, who accumulated 85 yards and a score on seven attempts. In the passing game, quarterback Calvin Vue went 3 of 6 through the air for 47 yards, hitting receivers D.J. Weston (2-43) and Jordan Fox (1-4).

Defensively, East Burke was led by Fox (eight tackles, forced fumble), Vue (five tackles, fumble recovery), Braxton Sigmon (five tackles) and Nathan Rees (four tackles, fumble recovery).