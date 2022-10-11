H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn girls tennis wraps up at least share of WHC crown

VALDESE — The Draughn girls tennis team wrapped up its regular season and clinched at least a share of the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference championship with a 6-3 win over visiting Mountain Heritage on Monday.

Whether the Lady Wildcats (6-4, 5-1 WHC) win the league crown outright or share it will depend on the outcome of Owen at Avery County on Wednesday. The Warlassies topped the Lady Vikings on Monday in Black Mountain to move to 4-1, half a match behind Draughn. The squads meet again two days later with a conference co-championship on the line for Owen.

Draughn and Owen split their two regular-season meetings.

DHS’ win over the Lady Cougars included singles wins from No. 1 Katie Cozort 10-0, No. 2 Maddison Powell 10-1, No. 4 Maria Medrano 10-7, No. 5 Aubrey Childers 10-1 and No. 6 Abbey Humphries 10-1, along with a No. 1 doubles win from Cozort/Powell 8-1.

The Lady Wildcats also were in action late Tuesday, hosting the WHC individual tournament.

GIRLS GOLF

Patton in nonconference match at Meadowbrook

The Lady Panthers competed in a nonconference match at Meadowbrook Golf Club in Rutherfordton on Monday with Allie Witherspoon placing third and Katie Riebel in fourth.

Witherspoon shot a 17-over 90, with a front-nine 41 and back-nine 49, and Riebel posted a 19-over 92 after a front-nine 43 and back-nine 49 in the par-73, 18-hole match.

Witherspoon’s 6-over front nine included four pars and five bogeys as she took a one-shot lead to the back nine over Hendersonville’s Hunter Hill (14-over 87) and was two shots ehad of Riebel. Witherspoon’s back nine included two pars, four bogeys, a double-bogey and two triple-bogeys that let Hill and West Lincoln’s Reese Coltrane surge to the front for co-medalist honors.

Riebel’s back nine started with four consecutive bogeys, followed by a double-bogey on the 14th hole and a quadruple-bogey on hole No. 17.

Next up for Patton is the NCHSAA 1A/2A West Regional at Mimosa Hills Golf Club in Morganton.

Freedom in NWC match at Boone

The Lady Patriots’ Hana Piercy shot a 22-over 57 and teammate Kaylen Best had a 24-over 59 at Monday’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match at Boone Golf Club.

Hibriten’s Trinity White, Alexander Central’s Parker Matlock and South Caldwell’s Rylee Farr all shot five-over 40s to share medalist honors.

Matlock’s Lady Cougars took the team win, but White’s Lady Panthers secured the team conference championship.

BOYS SOCCER

Alexander Central 1, Freedom 0

The Patriots (5-7-2, 0-3-1 NWC) narrowly missed out on their first conference win Monday at home in Morganton.

No more details were available.

Freedom hosts NWC opponent Hibriten on Wednesday.

Bandys 2, East Burke 0

The Cavaliers (4-12-1, 3-6 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) were shut out in league play Monday on the road in Catawba.

The host Trojans took a 2-0 lead into halftime and held serve from there. Eduardo Sanchez recorded four saves in goal for East Burke.

EB visits Newton-Conover on Wednesday in another CVAC match.

Owen 9, Draughn 0

The Wildcats (1-13-1, 1-5 WHC) lost by mercy rule in Monday’s conference match at home in Valdese.

The visiting Warhorses scored six goals in the first half and three after halftime to end it early.

Draughn continues WHC play on Wednesday, hosting Avery County.

VOLLEYBALL

Ashe County 3, Freedom 0

The Lady Patriots (1-19, 1-7 NWC) were swept in league action Monday at home in Morganton, 25-12, 25-10, 25-17.

No more details were available.

Freedom hosts Watauga for another NWC match on Wednesday.