H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn, Patton claim county volleyball clashes (with video)

The venue was different, but the outcome almost identical.
Just like it did the week before at home, the Draughn volleyball team scored a four-set nonconference victory over Freedom, this one contested in Morganton late Thursday and decided by a margin of 25-20, 25-18, 23-25, 25-17.
The win moved the Lady Wildcats (3-2) back above .500 in what to this point has been all in-county, non-league action, while the Lady Patriots (2-4) had a two-match win streak snapped.
Though the hosts only took one set, each frame was closely contested.
Freedom led 19-18 late in the first set before Draughn scored six straight, and the second set was tied at 13-all before DHS piled on seven straight points. The hosts also rallied to a slim 17-15 deficit after trailing most of the fourth, but the Wildcats again responded big with five straight points.
Likewise, Draughn held a 23-20 lead late in the third before FHS scored five straight to win it.
The DHS scoring attack was led by Madison Powell, Bailey Bryant, Christon Carswell, Haygen Sigmon, Addie Hart, Sara Walker and Emma Lewis.
“We had to fight back,” Powell said of the third-set disappointment. “We had to push, knowing that we needed 25 more points.”
DHS also saw a good amount of success at the service line, particularly in the middle sets with Bryant, Walker, Sigmon and Hart contributing aces for the visitors.
“We focus on it in practice because that’s one of the main ways you get points, with your serves,” Hart said. “If you mess up, it’s (the other team’s) point.”
Pacing Freedom on the scoreboard were Ava Thomas, Caroline McRacken, Sarah Armentrout, Savannah Mooney, Ava Whitaker, Kaitlyn Puett and Kelbony Clark.
Draughn continues nonconference play at home versus Alexander Central on Monday, and Freedom does so by hosting East Burke the same evening.
Patton 3, EB 0
After a deep run in the state playoffs each of the last two seasons, the Lady Panthers have picked up where they left off. Their latest victim was East Burke, whom they swept for a second straight Thursday, this time at home (25-11, 25-12, 25-7) to remain undefeated.
Patton (6-0) won all 18 sets they have played this season. The hosts were led Thursday by several of their returning stars from last year. They got double-doubles from both Kenady Roper (15 kills, 13 digs) and Izora Gragg (22 assists, 10 digs), while Katie Stoudenmire added 11 digs.
“Tonight, specifically I realized my hitters will go harder if there’s a bigger gap in the score,” Patton coach Cindy Powell said in regards to what she took away from the match. “They will move the ball around a little more trying new things, and that makes me feel good that they are confident enough to try new things in the middle of the game.”
The Lady Cavaliers (0-5) took the first two points of the opening set. Patton settled in and used the powerful net presence of Danielle Wojick, Leah Haithcock and Hayley Caraway to pull away. A Kenady Roper kill ended the first set.
EB held close to Patton for most of the second set with strong play up front by Aubrie Grigg and Jordan Newton before the Lady Panthers took off once again and carried that momentum over into a runaway final-set triumph.
The Lady Cavs were led statistically by Catherine Hammack (10 digs), Claire Cook (five assists) and Trysten Hare (four kills).
The JV Panthers were also victorious over EB on Thursday, 25-18, 25-22.
Patton next opens its inaugural season of Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference play on Tuesday at home against Polk County.
JV FOOTBALL
E. Rutherford 21, EB 16
The JV Cavs opened the fall season Thursday night at home, falling in an offensive duel.
Caden Buff led EB with 136 rushing yards on 26 carries, adding a touchdown run covering 3 yards on an opening drive that went 63 yards in 15 plays. Buff also converted the two-point conversion run to give the hosts an early 8-0 advantage.
East Rutherford tied the game just before halftime on its second offensive series, and a third-quarter TD pass gave the guests a 15-8 lead.
EB jumped back ahead 16-15 off a fourth-quarter, 3-yard scoring run and subsequent conversion run by quarterback Asher Gebhard. But East Rutherford landed the final blow, finding the end zone with under 2 minutes left to complete a 10-play drive from midfield.
Gebhard added 58 rushing yards and completed one pass for 15 yards, with Levi Coble adding 28 rushing yards. Cannon Morrison led the EB defense, breaking up two passes.
The JV Cavs next venture to county rival Freedom on Monday for the Patriots’ season opener.
