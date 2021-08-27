H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn, Patton claim county volleyball clashes (with video)

DHS also saw a good amount of success at the service line, particularly in the middle sets with Bryant, Walker, Sigmon and Hart contributing aces for the visitors.

“We focus on it in practice because that’s one of the main ways you get points, with your serves,” Hart said. “If you mess up, it’s (the other team’s) point.”

Pacing Freedom on the scoreboard were Ava Thomas, Caroline McRacken, Sarah Armentrout, Savannah Mooney, Ava Whitaker, Kaitlyn Puett and Kelbony Clark.

Draughn continues nonconference play at home versus Alexander Central on Monday, and Freedom does so by hosting East Burke the same evening.

Patton 3, EB 0

After a deep run in the state playoffs each of the last two seasons, the Lady Panthers have picked up where they left off. Their latest victim was East Burke, whom they swept for a second straight Thursday, this time at home (25-11, 25-12, 25-7) to remain undefeated.

Patton (6-0) won all 18 sets they have played this season. The hosts were led Thursday by several of their returning stars from last year. They got double-doubles from both Kenady Roper (15 kills, 13 digs) and Izora Gragg (22 assists, 10 digs), while Katie Stoudenmire added 11 digs.