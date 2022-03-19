H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn-Patton, Freedom-Asheville girls soccer games end in ties

The Draughn and Patton girls soccer teams battled to a 2-2 tie in nonconference, in-county play late Friday in Morganton.
After a scoreless first half, the Lady Panthers (2-3-3, 1-1 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) scored first in the 50th minute as Mary Jones used a Lorely Tzul assist to light the first bulbs on the scoreboard. Stella Cross scored the second goal for PHS on an assist by Maria Francisco with 14 minutes left in the contest.
"We found our legs in the second half," said PHS coach Keith Scott.
The Lady Wildcats (0-2-3) got their goals from Alexis Diaz and Ashley Puac.
Freedom 1, Asheville 1
The Lady Patriots (5-0-1) had their first non-winning result of the spring but remained undefeated with a nonconference tie at home late Friday.
Skylar Georges scored in the 32nd minute off an assist from Malia Withrow before the Lady Cougars tied things up in the second half. Kaylee Ollis recorded nine saves in goal for FHS.
"I'm very proud of our team," said Freedom coach Adam Mazzolini. "We had some pretty major injury issues both before and during the game. We were forced to play people in places where they weren't comfortable. We did a great job of hanging on for a tie when we weren't at our best."
Freedom 5, East Burke 0 (THU.)
After a scoreless first half, the Lady Patriots got rolling with two goals and an assist from Skylar Georges and two goals from Keyla Perez Rodriguez. Malia Withrow added an additional goal and assist late Thursday in Icard.
Kaylee Ollis registered a shutout in goal for FHS, making three saves.
Chloe Cook was credited with 11 saves in goal for the Lady Cavaliers (1-2-2).
Brevard 2, Patton 1 (THU.)
The Lady Panthers suffered their first MF7 setback late Thursday in Morganton.
Down 1-0, Stella Cross knotted things up off a Lorely Tzul assist with two minutes left in the first half. But the Lady Blue Devils tacked on the winning goal later on.
Danielle Wojcik recorded seven saves in goal for PHS.
BASEBALL
Draughn 9, Owen 6
Three runs in the top of the fifth helped the Wildcats (5-2, 1-0 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) break open a 2-2 tie and four more runs in the top of the seventh helped secure the win in their league opener late Friday in Black Mountain.
Thomas Lambert led the way for Draughn at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run. DHS also got offensive contributions from John Robert Abernathy (hit, RBI), Kelton Mitchell (double, two runs), Logan McGee (hit, RBI), Trey Jensen (hit, run), Tate Jensen (hit, run), Tanner Woody (hit, run), Brayden Schutt (run), Jackson Kirkley (run) and Hunter Cody (run).
Tate Jensen pitched six innings, striking out 10 with one earned run, three hits and four walks. Abernathy went a frame on the mound with one strikeout and one walk.
East Burke 2, Bunker Hill 1 (THU.)
Colin Eckard was key for the Cavaliers (3-3, 3-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.), pitching all seven innings with just two hits while striking out eight Bunker Hill batters in Icard late Thursday.
“The defense was backing me up well and my fastball was throwing good,” said Eckard after EB’s third straight win. “I’m just feeling great.”
Hollan Cline scored both EB runs in the first and third innings off an Eckard RBI double and a Nate Zimmerman sacrifice fly.
Cline and Eckard both had two hits and Cooper Greene added a second-inning double. Eden Worley got aboard via walk.
Bunker Hill had four batters left on base as the Cavaliers were able to pick off base runners three times including a third-inning rundown between second and third base as shortstop Luke Bumgarner applied the tag.
Centerfielder Blane Fulbright also had a diving catch to end an inning.
“It was a great defensive game,” said first-year East Burke coach Camden Young. “One thing I like about this team is they will battle. I think our winning streak has just begun and I think we will keep it going.”
SOFTBALL
Draughn 6, Owen 0
The Lady Wildcats (5-1, 1-0 WHC) bounced back from their first loss of the spring with a win in their league opener late Friday in Black Mountain.
Leading the way were Katie Cozort (four hits, two home runs, double, four RBIs, four hits, three runs), Maddie Crouch (two hits, double, two runs), Maddison Powell (hit, RBI, run) and Regan Winkler (hit, RBI).
Katie Hamm, who pitched five innings with three strikeouts and two hits, and Lanie Winebarger, who tossed two hitless innings, combined for their second shutout of the week.
Crouch and Brianna Nations led DHS in the field.
Burns 13, Freedom 1 (5 inn.'s)
The Lady Patriots (2-5) were dealt a nonconference loss late Friday in Lawndale.
Lani Campbell had the lone hit for Freedom, a double. Kadance Ward scored the visitors' only run.
Mikhayla Lingafelt pitched 3 1/3 innings for FHS, scattering four earned runs, seven hits, three strikeouts and two walks. Daniell Robinson tossed 2/3 inning with an earned run, two hits, a strikeout and a walk.
East Burke 12, Bunker Hill 2 (5 inn.’s; THU.)
The Lady Cavaliers (1-3, 1-2 CVAC) picked up their first win of the season, run-ruling the visiting Lady Bears in five innings in Icard late Thursday.
EB led 2-0 after one inning and 7-1 after two before scoring two runs each in the third and fifth innings and one in the fourth.
Katherine Greene (3 for 3) and Madyson Johnson (3 for 4) both hit a home run for the Lady Cavs and Grace Hammack scored a team-high three runs.
Addison Fortenberry earned the win in the pitchers' circle with two strikeouts, sharing duties with Kaylee Paige, who struck out three Bunker Hill batters.
McDowell 5, Draughn 2 (THU.)
A deadlock for the first six innings was broken as McDowell got moving in the seventh, putting up a four-spot to hand the Lady Wildcats their first loss of the spring Thursday in Valdese.
“We know there’s going to be some up and downs,” Draughn coach Chris Cozort said after the game, pointing out that much of his roster is young and still learning the game. “You schedule games like this because they’re a bigger school, they have a quality program, they have Big League Camp up there and they play travel ball. You’re going to play solid teams and it’s a measuring stick game.”
The Lady Titans were the first to get on the board. Draughn got that run back in the bottom of the fifth after Katie Cozort singled, stole second and ultimately was driven in on an RBI single by Regan Winkler.
The game unraveled for Draughn in the top of the seventh as McDowell loaded the bases before using a pair of doubles to plate four runs.
Draughn attempted a comeback in its final at-bat with a solo blast from Maddison Powell to centerfield to chip into McDowell’s lead, but the Lady Titans got the final three outs without letting another run score.
“Early in the game, we had a chance but left runners in scoring position,” Cozort said, “I told them those are the things we got to work on. Against other teams, we were able to hit our way out of mistakes. Against a quality team, it magnifies it.”
BOYS TENNIS
Draughn 7, Avery County 2 (THU.)
The Wildcats (3-1, 1-1 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) earned their first league win at home in Valdese late Thursday.
Victories came at No. 1 singles as Corey Powell won 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 singles as Ryan Williams won 7-5, 6-1; No. 4 singles as Ben Zimmer won 8-6, 7-5; No. 5 singles as Zaydin Pritchard won 6-0, 6-0; No. 6 singles as Daylin Pritchard won 6-0, 6-0; No. 1 doubles as Powell/Williams won 8-1; and No. 3 doubles as Z. Pritchard/Thomas Powell won 8-1.
Maiden 7, East Burke 2 (THU.)
The Cavaliers (1-5, 0-1 CVAC) fell in their league opener late Thursday in Icard.
EB scored victories at No. 6 singles as Raleigh Slutsky won 6-2, 6-1, and at No. 3 doubles as Slutsky/Noah McCafferty won 9-7.
Watauga 9, Freedom 0 (THU.)
The Patriots (2-4, 0-4 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) dropped Thursday’s league match in Boone.
Freedom did not collect any set victories against the Pioneers.
BOYS LACROSSE
Hickory 18, Patton 1 (THU.)
Kevin LaFevers had the lone goal for the Panthers (1-4, 1-3 Conf.) late Thursday in Morganton.
Anthony Hernandez had the assist and Shane Marshall had 13 saves in goal for the hosts.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Hickory 15, Patton 2 (THU.)
The Lady Panthers (1-4, 0-4 Conf.) were outscored 11-1 in the first half and 4-1 after the intermission late Thursday in Morganton.
TRACK AND FIELD
Draughn, East Burke, Freedom in action
The Wildcats, Cavaliers and Patriots all competed in meets in Black Mountain, Maiden and Morganton, respectively, late Thursday, but no results were available at press time.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.