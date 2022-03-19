H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn-Patton, Freedom-Asheville girls soccer games end in ties

The Lady Titans were the first to get on the board. Draughn got that run back in the bottom of the fifth after Katie Cozort singled, stole second and ultimately was driven in on an RBI single by Regan Winkler.

The game unraveled for Draughn in the top of the seventh as McDowell loaded the bases before using a pair of doubles to plate four runs.

Draughn attempted a comeback in its final at-bat with a solo blast from Maddison Powell to centerfield to chip into McDowell’s lead, but the Lady Titans got the final three outs without letting another run score.

“Early in the game, we had a chance but left runners in scoring position,” Cozort said, “I told them those are the things we got to work on. Against other teams, we were able to hit our way out of mistakes. Against a quality team, it magnifies it.”

BOYS TENNIS

Draughn 7, Avery County 2 (THU.)

The Wildcats (3-1, 1-1 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) earned their first league win at home in Valdese late Thursday.