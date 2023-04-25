VALDESE — Draughn's Tate and Trey Jensen swung big bats as the Wildcats continued their winning ways with a 10-1 nonconference baseball victory over visiting Patton.

The Jensens combined to belt five hits and drive in three runs as Draughn (16-4) extended its win streak to three with the victory on Monday at home.

Senior Trey Jensen went 3 for 3, including a run-producing triple, and sophomore Tate Jensen's two hits included a two-run double.

The Jensens each singled in the first inning before back-to-back walks by Jacob Mull and Thomas Lambert forced home Tate Jensen. Jackson Kirkley followed with a fly ball that was dropped in centerfield, allowing Trey Jensen to score. Nick McGee followed with a sacrifice fly to right field, driving in Mull, who was followed home by Lambert when the right fielder slipped while making the catch.

Patton (5-14) scored its lone run in the top of the second. Cohen Christian beat out an infield single before racing home when Triston Rosenberger hit into a fielder's choice play that resulted in an error.

Draughn answered with two more runs in the second. A passed ball on a third strike allowed Logan McGee to reach first base. Trey Jensen followed with an RBI triple, and Mull's subsequent single drove in Jensen for a 6-1 Draughn advantage.

Patton freshman pitcher Cole Attaway then retired seven of the next nine Draughn batters he faced before Kirkley doubled with one out in the fifth inning. After a walk to Nick McGee, Attaway gave way to relief pitcher Lane Barrier. After a walk by John Robert Abernathy, Griffin Stephens' sacrifice fly scored Kirkley and Tate Jensen's double drove home McGee and Abernathy.

Trey Jensen scored the Wildcats' final run in the sixth. He doubled, advanced to third on a sacrifice fly and scampered home on a wild pitch.

Patton finished the game with five hits against Draughn pitchers Nick McGee and Abernathy. In addition to Christian's infield hit in the second, Brady Davis, Reid Pons, Rosenberger and Barrier singled for the Panthers.

SOFTBALL

Draughn 16, Lincolnton 8

The Lady Wildcats endured a rally from the visiting Lady Wolves as two home runs by senior Katie Cozort lifted DHS to a nonconference win Monday at home in Valdese.

Cozort first hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning to bat in Laney Winebarger and Maddie Crouch, then hit a solo shot in the sixth inning to finish with four RBIs and three runs.

Crouch also scored three runs and batted in three runs, including a fifth-inning triple that produced two runs.

Draughn (18-3) topped off the win in the sixth inning with six runs as Cozort, Aubrie Snyder (two), Cydnee Deal, Crouch and Maddison Powell batted them in.

Lincolnton had three runs apiece in the fourth and sixth innings before their last five batters were put down after a flyout to Cozort in centerfield and putouts to Winebarger at first base from Powell (third base) and Crouch (shortstop) off groundballs.

Winebarger started in the pitcher's circle and went 3 2/3 innings, striking out seven Lincolnton batters, before being relieved by Katie Hamm (3 1/3 innings, two strikeouts) and Kadance Clontz (one inning).

BOYS GOLF

Bock, Freedom win NWC match

Alex Bock and the Patriots jumped back on top of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference at Monday’s league match at Mountain Aire Golf Course in West Jefferson, making it four individual medalist and team wins, respectively, in five league opportunities so far this spring.

Bock shot a 1-over 73 to beat teammate Braxton Reinhardt (2-over 74) by one stroke. They were followed by teammates Lawson Biggerstaff (5-over 77), Michael Cates (9-over 81) and Wilson Cates (27-over 99).

FHS (305) was followed in the team rundown by Watauga (315), Alexander Central (317), Hibriten (347) and host Ashe County and South Caldwell (both 360).

Draughn, East Burke in league matches

The Wildcats, in a Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference match at Black Mountain Golf Course in Black Mountain, and the Cavaliers, in a Catawba Valley 2A Conference match at River Oaks Golf Club in Statesville, were in league action on Monday.

Results from the contests were not available.

GIRLS SOCCER

Owen 7, Draughn 1

The Lady Wildcats (7-4-4, 3-3 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) fell in league action Monday on the road in Black Mountain, falling behind 4-1 by halftime.

Yadira Castrejon scored the lone goal for DHS.

BOYS TENNIS

Owen 9, Draughn 0

The Wildcats (6-5, 4-4 WHC) were blanked in conference play Monday on the road in Black Mountain.

DHS’ best performance came at No. 6 singles as Josh Elkins fell 6-3, 3-6, 5-10.