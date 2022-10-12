H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn’s Powell, Coffey, Humphries win WHC titles

VALDESE — The host Draughn girls tennis team produced 1A conference champions in both singles and doubles at the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference Tournament on Tuesday.

Maddison Powell was victorious in singles while the duo of Jenna Coffey and Abbey Humphries prevailed in doubles competition.

Powell defeated senior teammate Katie Cozort in the finals. Powell got there with wins in the first round and the semifinals while Cozort enjoyed a first-round bye then claimed a victory in the semis.

Coffey/Humphries also had to defeat teammates to get their titles, outlasting Maria Medrano/Aubrey Childers in the championship match. Coffey/Humphries won in the first round and the semifinals to advance to the finals, as did Medrano/Childers.

The 2A portion of the tournament was late Wednesday. It was unknown if the 1A and 2A champions would play each other to determine outright WHC champions.

Freedom’s Kania wins NWC singles

The Lady Patriots’ Emily Kania was the 3A singles champion at the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Tournament, hosted by Hibriten on Tuesday in Lenoir.

Kania won the finals match 6-3, 6-1. She had defeated teammate Ellie Deacon, the top seed, 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals to get there following a 6-3, 6-2 victory in the first round. Deacon advanced to the semis courtesy of a first-round bye.

In 3A doubles, Sara Byrd Succop/Lead Kirksey lost 7-5, 6-3 and Siashi Xiong/Zofia Losada lost 6-3, 6-1 in the first round.

Patton in MF7 Tournament

The Lady Panthers’ highest finisher at the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference Tournament, hosted Tuesday by Brevard, was the doubles duo of Natalie Franklin/Brianna Baker in third.

Faith Webb was fourth in singles and Riley Berry was fifth.

East Burke in CVAC Tournament

The Lady Cavaliers participated in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference Tournament at Maiden late Tuesday, but no results were available at press time.

VOLLEYBALL

East Burke 3, West Lincoln 0

The Lady Cavaliers (11-10, 7-6 CVAC) swept the host Lady Rebels on Tuesday in Lincolnton, 25-20, 25-20, 25-16, avenging a home league loss to West Lincoln in straight sets on Sept. 15.

Leaders for East Burke were Reese Abernethy (nine kills, seven digs, nine receptions), Katherine Greene (eight kills, 12 receptions), Aubree Grigg (eight kills, four blocks), Addy Fortenberry (three aces, 10 assists, seven digs), Caroline Pruitt (nine assists, six digs) and Janiyah Reinhardt-Phillips (11 receptions).

EB closes the regular season at home Thursday versus CVAC opponent West Caldwell.

Patton 3, Chase 0

The Lady Panthers (12-5, 5-5 MF7) got back to .500 in the conference with a straight-sets road win Tuesday in Henrietta, 25-13, 25-11, 25-17.

Patton was led by Izora Gragg (13 kills, four aces, 16 digs, 10 receptions), Anna Lynn Ripley (nine kills, five aces), Reece Edwards (five kills), Christina Skelly (two aces, 11 assists), Kinley Attaway (two aces, 18 assists, 10 digs), Piper Atkins (14 digs) and Bailey Lambert (11 digs).

PHS was back in MF7 action late Wednesday, hosting East Rutherford.

Rosman 3, Draughn 1

The Lady Wildcats (11-9, 8-3 WHC) fell in Tuesday’s battle of the top two WHC teams, seeing their lead shrink to one match with a four-set road loss in Rosman, 25-18, 19-25, 25-27, 22-25.

The teams split their meetings in similar fashion, as Draughn won in Valdese in a four-setter on Sept. 15. DHS still controls its fate with just one league match left in the regular season.

Next up for the Wildcats is a nonconference visit to Hibriten on Thursday.

CROSS COUNTRY

Draughn in WHC Friendly meet at Owen

The Wildcat boys placed third and the Lady Wildcats were fourth at Tuesday’s WHC Friendly meet, hosted by Owen in Black Mountain.

The Draughn boys were led by Ryan Williams (fifth, 19:07.30) while the DHS girls placed two runners inside the top 10 in Avie Helton (sixth, 24:08.70) and Ambria Blalock (ninth, 24:34.50).