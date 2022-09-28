H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn’s Williams, EB’s Walsh tops at DHS meet

VALDESE — The Draughn boys’ Ryan Williams and East Burke girls’ Meah Walsh were the winners of Tuesday’s four-team meet at DHS that also included NCSSM-Morganton and Avery County, which secured both team wins.

Williams (19:02.9) was followed by Wildcats teammates Grady Wooden (10th, 21:08.1), Tray Powell (11th, 21:45.2), Blaine Blackwell (12th, 21:52.9), Ben Thao (19th, 23:06.9), Brody Wooden (23rd, 23:22.2), Eason Simmons (24th, 23:32.8), Luke Stafford (25th, 23:35.6), Wonhee Kim (31st, 24:52.1), Harrison Blalock (32nd, 25:08.9) and Ryker Suchocki (33rd, 27:53.7) in a second-place team finish.

The third-place East Burke boys were led by Elijah Baker (fourth, 19:57.7), Marc Denton (ninth, 20:50.7), Calvin Curtis (14th, 22:26.8), Travis Craig (15th, 22:28.5), Austin Reynolds (16th, 22:53.3), Seth Adamcyzk (27th, 23:39.2) and Job Snow (30th, 24:40.9).

The fourth-place NCSSM-Morganton boys were paced by Everett Tucker (second, 19:22.5), Lucas Nagel (sixth, 20:23.8), Ellis Waitz (17th, 22:55.1), Asher Sonntag (18th, 23:03.5), Seth Enzor (20th, 23:08.8), Vincent Wang (21st, 23:17.1), Noah Lawrence (26th, 23:37.0), Jonathan Vandenberg (29th, 24:38.2) and Will Johnson (34th, 28:28.8).

Walsh was followed by fellow Lady Cavaliers Ashley Hernandez (third, 24:09.5), Cadence Willis (13th, 27:15.9), Piper Strong (15th, 27:55.0), Karlynna McDaniel (16th, 27:58.9), McKensie Branch (17th, 28:23.3), Lacie Forino (18th, 29:24.3) and Maritza Cisneros Estrada (22nd, 32:26.8) in a second-place team finish.

The third-place Lady Wildcats were led by Avie Helton (fourth, 24:38.8), Ambria Blalock (fifth, 24:44.1), Georgina Cisneros Rivera (ninth, 26:42.6), Regen Bridges (12th, 27:07.3), Cora Hunt (23rd, 33:07.5) and Libby Toole (24th, 35:30.5).

The NCSSM-Morganton girls were led by Sydney Covington (10th, 26:57.0), Anneliese Pinnell (11th, 26:59.4), Lara Strande (19th, 29:32.6) and Josie Behm (21st, 31:26.0).

GIRLS TENNIS Draughn 8, Avery County 1

The Lady Wildcats (3-3, 2-0 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) stayed unblemished in conference play Tuesday at home in Valdese.

Draughn got singles wins at No. 1 with Katie Cozort 10-5, No. 2 with Maddison Powell 10-5, No. 3 with Jenna Coffey 10-3, No. 5 with Aubrey Childers 10-2 and No. 6 with Abbey Humphries 10-5.

DHS’ doubles victories came at No. 1 with Cozort/Powell 8-3, No. 2 with Maria Medrano/Childers 8-4 and No. 3 with Coffey/Humphries 8-4.

The Wildcats continued league action late Wednesday at Mountain Heritage.

Patton 5, Polk County 4

The Lady Panthers (6-5, 3-4 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) scored a narrow league victory Tuesday at home in Morganton.

Patton’s wins came at No. 1 singles with Faith Webb 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 singles with Brianna Baker 6-3, 6-2; No. 5 singles with Hailey Snodgrass 6-1, 6-3; No. 6 singles with Kadin Scism 6-4, 3-6, 10-1; and No. 2 doubles with Natalie Franklin/Baker 8-2.

PHS continues MF7 play Thursday at Hendersonville.

BOYS SOCCER East Burke 3, West Lincoln 1

The Cavaliers (3-10-1, 2-4 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) made it two league wins in three tries with Tuesday’s victory at home in Icard.

The contest was tied 1-1 at halftime before East Burke outscored the visitors 2-0 after the intermission. Sylas Coleman, Bryant Lao and Andrew Martufi scored goals for EB, which got assists from Coleman, Martufi and Anthony Romero. Eduardo Sanchez tallied four saves in goal for the hosts.

The Cavs continue CVAC play on Monday at West Caldwell.

GIRLS GOLF Freedom hosts NWC match

The Lady Patriots’ Hana Piercy finished in a three-way tie for ninth in Tuesday’s home league match at Mimosa Hills Golf Club in Morganton, shooting a 52. Teammate Kaylen Best shot 58.

Alexander Central’s Parker Matlock (40) was the individual medalist as the Lady Cougars (135) scored the team win.

VOLLEYBALL Bandys 3, East Burke 0

The Lady Cavaliers (9-8, 5-4 CVAC) were blanked in league action Tuesday in Catawba, 25-16, 25-17, 25-17.

East Burke was led offensively by Katherine Greene (eight kills, ace), Trysten Hare (five kills, assist), Katie Herrell (two kills), Addy Fortenberry (two kills, seven assists), Roxy Taylor (kill), Allison Teague (kill), Aubree Grigg (kill) and Caroline Pruitt (kill, eight assists).

Defensive leaders were Janiyah Reinhardt-Phillips (six digs), Taylor (four digs), Greene (four digs, block), Teague (three digs), Fortenberry (three digs, three blocks), Hare (two digs, four blocks), Herrell (two digs), Grigg (two digs, three blocks) and Pruitt (dig).

EB continues CVAV play Thursday at West Lincoln.

Owen 4, Draughn 1

The Lady Wildcats (8-8, 5-2 WHC) were defeated in four sets in league play Tuesday in Black Mountain.

No more details were available.

Draughn continues WHC play on Thursday, hosting Avery County.