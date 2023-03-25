VALDESE — The Draughn softball team avenged its only Wester Highlands 1A/2A Conference loss to date, topping visiting Madison 6-4 on Friday evening.

The Lady Wildcats (8-1, 3-1 WHC), who lost to the Lady Patriots 14-4 in six innings on March 21 in Marshall, jumped ahead this time with five runs in the bottom of the third inning to break a scoreless stalemate. Madison got back in it with four runs in the top of the sixth frame, but DHS tacked on one insurance run in the bottom-half to set the final margin.

Draughn’s offensive leaders were Maddie Crouch (two hits, double, RBI, two stolen bases), Maddison Powell (two hits, RBI), Aubrie Snyder (double, RBI), Laney Winebarger (hit), Cadence Clontz (hit) and Avie Helton (hit).

Winebarger (six innings, four runs, three hits) and Katie Hamm (one inning, save) did the pitching for the hosts.

West Lincoln 12, East Burke 7

The Lady Cavaliers (5-4, 3-3 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) slipped to .500 in league play as the Lady Rebels scored seven runs in the third inning Friday on the road in Lincolnton.

The EB offense was led by Kyndal Morrison (3 for 4, RBI, run), Taylor Bostain (3 for 4), Kaylee Paige (2 for 3, RBI, run), Grace Hammack (double, run), Katherine Greene (double), Ally Boyette (RBI), Kylie Long (three runs) and Linda Crawford (run).

Paige (four innings, seven earned runs, eight hits) and Addy Fortenberry (two innings, two strikeouts, four earned runs, four hits) pitched for EBHS.

South Caldwell 15, Freedom 1 (5 inn.’s)

The Lady Patriots (2-7, 0-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) fell shy of their first league victory with a mercy-rule loss Friday at home in Morganton.

The FHS offense was paced by Abigayle Gibson (hit, RBI), Mikhayla Lingafelt (hit) and Kadance Ward (run).

Daniell Robinson (2/3 inning, one strikeout, zero earned runs, zero hits), Lingafelt (2 1/3 innings, six earned runs, 13 hits) and Destiny White (two innings, four earned runs, four hits) worked from the pitcher’s circle for the hosts.

Draughn 8, East Burke 7 (THU.)

The Lady Wildcats built an 8-3 lead through 6 ½ innings and then held on as the Lady Cavaliers scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to grab a nonconference win Thursday in Icard.

DHS was led offensively by Crouch (3 for 4, triple, double, three runs), Aubrie Snyder (2 for 3, two home runs, three RBIs, two runs), Katie Cozort (2 for 3, double, two RBIs), Powell (2 for 4, triple, double, two RBIs, run) and Finlee Young (2 for 4, two runs). Hamm (five innings, two strikeouts, two earned runs, seven hits), Winebarger (one inning, two earned runs, two hits) and Clontz (one inning, two earned runs, three hits) pitched for the visitors.

EBHS was led on offense by Bostain (2 for 2, double, RBI), Hammack (2 for 3, two doubles, two runs), Greene (2 for 3, double, RBI), Madyson Johnson (2 for 4, run), Morrison (2 for 5, run), Raegan Carter (double, RBI, run), Fortenberry (hit, RBI) and Paige (hit, two runs). Paige (4 1/3 innings, three strikeouts, five earned runs, six hits) and Fortenberry (2 2/3 innings, one strikeout, two earned runs, three hits) pitched for EB.

Patton 13, Watauga 3 (6 inn.’s; THU.)

The Lady Panthers (4-4) got to .500 overall with a run-rule nonconference victory Thursday at home in Morganton, scoring five runs in the first inning.

PHS’ offense leaders were Joellie Pinto (2 for 2, two RBIs, three runs), Alex Maines (2 for 3, triple, four RBIs, run), Ellie Shuping (hit, three RBIs, two runs), Emma Grindstaff (hit, two RBIs, run), Katie Lail (hit, RBI, run), Marleigh Carswell (hit, two runs), Kara Redwine (hit, two runs) and Hailey Snodgrass (hit, run).

Carswell pitched all six innings for the hosts, scattering eight strikeouts, zero earned runs, one hit and two walks.

BASEBALL

Madison 8, Draughn 7

The Wildcats (7-2, 3-1 WHC) suffered their first conference setback after trailing 8-3 and then having their four-run sixth-inning rally fall just shy Friday at home in Valdese.

The DHS offensive leaders were Trey Jensen (3 for 3, home run, double, four RBIs, run), Griffin Stephens (2 for 3, run), Jackson Kirkley (2 for 4, double, RBI), Thomas Lambert (hit, run), Jacob Mull (RBI, run), Logan McGee (RBI) and Tate Jensen (three runs).

Nick McGee (three innings, four strikeouts, one earned runs, two hits) and Blake McElyea (four innings, five strikeouts, six earned runs, 12 hits) pitched for the hosts.

EB swept by West Lincoln, Cherryville

The Cavaliers (4-4, 4-2 CVAC) dropped to .500 overall with their second league loss Friday on the road in Lincolnton, one day after falling in nonconference play Thursday on the road in Cherryville as the host Ironmen scored five runs in the first inning and six in the third.

No more details were available.

South Caldwell 13, Freedom 3

The Patriots (3-6, 0-2 NWC) remained winless with a mercy-rule loss Friday at home in Morganton.

No more details were available.

GIRLS SOCCER

Patton sweeps McDowell, R-S Central

The Lady Panthers (3-6-2, 1-3 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) recorded their best sequence of the season so far, beating league opponent R-S Central 2-1 Thursday at home in Morganton before getting a 2-1 nonconference win over McDowell 2-1 Friday on the road in Marion.

Against the Lady Hilltoppers, Lorely Tzul scored both goals and Ada Caballero recorded nine saves in goal for PHS.

Tzul also scored both goals for Patton versus the Lady Titans.

Draughn 7, Erwin 0

The Lady Wildcats (4-1-4) scored a nonconference shutout win Friday on the road in Asheville.

Yadhira Castrejon tallied a hat trick and Alexis Diaz and Courtney Sisk added two goals apiece for DHS. Emma Lewis recorded five saves in goal for the visitors.

East Burke 1, Bandys 0 (THU.)

The Lady Cavaliers (5-3, 1-1 CVAC) earned their first league win Thursday at home in Icard.

Ashley Hernandez recorded a first-half goal to seal the victory for EB. Chloe Cook recorded five saves in goal for the hosts.

TRACK AND FIELD

East Burke, Freedom at Western Carolina

The Cavaliers and Patriots participated in the WNC Kickoff Invitational on Friday in Cullowhee.

Kenneth Byrd (second-place) in the boys pole vault (16’0”) and Meah Walsh (third) in the girls 1600 (5:37.01) were the top finishers for EBHS.

Ava Cooke (second) in the girls 400 (1:03.64) and Nathan Lindsay (sixth) in the boys 110 hurdles (17.18) led the way for FHS.

Draughn at Avery County (THU.)

The Wildcats participated in Thursday’s WHC meet on the road in Newland.

Girls winners for DHS were Ambria Blalock in the 100 (13.24) and 200 (27.54), Regen Bridges in the 800 (3:12.90) and 3200 (16:04.00), Lyrical Edwards in the long jump (14’2 ½”) and discus (72’6”) and the 4x800 relay team (12:29.80).

On the boys side, wins came from Eli Tillery in the 100 (11.74) and long jump (19’8½”) and Ryan Williams in the 800 (2:21.30).

East Burke at Maiden (THU.)

The Cavaliers participated in Thursday’s CVAC meet on the road in Maiden.

On the boys side, wins came from Avery Fraley in the 200 (22.65) and high jump (T-1st, 6’4”); Kenneth Byrd in the 400 (53.16), 110 hurdles (15.35), high jump (T-1st, 6’4”) and discus (137’9”); Ian Cox in the high jump (T-1st, 6’4”); and Kolby Byrd in the shot put (45’5”).

In girls, EBHS got wins from Emmonie Haith in the 100 (13.71), Karlynna McDaniel in the 400 (1:10.39), Hannah Parker in the 100 hurdles (19.45), Taylor Bostain in the shot put (31’7”) and the 4x200 relay team (2:03.49).

BOYS TENNIS

Patton 6, East Rutherford 3 (THU.)

The Panthers (3-5, 2-3 MF7) scored a league victory Thursday on the road in Bostic.

PHS got singles wins at No. 3 with Om Patel 8-2, No. 4 with Bryant Arrowood 8-1, No. 5 with Louie Skelly 8-2 and No. 6 with Ryan Maney 8-2. The visitors’ doubles wins were at No. 2 with Thomas Buchholtz/Arrowood 8-0 and No. 3 with Skelly/Maney 8-2.

Draughn 7, Avery County 2 (THU.)

The Wildcats (4-2, 2-2 WHC) climbed to .500 in conference play with a win Thursday on the road in Newland.

DHS collected wins at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 singles 6-1, 1-6, 10-6; No. 4 singles 6-3, 7-5; No. 5 singles 6-4, 6-4; No. 6 singles 6-1, 6-0; No. 1 doubles 9-7; No. 2 doubles 8-2; and No. 3 doubles 8-1.

Watauga 7, Freedom 2 (THU.)

The Patriots (4-3, 1-3 NWC) fell in league action Thursday at home in Morganton.

FHS won at No. 2 doubles with Bryan Gonzalez/Henry Beal 8-4 and No. 3 doubles with Noah Hawkins/Phifer Settlemyer 8-0.

R-S Central 8, NCSSM-Morganton 1 (THU.)

The Dragons (6-2) suffered a nonconference setback Thursday on the road in Rutherfordton.

The visitors’ lone win came at No. 3 doubles with Landon Pierron/Ellis Waitz 8-5.

Maiden 9, East Burke 0 (THU.)

The Cavaliers (0-8, 0-1) remained winless with a loss in their conference-opener Thursday on the road in Maiden.

Joshua Thomas/Tristen Carswell put up the best performance for EBHS with an 8-6 loss at No. 2 doubles.

BOYS LACROSSE

Watauga 8, Patton 7 (THU.)

The Panthers (0-7, 0-7 Conf.) fell just shy of their first league win Thursday on the road in Boone after leading 4-2 at halftime.

Kevin LaFevers and Alex Buckner scored three goals apiece for PHS and Des Kettler added another. Shane Marshall recorded nine saves in goal for the visitors.