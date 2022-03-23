H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn softball, baseball teams top Avery in run-rule WHC wins

VALDESE — The Draughn softball team remained undefeated in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference with a dominating home win over Avery County late Tuesday, 13-3 in five innings.

The Lady Wildcats (6-2, 2-0 WHC) plated three runs in the first and expanded the lead to 9-0 after two innings and 11-0 after the third before Katie Cozort secured the run-rule win with a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth.

“I feel like the energy we had in the dugout carried over to our at-bats,” Cozort said.

She finished 2 for 3 with a double, a triple and the homer with four RBIs and three runs scored. Extra-base hits were the order of the day as Maddison Powell went 4 for 4 with two doubles and a triple, an RBI and four runs. Regan Winkler (2 for 3, RBI) and Aubrie Snyder also had doubles. Katie Hamm went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

Maddie Crouch, Brianna Nations and Laney Winebarger also had hits for the hosts.

The big early lead led DHS coach Chris Cozort experiment with and expand his lineup over the last couple innings.

“We got some kids in the game who hadn’t got to play yet this year,” he said.

Hamm was nearly perfect over three innings in the pitcher’s circle with no hits or walks, allowing just one base runner after hitting that batter with a pitch. She struck out two. Crouch pitched two innings in relief and striking out two with four hits, one walk and two earned runs.

East Burke 7, Lincolnton 0

The Lady Cavaliers (2-3, 2-2 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) made it back-to-back league wins with a shutout victory on the road in Lincolnton late Tuesday.

Leading the way for East Burke were Love’ Tallent (2 for 3, triple, double, RBI, two runs), Taylor Bostain (2 for 4, run), Catherine Hammack (2 for 5, two runs), Addy Fortenberry (hit, two RBIs, run) and Madyson Johnson (hit, RBI).

Kaylee Paige pitched a complete game in the circle, striking out seven and allowing just three hits in EB’s blanking of the host Lady Wolves.

Hibriten 18, Freedom 6

The Lady Patriots (2-6, 0-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) had the score at 3-3 after an inning and a 9-6 deficit after three frames, but couldn’t get anything going after that late Tuesday at home as the Lady Panthers plated six more runs in the fourth and three in the top of the seventh.

Freedom was led by Mikhayla Lingafelt (2 for 3, RBI), Jasmine Webb (2 for 4, run), Sarah Armentrout (hit, RBI, two runs), Kelbony Clark (hit, two RBIs, run), Madilynn Taylor (hit, two RBIs), Tristan Silva Juarez (hit), Lani Billings (hit) and Kadance Ward (two runs).

Lingafelt went four innings in the circle with six earned runs, 15 hits, four walks and three strikeouts. Destiny White tossed three frames with two earned runs, four hits, one walk and three strikeouts.

BASEBALL

Draughn 10, Avery County 0 (5 inn.’s)

The Wildcats (7-2, 2-0 WHC) remained undefeated in league play with a run-rule victory at home in Valdese late Tuesday, going up 3-0 in the bottom of the second inning and 9-0 after three before tacking on the final run in the fifth frame.

Draughn’s offensive leaders included Tate Jensen (home run, two RBIs), Jacob Mull (2 for 2, run), Brayden Schutt (triple, two RBIs, run), Logan McGee (triple, RBI, run), Trey Jensen (hit, RBI), John Robert Abernathy (hit, two runs), Tanner Woody (two runs), Thomas Lambert (run) and Bryson Powell (run).

Trey Jensen pitched all five innings on the mound for DHS, striking out three and walking one while allowing just one hit.

Freedom 8, Hibriten 4

The Patriots (4-5, 1-0 NWC) extended their overall winning streak to three games and captured the league opener at home in Morganton late Monday, leading 1-0 after an inning, 2-0 after two, 3-0 after four, 5-1 after five and 8-3 after six before the Panthers tacked on one more run in the top of the seventh.

The Freedom offense was led by Carson Dyson (2 for 3, RBI, two runs), Dakota Houk (2 for 3, two runs), Mason Mozeley (2 for 3), Jagger Bailey (2 for 4, double, two RBIs), Emerson Miller (double, two RBIs, run), Eli Thomas (hit, two RBIs), Garren Bryant (hit, two runs) and Henry Waters (run).

Daniel Stevenson pitched 5 2/3 innings for FHS, allowing one earned run, seven hits and one walk while striking out five. Mozeley tossed 1 1/3 innings with one earned run, one hit and four strikeouts.

McDowell 5, Patton 4

The Panthers (3-5) led 1-0 early at home in Morganton late Tuesday, but the Titans evened things up in the second and put four runs across in the third to go up 5-1. Patton’s three-run rally in the bottom of the fifth proved not to be enough in the nonconference contest.

Leading PHS were Reid Pons (2 for 4, RBI, run), Braxton Hensley (hit, two RBIs, run), Waylon Rutherford (hit, RBI), Easton McCoy (hit, run) and Nick McGee (hit, run).

Brayson Buff pitched four innings with one earned run, six hits, two walks and one strikeout. Christian White tossed the other three frames with one hit, one walk and five strikeouts.

Lincolnton 9, East Burke 1

The Cavaliers (3-4, 3-2 CVAC) had their three-game winning streak, all in conference, snapped with a loss in Lincolnton late Tuesday.

Leading East Burke were Nathan Zimmerman (2 for 3), Eden Worley (hit), Colin Eckard (hit) and Corbin McNeil (run).

Will Weidner went 3 1/3 innings on the mound with no earned runs, four hits, four walks and three strikeouts. Cooper Greene threw 3 2/3 innings in relief with one earned run, five hits and two strikeouts.

GIRLS SOCCER

Patton 2, East Rutherford 2 (OT)

The Lady Panthers (3-3-4, 1-1-1 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) battled to their second tie in three games on Senior Night late Tuesday at home.

The contest was tied at halftime before the Lady Cavaliers went up 1-0 in the 56th minute. Patton’s Stella Cross responded with a goal off a Lorely Tzul assist six minutes later. ER scored again seven minutes after that, but Tzul scored a goal of her own to knot things back up and set the final margin with three minutes left in regulation.

Danielle Wojcik had six saves in goal in a defensive performance aided by Maleah Pritchard, Faith Webb and Jaycee Mull. Marissa Lor, Ashley Vicente Lopez and Kaden Scism held the midfield for PHS.

The hosts held a 16-9 edge in shots on goal.

Maiden 3, East Burke 1

The Lady Cavaliers (1-3-2, 0-1 CVAC) dropped Tuesday’s league opener at home in Icard after falling behind 2-1 at halftime and surrendering an insurance goal to the Lady Blue Devils after the intermission.

Ashley Hernandez scored East Burke’s goal on an assist from Serenity Powell. Chloe Cook made six saves in goal for EB.

BOYS GOLF

East Burke 2nd in CVAC match

The Cavaliers finished second in Tuesday’s CVAC match at River Oaks Golf Club in Statesville, finishing with a 185 team score to finish behind Bandys (172) and ahead of West Lincoln (195), Maiden (203), Newton-Conover (219), Lincolnton (237) and West Caldwell (256). Bunker Hill did not participate.

East Burke was led by Sam Mace (40), Nicholas Newton (45), Eli Carico (49), Peyton Smith (51) and Blane Fulbright (63).

H.S. TRACK AND FIELD

Freedom boys, girls 3rd at Watauga

The Patriots and Lady Patriots both finished third out of four teams in Boone late Tuesday in a Watauga-hosted meet that also included the Pioneers, Alexander Central and Avery County.

In boys, Freedom got wins from Corey Miller (100), Colby Anderson (1600) and Drew Costello (long jump). Girls wins came from Caroline McRacken (100 hurdles) and Katie Deacon (1600).

EB boys 2nd, girls 3rd at Maiden

Late last Thursday in a meet hosted by Maiden, the Cavaliers placed second and the Lady Cavaliers were third.

East Burke’s boys wins came from Spencer Goins (200), Davin Price (400) and Ian Cox (high jump). Girls wins came from Taylor Bostain (shot put and discus) and the 4x800 relay team of Meah Walsh, Piper Strong, Mekenzie Harris and Cadence Willis.

BOYS TENNIS

Alexander Central 6, Freedom 3

The Patriots (2-5, 0-5 NWC) remained winless in league play with a home loss late Tuesday.

Freedom’s wins came at No. 1 singles as B.J. Vang won 6-3, 7-6 (7-5); No. 5 singles as Teague Ballew won 6-3, 6-1; and No. 6 singles as Noah Hawkins won 6-1, 6-2.

Bandys 9, East Burke 0

The Cavaliers (1-6, 0-2 CVAC) did not win a set on the road late Tuesday in Catawba.

Landon Lennex at No. 3 singles and Raleigh Slutsky at No. 5 singles led with four game wins apiece.