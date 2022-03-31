H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn softball pulls past rival East Burke with mid-game rally

VALDESE — Another rivalry game on the softball diamond was hotly contested for three innings before Draughn produced a five-run fourth, leading to a 9-3 home win over East Burke in nonconference play late Wednesday.

“We’re in a rollercoaster season,” said Lady Wildcats coach Chris Cozort. “We just had some key hits to overcome our mistakes.”

Draughn’s fourth-inning scoring rally started with a Maddie Crouch RBI double scoring Haley Bright, a Maddison Powell double scoring Addison Poteet, a Katie Cozort single scoring Crouch and Powell, and a Brianna Nations double scoring Katie Cozort.

Crouch scored her third run for the Lady Wildcats in the sixth inning off a Cozort single.

The Lady Wildcats (8-2) led 3-0 after one inning off a Powell two-run home run and Nations batting in Katie Cozort.

The Lady Cavaliers (3-5) got on the board when Taylor Bostain batted in Kyndal Morrison on a groundout.

Putouts by Nations at third base kept EB from scoring any more runs for the next three innings.

Powell (two doubles, home run) and Katie Cozort both had three hits, three RBIs and two runs for Draughn and Crouch and Regan Winkler both added two hits.

The Lady Cavaliers left eight batters on base as Kaylee Paige and Katherine Greene (fourth-inning double) both had two hits and Bostain was issued two walks.

Grace Hammack and Catherine Hammack both batted in a seventh-inning Lady Cav run, plating Paige and Bostain, respectively.

Draughn’s Katie Hamm (strikeout) and Laney Winebarger (strikeout) and East Burke’s Paige (two) and Addie Fortenberry (four) shared time in the pitchers' circle.

Patton 9, West Caldwell 0

The Lady Panthers (7-2) won Wednesday’s non-league contest in Gamewell, leading 2-0 after one inning, 3-0 after two and 8-0 after four before tacking on the final run in the sixth.

Patton was led by Bridget Patrick (3 for 5, double, three runs), Emma Grindstaff (2 for 4, double, three RBIs), Kadence Clontz (2 for 4, run), Kara Redwine (double, two RBIs), Cierra Lail (hit, two RBIs, two runs), Katie Lail (hit, RBI, two runs), Kailey Buchanan (hit, run) and Meredith Kearson (hit).

Marleigh Carswell pitched all seven innings for PHS with four hits and 12 strikeouts.

Burns 18, Freedom 8 (6 inn.’s)

The Lady Patriots (2-10) dropped Wednesday’s nonconference game at home despite leading 5-3 after an inning and 8-5 after three frames as the Lady Bulldogs took over from there with five runs in the fourth, three in the fifth and five in the sixth.

Freedom was led by Sarah Armentrout (2 for 3, home run, four RBIs, two runs), Abigayle Jernigan (2 for 3, double, RBI), Tristan Silva Juarez (double, RBI), Madilynn Taylor (hit, RBI, run), Daniell Robinson (hit, two runs), Lani Billings (hit, run), Destiny White (hit, run), Jasmine Webb (hit) and Izzy Edmonson (run).

Billings pitched four innings for FHS with six earned runs, 10 hits, one walk and five strikeouts; Cassidy Taylor went 1 2/3 innings with seven earned runs, eight hits, one walk and one strikeout; and White went 1/3 inning with one hit.

GIRLS SOCCER

East Burke 7, Bunker Hill 0

The Lady Cavaliers (3-3-2, 2-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) scored two goals before halftime and made it a runway with five more after the intermission in Wednesday’s league game at home in Icard.

Ashley Hernandez earned a rare “haul” — four goals scored for East Burke — and Serenity Powell, Karen Puac and Catie Gonzalez added a goal apiece. Assists came from Puac (two), Hernandez and Alia Castrejon.

In goal, Chloe Cook and Jordan Robinson notched one save apiece for EB.

Draughn 3, Mitchell 0

The Lady Wildcats (1-3-3, 1-1 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) picked up their first win overall and in league play with a shutout late Wednesday at home in Valdese.

Alexis Diaz scored twice for Draughn and Ashley Say added the other score.

Freedom 6, R-S Central 0

The Lady Patriots (6-1-1) earned a nonconference shutout on the road in Rutherfordton late Wednesday, splitting their goals evenly with three in each half.

Skylar Georges continued her stellar season with another hat trick to go along with two assists. Keyla Perez Rodridguez, Maria Sic and Malia Withrow each added a goal and Abby Bryant tallied an assist.

Kaylee Ollis earned the shutout in goal for FHS.

BASEBALL

R-S Central 11, Freedom 3

The Patriots (5-7) fell in nonconference play in Rutherfordton late Wednesday as the host Hilltoppers went up 3-1 in the first, 6-2 after three innings and 11-2 after five.

Freedom was led by Garren Bryant (2 for 4, two RBIs), Carson Dyson (hit, three runs), Eli Thomas (hit) and Landon Cox (hit).

Dyson pitched two innings for FHS with one hit, one walk and one strikeout; Bryant went two frames with three earned runs, four hits, two walks and one strikeout; Thomas went one inning with four earned runs, two hits and two walks; and Tristan Esquivel pitched one inning with two earned runs and two hits.

BOYS TENNIS

Lincolnton 8, East Burke 1

The Cavaliers (2-8, 1-4 CVAC) fell in league action on the road in Lincolnton late Wednesday.

The lone win for EB came at No. 5 singles as Raleigh Slutsky triumphed 6-3, 6-4.

Owen 9, Draughn 0

The Wildcats (4-3, 2-3 WHC) fell below .500 in league play as they were blanked at home in Valdese late Wednesday. No more details were available.

