VALDESE — Despite facing a quick 2-0 hole after just half an inning, the Draughn softball team didn’t stay behind for long, immediately scoring three runs to take the lead for good over visiting Owen in Tuesday’s Western Highlands Conference opener.

The Lady Wildcats (4-0, 1-0 WHC) followed with two runs in the third inning, a run in the fourth and two more in the sixth to claim the conference-opener 8-3.

“We’re only going to get better,” said Lady Wildcats coach Chris Cozort, who is in his eighth season with the program.

Maddie Crouch, Maddison Powell and Laney Winebarger all crossed the plate in the bottom-half of the first inning to push the Lady Wildcats ahead by a run, 3-2.

Aubrie Snyder added a two-RBI single in the third inning to score Katie Cozort and courtesy runner Maria Medrano, boosting the lead to 5-2.

A solo home run by Powell in the fourth inning was the next step toward putting a lock on the win, even as Owen managed to get a run back in the top half of the sixth inning.

Katie Cozort made the final statement by batting in Crouch and Powell in the bottom half of the inning.

Winebarger earned the win in the pitchers’ circle by going five innings and allowing just one run on four hits with two strikeouts.

Katie Hamm also pitched two innings for the Lady Wildcats.

Katie Cozort led with three hits, including a fourth-inning double, with Finlee Young also adding a double.

Katie Cozort, Crouch and Powell were also credited with key defensive plays in rather cold conditions.

East Burke 15, Newton-Conover 1 (5 inn.’s)

On Tuesday in Newton, the visiting Lady Cavaliers (2-2, 1-2 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) collected their first league victory in run-rule fashion, building leads of 1-0 after one inning, 5-0 after two, 6-0 after three and 14-0 after four before both teams plated one run in the fifth frame.

EB was led by Kyndal Morrison (3 for 4, double, two RBIs, four runs), Madyson Johnson (3 for 4, two RBIs, run), Grace Hammack (3 for 4, double, three runs), Addy Fortenberry (2 for 3, double, RBI, run), Raegan Carter (hit, two RBIs, run), Katherine Greene (hit, RBI, run), Sarah Harrison (hit, RBI), Hayden Lowman (hit, two runs) and Taylor Bostain (run).

Fortenberry (four innings, seven strikeouts, zero earned runs, one hit) and Ally Boyette (one inning, one strikeout, one earned run, one hit) pitched for EBHS.

Brevard 11, Patton 2

The Lady Panthers (2-2, 0-1 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) dropped their league-opener Tuesday on the road in Brevard, falling behind 2-0 after three innings and 7-1 after four before being outscored 4-1 in the sixth frame.

PHS was led offensively by Lindsey Devine (2 for 3, triple, double, RBI, run), Ellie Shuping (2 for 3, two doubles), Kara Redwine (triple, RBI), Katie Lail (hit), Joellie Pinto (hit), Madison Abele (hit), Emma Grindstaff (hit) and Marleigh Carswell (run).

Carswell (5 1/3 innings, two strikeouts, four earned runs, eight hits) and Shuping (2/3 inning) handled pitching duties for Patton.

BASEBALL

Draughn 6, Owen 1

The Wildcats (5-1, 1-0 WHC) claimed their conference-opener Tuesday at home in Valdese, building leads of 1-0 after one inning, 2-0 after three, 4-0 after four and 5-0 after five before both squads plated one run in the sixth.

DHS’ offensive leaders were Tate Jensen (2 for 3, RBI, two runs), Logan McGee (2 for 3), Nick McGee (double), Jacob Mull (hit, RBI, run), Thomas Lambert (two RBIs), Jackson Kirkley (RBI), John Robert Abernathy (two runs) and Griffin Stephens (run)

Jensen (six innings, 15 strikeouts, zero earned runs, zero hits) and Blake McElyea (one inning, two strikeouts) combined for a no-hitter on the mound for Draughn.

East Burke 12, Newton-Conover 1 (5 inn.’s)

The Cavaliers (3-1, 3-0 CVAC) continued their hot start to league play with a mercy-rule win Tuesday on the road in Newton, trailing 1-0 after two innings before plating six runs apiece in the tops of the fourth and fifth frames.

Offensive leaders for EB included Will Weidner (3 for 4, two RBIs, run), Cannon Morrison (2 for 3, double, RBI, two runs), Mason Mosteller (2 for 4, two RBIs, run), Eden Worley (2 for 4, RBI, two runs), Colin Eckard (home run), Hollan Cline (double, RBI, two runs), Gabe Wittenberg (two runs) and Barger Shook (run).

Eckard pitched all five innings for EBHS, scattering 11 strikeouts, zero earned runs, four hits and one walk.

Brevard 6, Patton 5

The Panthers (2-3, 0-1 MF7) lost their conference-opener Tuesday on the road in Brevard, trailing 1-0 after one inning, 2-0 after two, 3-0 after three, 5-0 after four and 5-4 after five before falling short of a comeback 2-1 in the final inning.

PHS was led by Laine Barrier (hit, two RBIs, run), Cohen Christian (hit, run), Braxton Hensley (hit), Aaron Duncan (hit), Reid Pons (hit), Brady Davis (RBI), Cole Attaway (RBI), Jack Powell (run), Kanton Trull (run) and Triston Rosenberger (run).

Attaway (five innings, five strikeouts, zero earned runs, two hits) and Duncan (1 1/3 inning, one strikeout, zero earned runs, one hit) handled the pitching for Patton.

BOYS GOLF

East Burke 5th in CVAC match

The Cavaliers (207) placed fifth in Tuesday’s CVAC match at Lincoln Country Club in Lincolnton, finishing behind Bandys (166), Newton-Conover (177), Maiden (189) and West Lincoln (193) and ahead of West Caldwell (219), Bunker Hill (223) and Lincolnton (225).

EB was led by Eli Carico (44), Nicholas Newton (47), Caleb Hudson (53) and Mason Lowman (63).

GIRLS SOCCER

Draughn 1, Maiden 1

The Lady Wildcats (2-1-4) settled for a nonconference tie Tuesday at home in Valdese.

Ambria Blalock scored the goal for DHS.

Foard 2, Freedom 0

The Lady Patriots (1-3-3) were shut out in nonconference play Tuesday at home in Morganton.

The teams battled to a scoreless halftime tie before the Lady Tigers found paydirt twice in the second half.

Polk County 3, Patton 0

The Lady Panthers (1-4-2, 0-1 MF7) fell in their league-opener Tuesday at home in Morganton.

No more details were available.

BOYS LACROSSE

Asheville 16, Patton 0

The Panthers (0-3, 0-3 Conf.) remained winless with a shutout league loss Tuesday on the road in Asheville, trailing 4-0 after a quarter, 5-0 at halftime and 13-0 after three frames.

The Cougars dominated, face-offs, keeping PHS on the defensive end most of the game where Kamden Stephens and Tony Ramirez were among the standouts. Goalie Shane Marshall recorded 11 saves.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Asheville 15, Patton 0

The Lady Panthers (0-3, 0-3 Conf.) fell shy of their first victory with a conference shutout Tuesday on the road in Asheville.

No more details were available.

BOYS TENNIS

Hibriten 9, Freedom 0

The Patriots (4-1, 0-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) suffered their first loss in shutout fashion in their conference-opener Tuesday at home in Morganton.

No more details were available.