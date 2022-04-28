H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn softball wins on Senior Night

VALDESE — There is always emotion and determination on Senior Night.

It was true for the Draughn softball team in a rematch with Madison late Wednesday as a win left the Lady Wildcats with a shot at the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference championship.

Draughn came back from an early 2-0 hole and had to withstand a four-run seventh-inning rally by the visiting Lady Patriots to come out on top, 8-7, when the dust finally settled.

The postgame celebration followed as Lady Wildcat seniors Brianna Nations and Regan Winkler circled the bases for one last time in their final regular-season home game.

Draughn (15-7, 9-2 WHC) stood half a game back of first-place Mountain Heritage (8-0 WHC) as the Lady Cougars faced Madison on the road late Thursday.

Winkler had a 4 for 4 performance at the plate with three RBIs and a fourth-inning run after beating out a throw to home plate.

Winkler also caught a foul popup at her catcher's position.

“It was an awesome win and a bit of a revenge win,” said Winkler in reference to DHS’ 5-3 loss in Marshall on March 29. “We played well as a team, and I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Nations got on base in three of four plate appearances and had two stolen bases and also was responsible for two seventh-inning putouts to end the Madison rally.

The first runs for the Lady Wildcats came off a second-inning three-run homer by Maddie Crouch to right field, scoring Laney Winebarger and Haley Bright.

Katie Cozort added a third-inning run off Winkler’s double to lead 4-2 before a four-run fourth inning seemed to put Draughn on pace to win comfortably.

Madison came back to score one run in the fifth inning and four in the seventh inning before three consecutive outs were made by a Winebarger strikeout, a pop-out by Nations at third base, and a Nations to Katie Hamm groundout at first base.

Maddison Powell, with a fourth-inning RBI sacrifice fly, was another key batter in the win and Bright scored two runs after being issued hit by pitch walks.

Hamm (two strikeouts) and Winebarger (three) shared time for the Lady Wildcats in the pitchers' circle.

Chase 3, Patton 0

The Lady Panthers (9-11, 1-8 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) were blanked in league play at home late Wednesday, giving up one run apiece in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings.

Patton was led by Kara Redwine (double), Kailey Buchanan (double), Katie Lail (hit) and Bridget Patrick (hit).

Marleigh Carswell pitched all seven innings for PHS with two earned runs, five hits and six strikeouts.

GIRLS SOCCER

Freedom 3, Ashe County 1

The Lady Patriots (9-3-1, 3-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) bounced back from a league loss one day earlier with home win Wednesday evening.

Keyla Perez Rodriguez (two goals) and Skylar Georges (one) scored for Freedom and Malia Withrow tallied two assists.

Draughn 4, Owen 3

The Lady Wildcats (3-5-3, 3-3 WHC) got back to .500 in league play with a road win in Swannanoa late Wednesday.

Ambria Blalock and Alexis Diaz scored two goals apiece to lead Draughn to the victory.

BOYS TENNIS

Elkin 9, Draughn 0

The No. 7 seed Wildcats (7-4) were shut out at home in Valdese late Wednesday in the first round of the NCHSAA 1A state dual-team playoffs, falling to the No. 10 Buckin’ Elks.

The hosts’ most competitive matches came at No. 6 singles, where Daylin Pritchard fell 6-2, 7-5, and at No. 1 doubles, where Thomas Powell/Ryan Williams lost 8-5.

Jason Baker can be reached at sports@morganton.com.