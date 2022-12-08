H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn swimmers host four-team meet, winning seven individual events

VALDESE — The Draughn swimming team hosted its first home meet of the 2022-23 winter season Wednesday at the Jimmy C. Draughn Aquatic Center with Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference member Owen and nonconference opponent Hibriten.

The Wildcats combined to win seven individual events. Team scores were not made available.

The Draughn boys earned individual event wins from Trey Jensen in the 50 freestyle (24.15) and 100 breaststroke (1:12.42) and William Abernathy in the 100 backstroke (1:14.79).

Jensen was also part of the winning 200 freestyle relay team (1:55.56), joining Brandon Sexton, Mason Kirkland and Griffin Stephens.

The Wildcats also claimed second-place finishes from Sexton (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Stephens (200 freestyle), Abernathy (200 individual medley) and Quintyn Reasoner (100 backstroke), as well as in the 200 medley relay.

The Lady Wildcats were led by event wins from Rhyannon Reasoner in the 200 freestyle (2:27.03) and 100 backstroke (1:12.69) and Abby Wood in the 100 freestyle (1:07.29).

Wood was also a runner-up finisher in the 200 individual medley event.

Sarah Mull (500 freestyle, second) and Ally Auton (50 freestyle, third; 200 freestyle, fourth) were other top finishers for the Lady Wildcats, who also took a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay.

Patton hosts four-team meet

The Panthers hosted a four-team Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference meet with Chase, East Rutherford and R-S Central late Wednesday in Morganton, securing four event wins.

Coley Welch won twice for the PHS boys in the 100 freestyle (54.17) and 100 breaststroke (1:14.11) and Ellie Sacchetti was victorious twice for the Patton girls in the 50 freestyle (29.52) and 100 butterfly (1:20.94).

Other podium finishes for the Panther boys came from Evan Vaughn in the 500 freestyle (second, 7:29.92) and 100 backstroke (third, 1:33.42) the 200 medley relay team (third, 2:38.59) and the 200 freestyle relay team (third, 1:57.15).

The PHS girls got additional podium finishes from Miranda Gamborino Alvarado in the 100 backstroke (second, 1:30.39) and 100 breaststroke (second, 1:34.28), Reagan Edwards in the 100 freestyle (third, 1:15.36), the 200 medley relay team (third, 2:22.77) and the 200 freestyle relay team (third, 2:17.56).

In team scoring, Patton was first in boys and third in girls.

INDOOR TRACK

Draughn at Bunker Hill Polar Bear

The Wildcats participated in the Bunker Hill Polar Bear meet late Wednesday in Claremont, garnering four total podium finishes.

All of those came in girls action from Regen Bridges in the 3,200 (second, 14:44.35), Bella Williams in the high jump (second, 4’6”), Lainey Proffitt in the pole vault (7’6”) and Lyrical Edwards in the long jump (third, 13’7.25”).

Other top Lady Wildcats finishers included Edwards in the triple jump (fourth, 26’0.5”) and shot put (eighth, 24’4”), Bridges in the 1,000 (fifth, 4:09.39), Maddie Crouch in the long jump (fifth, 13’5”) and high jump (fifth, 4’2”), and Georgina Cisneros Rivera in the 1000 (eighth, 4:17.19) and 500 (ninth, 1:43.57).

Top finishers for the DHS boys included Ryker Suchocki in the triple jump (fifth, 31’9”), Addison Ingold in the long jump (sixth, 15’9.5”), Donnell Wilkins in the shot put (ninth, 33’0”) and Xavier Cook in the shot put (10th, 31’6”).

JV BASKETBALL

Boys

Maiden 48, Patton 41

A second-half rally came up short for the JV Panthers (3-2) in Wednesday’s nonconference game at home in Morganton.

Laine Barrier led the way for Patton with 17 points. Cayden Roscoe added 12 points for the hosts in the loss.

Girls

Maiden 22, Patton 14

The shorthanded JV Lady Panthers (0-3) fell shy of their first win in non-league action late Wednesday at home in Morganton.

Bailey Dooley supplied 12 of the 14 points for Patton in the defeat.