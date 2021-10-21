H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn tennis bounced 1st round of dual-team playoffs

VALDESE — Back in the postseason for a second consecutive time after a fourth-straight winning regular season, the host Draughn girls tennis team was unable to secure its first dual-team state playoff victory since 2015 on Wednesday.

The Lady Wildcats (5-4), the top seed from the Western Highlands Conference and No. 5 seed in the 1A West bracket, dropped their first-round match against No. 12 Highland Tech, 5-3.

The state dual-team playoffs were not held last season amid the COVID-altered prep sports calendar. It was Draughn’s first playoff match at the 1A classification; the Lady ’Cats lost in the opening round in 2019 after breaking a four-year playoff drought. They won a first-round match each fall from 2012-15.

On Wednesday, the hosts’ victories came from No. 3 singles player Maddison Powell (6-3, 6-2) and No. 4 Kaitlyn Kincaid (6-3, 6-2) as well as the No. 2 doubles squad of Regan Winkler and Kincaid (10-1).

In other singles matches, No. 1 Katie Cozort lost 7-5, 6-3; No. 2 Winkler lost 6-1, 7-5; No. 5 Brianna Nations lost 6-1, 7-5; and No. 6 Jenna Coffey lost 6-2, 6-2.

Also in doubles, Nations/Coffey lost 10-8 to wrap up the match. The No. 1 doubles match was not completed after the Lady Rams gained the clinching point.