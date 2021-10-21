H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn tennis bounced 1st round of dual-team playoffs

VALDESE — Back in the postseason for a second consecutive time after a fourth-straight winning regular season, the host Draughn girls tennis team was unable to secure its first dual-team state playoff victory since 2015 on Wednesday.
The Lady Wildcats (5-4), the top seed from the Western Highlands Conference and No. 5 seed in the 1A West bracket, dropped their first-round match against No. 12 Highland Tech, 5-3.
The state dual-team playoffs were not held last season amid the COVID-altered prep sports calendar. It was Draughn’s first playoff match at the 1A classification; the Lady ’Cats lost in the opening round in 2019 after breaking a four-year playoff drought. They won a first-round match each fall from 2012-15.
On Wednesday, the hosts’ victories came from No. 3 singles player Maddison Powell (6-3, 6-2) and No. 4 Kaitlyn Kincaid (6-3, 6-2) as well as the No. 2 doubles squad of Regan Winkler and Kincaid (10-1).
In other singles matches, No. 1 Katie Cozort lost 7-5, 6-3; No. 2 Winkler lost 6-1, 7-5; No. 5 Brianna Nations lost 6-1, 7-5; and No. 6 Jenna Coffey lost 6-2, 6-2.
Also in doubles, Nations/Coffey lost 10-8 to wrap up the match. The No. 1 doubles match was not completed after the Lady Rams gained the clinching point.
Highland Tech (7-7) advances to face No. 4 Christ the King (7-2) in the second round on Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Freedom’s Deacon wins NWC
Freedom junior Katie Deacon took first place in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference girls championship meet on Wednesday at Freedom Park. Deacon (19:50) won the 5k race by 37 seconds.
Her Lady Patriots finished third as a team, also getting contributing runs toward the team total from Leah Kirksey (ninth), Sheyla Hernandez (25th), McKenna Carver (29th) and Scout Conrad (49th).
The Freedom boys placed second, paced by Joseph Hover (second; 18:11), Colby Anderson (third), and Chris Brittain (sixth). FHS’ Caden Reece was 37th, and Asher Ellis 46th.
Watauga easily won both the boys and girls team portions.
Farrar, DHS boys 2nd in WHC
Paced by a second-place run from senior Reed Farrar (17:12), the Draughn boys placed second at Wednesday’s WHC 1A/2A championship meet hosted by Owen at the Asheville Christian XC Course in Swannanoa.
Also for the Wildcats, Andrew Albright took fourth place, Ryan Williams was 11th, Grady Wooden 13th and Blaine Blackwell 17th.
The DHS girls finished fourth, with Ambria Blalock (eighth) and Regen Bridges (11th) leading the way.
The Owen boys and Avery County girls were team champions.
SOCCER
Patton 2, Brevard 0
The Panthers (12-3-1, 8-2 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) scored twice after halftime Wednesday to gain an impressive road win. Alex Buckner opened the Patton scoring in the 56th minute off an assist from Vance Jones before Eliseo Ramirez netted the second goal in unassisted fashion 12 minutes later.
The victory moves PHS within one win of sealing an outright second-place league finish, which figures to come with a corresponding home start to the state playoffs.
“(It was a) hard-fought and very physical game,” Panthers coach Keith Scott said. “(We got) great defensive work from Connor Rudisill, Charles Morales and Gabe Batz as we played three in the back this game. Joel Mendez, Kenji Vue, Anthony Hernandez, Xavier Bernabe and Ramirez controlled the middle tonight on a super-fast turf field.”
Patton goalkeeper Connor Webb collected the shutout with four saves.
Ashe Co. 4, Freedom 1
The Patriots (7-7-4, 3-4-1 NWC) fell to .500 overall and below that mark in league play with Wednesday’s loss in West Jefferson. Eduardo Veladquez scored the team's lone goal. Cole Johnson (five saves) and Isai Jimenez Luna (four) combined in the goalkeeping effort.
Freedom will start the final week of the regular season with another NWC road contest at Watauga.
Lincolnton 5, East Burke 0
The Cavaliers (3-13-2, 2-9-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) were shut out in Wednesday’s road conference match in Lincolnton. No more details were available.
EB continues CVAC competition with a home match against West Lincoln on Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
EB’s Grigg named All-CVAC
East Burke junior middle hitter Aubree Grigg was named to the All-CVAC team, which was announced at the end of Wednesday’s league tournament title match at Bandys. Grigg, EB’s lone selection, finished the season with 113 kills, 112 blocks, 23 digs, 18 aces and eight assists in 22 matches.
Regular-season champion Maiden swept the individual awards, with Savannah Lail named player of the year and Marsha Davis coach of the year.