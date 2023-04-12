The Draughn baseball team scored seven runs in the fifth inning, four of which came as a result of issued walks with the bases loaded, to blow open a 1-0 lead over host Patton in the day two finale of the Tony Causby Classic tournament in Morganton.

The Panthers got two runs back each in the fifth and seventh innings but ultimately fell short to the Wildcats 9-4, advancing DHS to Wednesday’s championship game versus R-S Central, which was a 4-3 winner over Lincoln Charter in an 11-inning affair in the other semifinal.

Nick McGee took control from the mound, starting and going 4 1/3 innings for Draughn (13-3), keeping Patton off the board until a fifth-inning single by Cole Attaway scored Brady Davis.

McGee struck out nine batters before he exited from the game as Trey Jensen relieved him for the remaining innings.

The first Wildcat run was scored in the second inning off a McGee triple as the pitching of Patton’s Lane Barrier seemed to keep Draughn at bay up until the fifth inning when the floodgates opened.

A McGee walk, a John Robert Abernathy single and a Griffin Stephens walk loaded the bases, ending Barrier’s night on the mound.

Aaron Duncan came on the mound only to be replaced by Jack Powell after giving up bases loaded walks to Tate Jensen, Thomas Lambert, Trey Jensen and Mull.

Powell struck out five Draughn batters in his relief work on the mound.

Trey Jensen and Mull both scored two runs for the Wildcats with Tate Jensen, Lambert, Abernathy, Stephens and Logan Carswell also crossing the plate.

Attaway led Patton with two runs as Kanton Trull was the other Panther base runner to cross home plate.

The Panthers (5-9) faced Lincoln Charter in Wednesday’s third-place game.

East Burke 17, Freedom 1 (6 inn.’s)

The Cavaliers (7-7) run-ruled the Patriots in Tuesday’s consolation bracket game by scoring two second inning runs, five in the third inning, two in the fifth inning and eight in the sixth inning.

Leadoff batter Hollan Cline was the most effective EB batter, registering three RBIs off a second-inning sacrifice fly, a third-inning double and a sixth-inning single.

Every Cavalier batter was able to get on base, led by four hits each from Cannon Morrison (two runs, two RBIs) and Barger Shook (RBI, run).

Other key EB batters included Landon Shroyer (two walks, two singles, two runs, two RBIs), Caden Buff (two walks, hit, two runs, two RBIs), Colin Eckard (two singles, two runs, RBI), Mason Mosteller (two walks, single, run), Will Weidner (two hits, double, walk) and Corbin McNeil (walk, single, two runs).

Nathan Fortenberry scored three runs as a pinch runner for Weidner, who pitched a complete game, striking out five Patriot batters.

Jagger Bailey scored the lone Freedom run off a fourth-inning fielding error as Eli Thomas and Carson Dyson each led with two hits.

Anthony Frasca started on the mound for the Patriots (3-13) before being relieved by Jace Duckworth and Johnroger Hackett.

Freedom faced West Caldwell for seventh place while East Burke played Maiden for fifth place on Wednesday.

BOYS TENNIS

NCSSM-Morganton 9, Madison 0

In a battle of future Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference opponents, the Dragons (7-2-1) scored a shutout non-league victory Tuesday on the road in Mars Hill.

No more details were available.