H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn volleyball avenges earlier WHC loss to Avery

VALDESE — The Draughn volleyball team both avenged an early-season Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference loss to Avery County and bounced back from its second league setback with a conference win over the Lady Vikings at home late Thursday.

The Lady Wildcats (9-8, 6-2 WHC) won in four sets over Avery County, 25-19, 25-13, 22-25, 25-20. DHS lost to the Vikings in five sets in Newland on Sept. 6 and was defeated by Owen in four sets on the road on Tuesday for its only two losses.

Thursday’s win puts Draughn a full match ahead of the 5-3 Lady Vikings and Warlassies and 1 ½ matches up of fourth-place Mountain Heritage with 2 ½ weeks left in the regular season.

Draughn next visits league opponent Madison in Marshall on Monday.

Newton-Conover 3, East Burke 1

The Lady Cavaliers (9-9, 5-5 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) slipped back to .500 both overall and in the conference with Thursday’s four-set road loss in Newton, 25-20, 23-25, 22-25, 22-25.

East Burke was led offensively by Aubree Grigg (10 kills, ace), Katherine Greene (eight kills), Trysten Hare (six kills), Reese Abernethy (six kills, ace), Roxy Taylor (four kills, assist), Addy Fortenberry (two kills, four aces, 19 assists), Janiyah Reinhardt-Phillips (ace) and Caroline Pruitt (11 assists).

Defensive leaders were Reinhardt-Phillips (20 digs, 21 receptions), Abernethy (15 digs, 28 receptions), Fortenberry (15 digs, five receptions), Greene (10 digs, nine receptions), Pruitt (five digs), Taylor (four digs), Grigg (two digs) and Hare (dig).

EB stays in the conference, hosting Bunker Hill on Tuesday in Icard.

GIRLS TENNIS

Hendersonville 9, Patton 0

The Lady Panthers (6-5, 3-4 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) fell beneath .500 in league play with Thursday’s shutout loss in Hendersonville.

Patton got its strongest performance from Brooke Johnson at No. 6 singles with a 6-4, 6-4 loss.

PHS visits MF7 opponent R-S Central on Tuesday.