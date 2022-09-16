H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn volleyball beats Rosman, moves atop WHC

VALDESE — The Draughn volleyball team now is on top of the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference standings after downing defending conference champion Rosman in a four-set thriller at home Thursday, 22-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-23.

“We all played together as a team and worked so hard together. That was the best game we played all season,” said Draughn senior Madison Powell, who recorded 15 kills.

The visiting Lady Tigers gained an early lead while Powell made four spike kills with Bailey Mozeley, Speed Hatley and Ella Heavner also making key plays at the net to keep things close.

Heavner and Powell teamed up to build a 6-2 lead in the second set with Bella Williams and Emma Lewis getting in on the action. Addison Poteet also was a key server in the second set, assisting Draughn (6-7, 4-1 WHC) with a six-point run.

Draughn faced a 4-0 hole in the third set as it kept battling back until two key serves by Ally Auton put the Wildcats in front late to gain the 2-1 match advantage.

The Lady Wildcats had to dig out of another hole to start the fourth set as they overcame three ties with a serving ace by Poteet and a block by Heavner.

“It’s a lot of hard work and determination (to win in this conference),” said Draughn volleyball coach Jamie Ward. “The girls are starting to focus and play together.”

East Burke 3, West Lincoln 0

The Lady Cavaliers (8-5, 4-2 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) kept rolling with their fifth straight win overall and fourth in a row in league play, sweeping the visiting Lady Rebels, 25-14, 25-17, 25-11, on Thursday in Icard.

East Burke was led offensively by Katherine Greene (10 kills), Reese Abernethy (nine kills), Aubree Grigg (six kills), Addy Fortenberry (13 assists) and Caroline Pruitt (seven assists).

Pacing the EB defense were Abernethy (nine digs, six receptions), Janiyah Reinhardt-Phillips (nine digs, eight receptions), Fortenberry (nine digs), Greene (six digs, 12 receptions) and Trysten Hare (five blocks).

Patton 3, Chase 1

The Lady Panthers (8-3, 2-3 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) won Thursday’s home league match in four sets, 23-25, 25-9, 25-14, 25-8, over the Lady Trojans in Morganton.

Leading the Patton offense were Izora Gragg (12 kills, eight aces), Anna Lynn Ripley (11 kills, seven aces), Reece Edwards (11 kills), Lainey Poteet (seven kills) and Christina Skelly (42 assists).

PHS’ top defensive performers were Atkins (15 digs, six receptions), Gragg (15 digs, five receptions), Kinley Attaway (13 digs, seven receptions), Bailey Lambert (seven digs, six receptions), Poteet (six digs), Skelly (five digs) and Ella Norris (seven receptions).

GIRLS TENNIS

R-S Central 6, Patton 3

The Lady Panthers (4-4, 1-3 MF7) dropped Thursday’s league match at home in Morganton.

Patton’s wins came at No. 5 singles with Riley Berry (6-2, 6-1), No. 6 singles with Brooke Johnson (6-3, 6-2) and No. 3 doubles with Berry/Kadin Scism (8-2).

BOYS SOCCER

Bunker Hill 7, Draughn 0

The Wildcats (0-8-1) were blanked in nonconference play Thursday in Claremont.

No other details were available.

JV FOOTBALL

Maiden 26, East Burke 6

The JV Cavaliers (1-2, 0-1 CVAC) lost Thursday’s league-opener at home in Icard.

East Burke was led on offense by running back Zayne Newman, who had 78 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

On defense, EB’s leaders were Jordan Fox (17 tackles, one for loss), Patrick Hernandez (seven tackles, one for loss), Kolby Byrd (five tackles, one for loss), Braxton Sigmon (five tackles) and Nathan Rees (interception).