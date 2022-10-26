H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn volleyball on to 3rd round of playoffs

GASTONIA — The Draughn volleyball team, the No. 9 West seed in the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs, advanced to the third round of the postseason with a straight-sets win over No. 8 Piedmont Community Charter on the road in Tuesday’s second round, 25-16, 25-20, 25-20.

The victory moves the Lady Wildcats (15-9) to face No. 1 West seed Union Academy (24-2) on Thursday in Monroe with a trip to the 3A West Regional semifinal on the line.

After largely controlling the tone of the first two sets, the final set was a much more back-and-forth affair, featuring 13 lead changes and 12 ties before DHS finally assumed control for good. That came after Draughn pulled to an 18-13 lead before the Lady Patriots tied things back at 19-all, then the Wildcats got the final lead when it scored four straight on a pair of Madison Powell kills and two PCC returns that went out of bounds.

“They decided they were ready to play,” said DHS coach Jamie Ward. “They’re not ready to be done. They want to play and they want to win. That’s what happens when they play like a team.”

Draughn capitalized on its match point when senior Ella Heavner tallied her fifth ace.

“We’re trying to make history at Draughn, and I was just praying the whole time,” Heavner said.

Seniors Powell at outside hitter and Bella Williams at middle hitter powered the offense all evening long for the visitors, keeping PCC off-balance. In additional to her critical late points, Powell rallied her teammates with some motivational talk during a couple late timeouts.

“It was a total team effort. We all had to push through,” Powell said.

Williams set the tone offensively in the first two sets, helping Draughn acquire the breathing room it needed to hold Piedmont Community at bay.

“I hit it where they weren’t and once the shifted, I switched to the opposite side,” Williams said.

Drawing praise both from her veteran teammates and from the coaching staff was Bailey Mozeley, a freshman who stepped up after an early ankle injury to junior Helena Hatley.

“I just came in when I needed to step up,” Mozeley said. “I love Helena so much. I just had to step up and be there for my team.”

The winning effort for Draughn also was led by Speed Hatley, Emma Lewis and Addison Poteet.

The Lady Cardinals topped No. 16 West seed Christ the King 3-0 to set up Thursday’s meeting.

McMichael 3, Patton 0

The No. 16 West seed Lady Panthers (16-7) fell to the No. 1 West seed Lady Phoenix in straight sets in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs Tuesday on the road in Mayodan, 25-9, 25-16, 25-18.

Statistics for Patton were not available at press time.

McMichael advanced to Thursday’s third round to host No. 8 West seed Mount Pleasant.

GIRLS GOLF Riebel 8th, Witherspoon T-13th at states

Patton’s Katie Riebel finished in eighth place and Allie Witherspoon was in a three-way tie for 13th as the NCHSAA 1A/2A state championships wrapped up Tuesday at Foxfire Golf Club’s Red Course in Foxfire.

After shooting a 17-over 89 in Monday’s first round, Riebel, a junior, followed with a 10-over 82 in Tuesday’s second and final round to finish at 27-over, 23 strokes off the lead. Riebel’s second round consisted of birdies on Nos. 6, 9 and 14, pars on Nos. 7, 12, 13, 15, 16 and 17, bogeys on Nos. 1, 3, 4, 5, 8 and 18, and double-bogeys or higher on Nos. 2, 10 and 11.

The performance improved Riebel five spots from her first-round position and made her the first top-10 finisher in school history. Her second-round 82 was the third-lowest of the day.

Witherspoon followed up Monday’s first-round 16-over 88 with a 21-over 93 on the second day to finish 37-over for the championship, 33 strokes off the leader. Witherspoon’s second round included pars on Nos. 1, 7, 8 and 17, bogeys on Nos. 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 11, 15 and 18, and double-bogey or higher on Nos. 9, 10, 12, 13, 14 and 16.

Witherspoon, a senior, is the first three-time state qualifier in school history.

Pine Lake Prep’s Caroline Johnson (4-over) was the individual champion and Newton-Conover won the team portion by 22 strokes.