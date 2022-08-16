H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn volleyball opens season with 5-set win over rival EB

ICARD — The Draughn volleyball team opened the season Monday with a thriller of a win in five sets over county rival East Burke in a see-saw match with the host Lady Cavaliers, 30-28, 18-25, 25-13, 22-25, 15-12.

“It’s a good win to start the season off. East Burke always puts up great competition and it was an emotional game on both sides of the net,” said Lady Wildcats volleyball coach Jamie Ward.

Assisting in the win for Draughn included six players from last season’s undefeated JV team, which included Helena Hatley, who had two serves in the opening set to start an early 4-3 advantage.

Seven kills by Madison Powell led Draughn (1-0) to the opening-set win as there were 15 ties between both squads.

The Lady Cavaliers (0-1) dominated play in the second set, led by a pair of kills from Katherine Greene and Aubree Grigg, with Caroline Pruitt and Addy Fortenberry making key plays.

The Lady Wildcat quartet of Helena Hatley, Speed Hatley, Ella Heavner and Ally Auton led at the service line to gain the third set win.

Pruitt and Janiyah Reinhardt-Phillips led the Lady Cavaliers at the service line in set four with Reese Abernathy recording a kill to force the do-or-die fifth set.

Draughn rushed out to a 5-2 lead in the final set, but EB was able to stage a late comeback off plays from Grigg and Katie Harrell.

Powell registered a match-ending kill for the Lady Wildcats to finish with 13 total.

Draughn scored 11 of its points from the service line, led by Helena Hatley’s four aces with Speed Hatley and Heavner adding two each.

Powell, Auton, and Addison Poteet also recorded an ace from the service line.

Greene (11 kills, block, dig) and Grigg (eight kills, seven blocks, five digs) led the Lady Cavaliers as enforcers at the net with Grigg also adding two service aces.

Abernathy (11 digs, nine kills), Pruitt (13 assists, four aces, dig), and Fortenberry (12 assists, seven digs, two kills, two aces, block) were other key EB performers.

East Burke won the JV match in two sets by scores of 25-20 and 25-15.

Both squads return to the floor today with Draughn hosting Hibriten and East Burke visiting South Caldwell in nonconference play.

Wilkes Central 3, Freedom 0

The Lady Patriots (0-1) commenced their season with a non-league shutout loss in Wilkesboro late Monday, 26-24, 25-16, 25-11.

No other details from the match were available.

Freedom was back in action late Tuesday at home, hosting nonconference county rival Patton.

BOYS SOCCER

Freedom 2, East Burke 1

The Patriots (1-0) started the season with a nonconference win over the rival Cavaliers (0-1) at home in Morganton late Monday.

The contest was tied 1-1 at halftime before FHS secured the win with a second-half goal. Junior George Jimenez accounted for both of the hosts’ scoring plays.

East Burke got its lone goal from Raleigh Slutsky. Jaydon Fair and Eduardo Sanchez had a save apiece in goal for EB.

Freedom will visit Draughn on Wednesday while East Burke hosts Patton in a pair of in-county rivalry games of the nonconference variety.

Draughn at Patton postponed

The season-opener for the county rival Wildcats and the Panthers was pushed back. The teams were scheduled to make up the contest late Tuesday in Morganton.

Both teams will be back in action on Wednesday.