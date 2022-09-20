H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn volleyball outduels EB in county battle

VALDESE — The second nonconference volleyball matchup between county rivals Draughn and East Burke was a battle on the Lady Wildcats' home court late Monday.

With a 1-1 tie after a second-set marathon won by the Lady Cavaliers, Draughn gained the upper hand to win the final two sets to complete the four-set win, 25-16, 29-31, 25-17, 25-10.

Draughn was victorious in the opening set, led at the service line by Speed Hatley, Helena Hatley, Ally Auton and Madison Powell.

There were 11 total ties in the second set, which included three consecutive serving aces by Draughn’s Addison Poteet to break a 9-9 tie.

Two blocks by Aubree Grigg for the Lady Cavaliers (8-6, 4-2 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) were key late in gaining the second set win.

Three early kills by Powell to start off the third set catapulted the Lady Wildcats (7-7, 4-1 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) to a 6-2 lead with Bella Williams also making key plays at the net.

EB, which saw a five-match winning streak snapped, started off with the lead in the fourth set after a block by Grigg before Powell, Williams, Speed Hatley and Ella Heavner elevated Draughn to the match-ending set win.

Powell led the Lady Wildcats with 11 kills and six serving aces with Poteet adding five serving aces.

The Lady Cavaliers were led by Grigg (12 kills, eight blocks, three digs, assist), Addy Fortenberry (16 assists, 11 digs, three aces, two kills), Katherine Greene (seven kills, six digs, block) and Reese Abernethy (eight digs, two kills).

The Lady Cavaliers visited West Caldwell late Tuesday to complete the first half of CVAC play while the Lady Wildcats resume WHC play Thursday at Mountain Heritage.

Freedom 3, South Caldwell 1

The Lady Patriots (1-13, 1-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) claimed their first win of the season, topping visiting South Caldwell in four sets in league action Monday in Morganton, 25-22, 25-23, 15-25, 25-20.

Freedom was led by Ava Whitaker (10 kills, three blocks), Haven Gladden (10 kills), Caroline McRacken (six kills, five blocks), Ava Whisnant (two kills, four blocks), Hannah Buchanan (four aces, 12 assists, six digs), Mary Taylor (three aces, 14 assists, four digs), Amy Walton (two aces), Aniya Bell (ace, two assists, 10 digs).

FHS continues NWC action on Wednesday at Ashe County.

GIRLS GOLF

Patton’s Riebel, Witherspoon 1-2 at Mimosa

The Lady Panthers hosted Monday’s Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference match at Mimosa Golf Club in Morganton, with Katie Riebel and Allie Witherspoon finishing first and second.

Riebel started with a pair birdies on Nos. 3 and 4 and added another birdie on the eighth hole. A bogey on No. 9 left her at 2 under 34 to claim medalist honors. Witherspoon finished at an even par 36 to finish second in the match.

To this point of the season, Witherspoon leads Riebel by three strokes in the race for MF7 player of the year honors.

The duo finished second with Riebel (40) and fourth with Witherspoon (46) in a nonconference match versus Hibriten at Mimosa last Thursday.

Patton will continue MF7 play next week in a match hosted by Polk County at Tryon Golf Club, the penultimate event of the league’s calendar.

Freedom in NWC match at Orchard Hills

The Lady Patriots’ Hana Piercy (57) finished 13th in Monday’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match at Orchard Hills Golf Club in Baton. Teammate Kaylen Best did not finish the match.

Hibriten (409) claimed the team win behind medalist Trinity White (39).

BOYS SOCCER

Patton 4, East Rutherford 2

The Panthers (9-1-1, 2-0 MF7) doubled up the host Cavaliers in conference play during Monday’s game in Bostic.

Xavier Bernabe scored two second-half goals to secure the win for Patton, which led 2-0 at the intermission. Alex Buckner got PHS on the board first on a header off a Bernabe assist. The Panthers’ 2-0 lead came in the 31st minute when Calix Pedro tacked on a goal. Ardlai Regino Pinto had two assists for Patton and Isai Jimenez Luna made six saves in goal.

Patton returns home to host MF7 opponent R-S Central on Wednesday.

Newton-Conover 3, East Burke 1

The Cavaliers (1-9-1, 0-3 CVAC) fell behind 3-0 to the Red Devils by halftime of Monday’s conference game in Icard.

East Burke’s second-half goal came from Gannon Stotts off a Sylas Coleman assist. Eduardo Sanchez had eight saves in goal for EB.

The Cavs continue CVAC play on Thursday, visiting Bunker Hill.

CROSS COUNTRY

East Burke in CVAC meet at Lincolnton

The Cavaliers had five runners place in the top 10, including one winner, in Monday’s CVAC meet at Lincolnton, which also included Pinnacle Classical Academy.

On the girls side, Meah Walsh (22:01.81) claimed the win for East Burke. She was followed by teammates Ashley Hernandez (sixth, 24:49.46) and Piper Strong (10th, 26:11.41).

Elijah Baker (seventh, 19:52.90) led the EB boys, along with Marc Denton (eighth, 19:54.08).

GIRLS TENNIS

Alexander Central 7, Freedom 2

The Lady Patriots (0-5 NWC) fell in conference play Monday at home in Morganton.

Freedom’s wins came at No. 2 singles with Emily Kania 6-1, 6-0 and at No. 5 singles with Zofia Losada 6-6 (7-5), 6-4.

FHS hosts Hibriten in conference play on Wednesday.

Maiden 8, East Burke 1

The Lady Cavaliers (1-2, 0-1 CVAC) lost Monday’s league-opener in Maiden.

Braelyn Stilwell collected the lone win for East Burke, which continued CVAC play late Tuesday, hosting Bandys.