H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn volleyball playoff run ends in 3rd round

MONROE — The No. 9 West seed Draughn volleyball team’s season came to an abrupt end on the road Thursday night in the third round of the NCHSAA 1A playoffs as it fell in straight sets to No. 1 West seed Union Academy — the defending 1A state champion — 25-14, 25-8, 25-19.

This was the second time in school history that a Draughn volleyball team played in the third round of the state playoffs, joining the 2013 squad.

Senior Madison Powell led the Lady Wildcats (15-10) with seven kills in her final game.

The Lady Wildcats, who won the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference this fall, held brief leads in the final set of play on the strength of efforts from Powell, Bailey Mozeley, Speed Hatley and Bella Williams.

Ella Heavner, Emma Lewis and Addison Poteet also made key contributions in the third-round loss.

Union Academy advanced to the 1A West Regional semifinals, hosting No. 4 West seed Highland Tech late Saturday.

BOYS SOCCER

Patton earns 2A state playoff berth

The Patton boys soccer team earned the No. 15 West seed in the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs, which will begin with first-round action on Monday.

That is when the Panthers (16-4-1), the runner-up from the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference, will host No. 18 West seed West Caldwell (11-8-1), the third-place team out of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference, in a contest starting at 6 p.m.

Monday’s winner will advance to Thursday’s second round to either visit No. 2 West seed Wheatmore (18-0-4) or host No. 31 West seed Monroe (9-10-3).

JV FOOTBALL

East Burke 34, West Caldwell 22

The JV Cavaliers (3-6, 2-5 CVAC) ended their season on a high-note with a conference win Thursday on the road in Gamewell.

The offense was led by rushers Ossie Burkeen, who had 19 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns; Zayne Newman, who ran 21 times for 126 yards and two scores; and Vernon Quintana, who accumulated 35 yards and a TD on six attempts.

Defensive leaders included Kolby Byrd (five tackles, two for loss), Quintana (five tackles, one for loss), Patrick Hernandez (five tackles, one for loss) and Jordan Fox (four tackles).