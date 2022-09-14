H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn volleyball tops Madison, moves to 3-1 in NWC

VALDESE — The Draughn volleyball team continued its bounce-back from last week’s uneven four-match stretch, including a five-set set league loss at Avery County, by winning for the second straight day Tuesday.

The Lady Wildcats defeated Madison at home in straight sets, 26-24, 25-15, 25-16, in Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference play.

“Rebounding this week was big, especially with playing in conference,” said Draughn coach Jamie Ward. “We just needed to make sure we stayed at the top of our game and continued to push for a conference championship.”

The Lady Wildcats (5-7, 3-1 WHC) had to be rescued in the opening set with a spike kill by Bella Williams and serving aces by Ally Auton and Speed Hatley that pushed Draughn ahead to gain the 1-0 advantage.

Four kills by Madison Powell led to a win in the second set, building up to a 19-5 lead late.

Powell, Auton, Helena Hatley and Ella Heavner led at the service line in the third set by each recording a serving ace.

Auton paced the Lady Wildcats with four serving aces and Powell recorded eight kills.

Draughn next faces another conference challenge on Thursday at home, hosting defending Western Highlands champion Rosman.

“We are going into that game ready for anything,” Ward said. “We just have to play up and play hard.”

The JV Lady Wildcats also won in straight sets 25-14, 25-18, with key performances from Meredith Rollyson, Ella Anthony, Trinity McDaniel and Lyrical Edwards.

East Burke 3, Lincolnton 2

One day after climbing above .500 overall, the Lady Cavaliers (7-5, 3-2 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) did the same thing in league play Tuesday with a five-set road win, 25-19, 16-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-12, over the Lady Wolves.

It was East Burke’s fourth straight win overall and third straight conference win, with all of those victories coming in either four or five sets.

Wednesday’s win was led offensively by Katherine Greene (15 kills), Reese Abernethy (11 kills, ace), Addy Fortenberry (10 kills, ace, 17 assists), Aubree Grigg (nine kills), Trysten Hare (five kills), Roxy Taylor (four kills, five assists), Caroline Pruitt (three aces, 20 assists) and Allison Teague (ace).

On defense, EB was paced by Abernethy (17 digs, 29 receptions), Janiyah Reinhardt-Phillips (12 digs, 28 receptions), Greene (11 digs, block, 16 receptions), Taylor (two digs, block, reception), Fortenberry (two digs), Grigg (two digs, 11 blocks), Pruitt (two digs), Teague (two digs, three receptions) and Hare (dig, three blocks).

The Cavs next host CVAC opponent West Lincoln on Thursday.

Brevard 3, Patton 0

The Lady Panthers (7-3, 1-3 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) were shut out in Tuesday’s league match in Columbus, 25-21, 25-21, 25-15.

Patton’s offensive leaders were Izora Gragg (eight kills, three aces), Hayley Caraway (four kills, ace), Lainey Poteet (three kills, ace, assist), Anna Lynn Ripley (two kills, ace), Christina Skelly (two kills, 11 assists), Reece Edwards (kill), Ella Norris (kill), Bailey Lambert (kill), Kinley Attaway (eight assists) and Piper Atkins (assist).

On defense, PHS was led by Lambert (10 digs, block, five receptions), Attaway (five digs, three receptions), Norris (four digs, seven receptions), Atkins (four digs, 12 receptions), Gragg (four digs, four receptions), Skelly (three digs), Poteet (dig), Ripley (dig, 13 receptions), Edwards (block, reception) and Caraway (three receptions).

Patton continues MF7 play on Thursday, hosting Chase.

BOYS SOCCER

Freedom 2, McDowell 1

The Patriots (5-4-1) snapped a four-match winless streak with a narrow nonconference victory over the longtime rival Titans on Tuesday in Marion.

Freedom jumped to a quick lead with Josue Yax’ goal in the second minute. Miles Barnsback later scored the winning goal on a penalty kick. FHS dominated possession behind the efforts of Yax, Salim Logan and Ashton Alva.

The defense, which held McDowell off the board until the 88th minute, was led by Barnsback, Gaspar Cardona and Isaac Searcy.

Freedom starts Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play on Monday, visiting Hibriten.

GIRLS GOLF

Freedom in NWC match at Brushy Mountain

Hibriten claimed the team win and fielded the individual medalist (Trinity White, 39) in Tuesday’s NWC match at Brushy Mountain Golf Course in Taylorsville.

The Lady Patriots did not post a team score, but were represented individually by Hana Piercy (52) and Kaylen Best (55).

GIRLS TENNIS

Hendersonville 9, Patton 0

The host Lady Panthers (4-3, 1-2 MF7) were shut out in conference play Tuesday in Morganton.

Patton continues league action on Thursday, hosting R-S Central.