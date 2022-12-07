H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn wrestling falls at West Iredell 66-12

STATESVILLE — The Draughn wrestling team dropped Tuesday’s nonconference dual-match at West Iredell, 66-12.

The Wildcats (0-7) collected wins at 152 pounds by Jackson Avery and 182 pounds by Hampton Blackwell. Both victories came via forfeit.

Jean Carlos Garcia (113), Gaston Garrison (120), Jacen Pope (138), Grayson Smith (145), Isaac Smith (160) and Rivka Vincent (285) also wrestled for DHS.

JV BASKETBALL

Girls

Draughn 32, Freedom 30

The JV Lady Wildcats (1-0) narrowly won their season-opener versus the non-league county rival JV Lady Patriots (2-2) late Tuesday on the road in Morganton.

Jacey Davis led the way for DHS with 19 points. Kenley Berry added 11 to the winning total.

FHS was led by Natalie Tankersley (11 points) and Alayhia Caldwell (eight).

Newton-Conover 41, Patton 25

The JV Lady Panthers (0-2) lost in nonconference play Tuesday at home in Morganton.

Bailey Dooley led the way for the hosts with 15 points and Julia Civitello scored eight.

Boys

Freedom 69, Draughn 38

The JV Patriots (2-2) made it back-to-back wins with Tuesday’s nonconference win over the county-rival JV Wildcats (1-1) at home in Morganton.

Kaden Davis scored 19 points, including nine in the second quarter, to lead FHS. Kristafer Creekmore added 13 points and Amari Williams and DeAndrew Caldwell joined them in double figures with 10 apiece.

Blair Cooper paced DHS with 10 points. Emery Clark added eight more.

Patton 52, Newton-Conover 46 (OT)

The JV Panthers (3-1) bounced back from their first loss to score an overtime non-league victory at home in Morganton late Tuesday.

Patton was led by 13 points from Keltan Fox. Cayden Roscoe also reached double-digits with 10 points and Brady Davis supplied seven more.