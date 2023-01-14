H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn wrestling splits tri-match

BESSEMER CITY — The Draughn wrestling team split Friday’s nonconference tri-match, topping the host Yellow Jackets 42-36 but falling to Shelby by the same score.

Gaston Garrison (113), Andres Garcia Lopez (120/126), Mason Beck (126/132), Landon Clark (138), Isaac Smith (145) and Hampton Blackwell (170/182) all won twice for the Wildcats. Mackinzie Basiner (195) earned one.

Freedom splits Ashe County tri

The Patriots won once Friday in West Jefferson, topping nonconference Wilkes Central 52-30 but falling to Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Ashe County 45-33.

Two-time winners for FHS were Jeulenea Khang (106), Alan Vicente Perez (182), Fredy Vicente Perez (220) and Nathan Vue (285). John Aguilar Ramirez (113), Kaleb Pearson (120), Jessi Domingo Morales (132), Jimmy Velasquez Morales (132), Aiden Piscopo (138), Jacob Parsons (145) and Kevin Agustin Hernandez (195) won once.

East Burke swept at West Lincoln tri

The Cavaliers lost twice Friday in Vale, falling to the Catawba Valley 2A Conference’s Rebels 72-12 and non-league Burns 48-34.

Cody Bryant (113) and Grayson Phillips (126) won twice. EB got one win apiece from Eastyn Huffman (106), Zachary Ward (132), Zeke Pierce (195) and Joshua Hess (285).

Patton swept at Chase tri

The Panthers lost twice Friday in Henrietta, falling to Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference foes Chase and Polk County by identical 57-24 scores.

Burke Wilson (152), Anthony Ramirez (170) and Kamden Stephens (195) won twice for PHS. Luke Parker (126) and Caleb Clark (145) won once.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

East Burke 51, West Lincoln 31

The JV Cavaliers (3-8, 2-4 CVAC) captured their second league win Friday in Icard. Luke Demiter again led EB with 13 points.

Chase 46, Patton 43

The JV Trojans outscored the JV Panthers (8-6, 3-2 MF7) 21-14 in the fourth quarter to claim a conference win Friday in Morganton. Patton led 29-25 after three quarters.

Freedom 63, Ashe County 44

The JV Patriots (9-3, 3-0 NWC) got a conference win Thursday in Morganton. Kristafer Creekmore (17 points) topped scoring for FHS.

Mountain Heritage 46, Draughn 17

The JV Wildcats (3-8, 2-3 WHC) lost Thursday’s league game in Burnsville. Tate Jensen led DHS with six points.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

East Burke 66, West Lincoln 28

The JV Lady Cavaliers (8-2, 6-0 CVAC) remained undefeated in CVAC play Friday in Icard. Kyndal Morrison led the way with 22 points and four 3-pointers.

Patton 36, Chase 10

The JV Lady Panthers (3-7, 2-2 MF7) outscored the JV Lady Trojans in every quarter Friday in Morganton. Abigail Carpenter scored a game-high 11 points for PHS.

Freedom 34, Ashe County 30

The JV Lady Patriots (8-4, 2-1 NWC) held on for a conference win Thursday in Morganton. Natalie Tankersley (14 points) led FHS.

Mountain Heritage 55, Draughn 39

The JV Lady Wildcats (8-4, 4-2 WHC) dropped Thursday’s conference contest in Burnsville. Jacey Davis (22 points) was the topped Draughn.