H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn wrestling swept at N-C quad-match

NEWTON — The Draughn wrestling team was swept at Monday’s quad-match hosted by Newton-Conover, losing to the host Red Devils 84-0, to Shelby 54-24 and to West Wilkes 75-6.

Mason Beck won twice for the Wildcats (0-6), winning at 132 pounds by pin over West Wilkes and at 138 pounds by forfeit versus Shelby. Isaac Smith (152) won by pin versus the Golden Lions while Gaston Garrison (120) and Andres Garcia Lopez (126) collected victories over Shelby by forfeit.

Draughn also wrestled at the South Caldwell-hosted Dakota Smith Invitational tournament on Saturday in Sawmills. Garrison (113) and Smith (152) reached the quarterfinals for DHS.

Patton at Plowboy Brawl

The Panthers participated in Chase’s inaugural Plowboy Brawl on Saturday in Henrietta.

Those who claimed wins during the day for Patton were Parker Winters (113), Luke Parker (126), Luiz Hernandez (132), George Cleary (138), Cavan Sullivano (145), Caleb Clark (152), Nicholas Parlier (160), Camden Hartley (195), Josue Raymundo Lopez (195), Kamden Stephens (195) and Sheldon Jordan (220).

Jordan won a third-place match to post the highest finish of the day for PHS. Hernandez and Stephens finished in fourth for the Panthers.

SWIMMING

Draughn, East Burke at South Caldwell tri-meet

The Wildcats and Cavaliers participated in a South Caldwell-hosted tri-meet in Sawmills on Saturday.

The Draughn boys won both of their matchups, topping the Cavaliers 49-21 and the host Spartans 40-36. EB also lost to South Caldwell 54-20.

In girls, Draughn topped East Burke 38-28 but lost to South Caldwell 47-27. The Lady Cavs fell to SC 60-15.

No individual event results were available.