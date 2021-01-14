H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn's Farrar qualifies for state in cross country

CATAWBA — Draughn boys junior Reed Farrar on Friday at Murray’s Mill in Catawba County was the lone Burke County runner to qualify for the NCHSAA 2A state cross country championships.
Farrar, who won four consecutive meets to open the season before placing third at the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference championships, finished in 12th place out of 105 runners with a time of 17:50.19. He earned the second of four individual berths among those not on top-three qualifying teams.
Patton’s 12th-place boys team effort was led by junior Vance Jones (25th), while 13th-place East Burke was led by senior Luke Elliott (34th).
The EB girls placed 11th as a team, and Patton was 13th. Both fielded a top-20 runner in the meet: PHS junior Madison Clay was 16th (21:17.40), three spots shy of qualifying for state individually after five events wins earlier this season, and EB was led by Meah Walsh in 19th.
The state meets are this Friday and Saturday at Redmon Park in Kernersville.
SWIMMING
Freedom tops Patton
The Freedom and Patton swim teams competed against one another in a virtual dual meet last week, with the Patriots coming out on top 44-26 in girls action and 65-16 in boys.
Freedom individual winners included Trey Truitt (boys 200 free, 2:23.60; 500 free, 6:53.84), Emerson Miller (boys 100 fly, 58.28), Noah Taylor (boys 200 IM, 2:57.23), Kai Hawkins (boys 50 free, 25.11), Drew Taylor (boys 100 back, 1:14.01), Kennedy Carswell (girls 500 free, 6:33.82) and Keyla Perez-Rodriguez (girls 100 free, 1:15.50).
The Patriots also claimed the boys 200 free, 200 medley and 400 free relays as well as the girls 400 free relay.
Patton collected individual wins via Coley Welch (boys 100 free, 55.52; 100 breast, 1:13.66), Caroline Lucas (girls 100 back, 1:08.07; 200 free, 2:11.62) Kadira McClure (girls 100 fly, 1:08.40; 100 breast, 1:16.29) and Emma Sacchetti (girls 50 free, 28.59).
The Lady Panthers also claimed the 200 free and medley relays.
EB hosts Draughn, Patton
County squads combined to win all but one event Friday at the Valdese Aquatic Center in a four-team NWFAC 2A meet hosted by East Burke. EB swimmers won nine events, with Patton claiming eight and Draughn four.
The host Cavaliers got wins via Jacob Gersh (boys 200 free, 2:50.17), Gracie Hall (girls 200 IM, 3:41.58), Landon Lennex (boys 500 free, 5:42.50; 200 IM, 2:30.18) and Robbie Stringfield (boys 100 back, 1:08.64) as well as the boys 200 free, 200 medley and 400 free relays and girls 400 free relay.
The Panthers countered with wins from McClure (girls 50 free, 26.48; 100 breast, 1:16.43), Lucas (girls 100 fly, 1:06.50; 100 back, 1:07.82), Sacchetti (girls 100 free, 1:03.90) and Coley Welch (boys 100 breast, 1:09.67) in addition to claiming the girls 200 free and medley relays.
And the Wildcats’ winners were Georgia Goulding (girls 200 free, 2:16.04; 500 free, 6:35.55) and Jaxon Smith (boys 50 free, 22.68; 100 fly, 55.11).