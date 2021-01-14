H.S. ROUNDUP: Draughn's Farrar qualifies for state in cross country

CATAWBA — Draughn boys junior Reed Farrar on Friday at Murray’s Mill in Catawba County was the lone Burke County runner to qualify for the NCHSAA 2A state cross country championships.

Farrar, who won four consecutive meets to open the season before placing third at the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference championships, finished in 12th place out of 105 runners with a time of 17:50.19. He earned the second of four individual berths among those not on top-three qualifying teams.

Patton’s 12th-place boys team effort was led by junior Vance Jones (25th), while 13th-place East Burke was led by senior Luke Elliott (34th).

The EB girls placed 11th as a team, and Patton was 13th. Both fielded a top-20 runner in the meet: PHS junior Madison Clay was 16th (21:17.40), three spots shy of qualifying for state individually after five events wins earlier this season, and EB was led by Meah Walsh in 19th.

The state meets are this Friday and Saturday at Redmon Park in Kernersville.

SWIMMING

Freedom tops Patton

The Freedom and Patton swim teams competed against one another in a virtual dual meet last week, with the Patriots coming out on top 44-26 in girls action and 65-16 in boys.

