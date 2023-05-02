ICARD — The third-seeded East Burke baseball team earned a 15-2 five-inning home win over sixth-seeded Newton-Conover to open the Catawba Valley 2A Conference Tournament on Monday.

The Cavaliers (12-8) played in their first conference tournament semifinal since 2018 late Tuesday at second-seeded Bandys.

"If we're throwing on the mound and hitting with runners in scoring position like we did tonight, we can beat anyone (in this tournament)," said EBHS coach Camden Young.

EB started out with a 2-0 deficit after one inning but responded with four second-inning runs to jump ahead.

They also scored seven runs in the third inning and four in the fourth inning.

Cannon Morrison, Mason Mosteller and Barger Shook all led the Cavaliers with three RBIs, including a Shook two-run third-inning home run.

Landon Shroyer led with three runs as Mosteller, Hollan Cline, Austin Reynolds and Gabe Wittenberg each crossed home plate twice.

Morrison, Will Weidner and Corbin McNeil also scored a run for the Cavaliers.

Colin Eckard started on the mound and went four innings, allowing five hits and one walk while striking out three Red Devil batters.

Shook closed out the game by pitching the fifth inning, sitting down the next three Newton-Conover batters in order, including two strikeouts.

South Caldwell 8, Freedom 0

The sixth-seeded Patriots (4-20) ended their season with a shutout loss to the third-seeded Spartans in the first round of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Tournament on Monday in Sawmills.

The SC pitching trio of Connor Setzer, Dylan Dula and Davis Smith kept FHS off the board.

BOYS GOLF

Bock, Biggerstaff lead Freedom to NWC win

The Patriots’ Alex Bock and Lawson Biggerstaff shared medalist honors in the final NWC match of the year at Boone Golf Club in Boone, which FHS won to become the season team champion with Bock winning the league’s player of the year honors.

Freedom (291) beat Watauga (316), Alexander Central (327), Hibriten (334), South Caldwell (350) and Ashe County (366) to win the season standings by 105 strokes over the second-place Cougars.

Bock and Biggerstaff (1-under 70) beat Alexander Central’s Aidan Hollar and Watauga’s Jake Warren (3-over 74) by four strokes. They were followed by Pats teammates Braxton Reinhardt (4-over 75), Michael Cates (5-over 76) and Holden Webb (20-over 91) in the rundown.

GIRLS SOCCER

Draughn 6, Mitchell 0

The Lady Wildcats (9-4-4, 5-3 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) enjoyed a shutout league victory Monday at home in Valdese, leading 2-0 at the half before netting four second-half goals.

Ambria Blalock, Yadira Castrejon and Courtney Sisk scored two goals apiece for DHS.

Brevard 1, Patton 0

The Lady Panthers (5-10-3, 2-7-1 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) lost their Senior Night game Monday at home in Morganton, surrendering the game’s lone goal in the first half.

PHS celebrated seniors Carly Rodriguez, Ada Caballero, Marissa Lor, Ashley Vicente Lopez, Maria Andres and Faith Webb.

SOFTBALL

West Caldwell 8, East Burke 5

The fifth-seeded Lady Cavaliers (11-11) fell in the first round of the CVAC Tournament on Monday in Gamewell, falling behind 3-0 after one inning, 5-2 after two, 6-2 after three and 7-5 after five before the fourth-seeded Lady Warriors plated one more run in the bottom of the sixth.

EBHS was led offensively by Kaylee Paige (3 for 4, double, two runs), Taylor Bostain (2 for 2), Katherine Greene (2 for 4, home run, four RBIs), Raegan Carter (hit, RBI) and Kylie Long (two runs).

Addy Fortenberry pitched all six innings for EB, scattering three strikeouts, eight earned runs, eight hits and five walks.

Chase 10, Patton 0 (5 inn.’s)

The Lady Panthers (8-13, 3-7 MF7) stayed close to the host Lady Trojans for four innings Monday night in Henrietta thanks to Marleigh Carswell pitching her way out of several jams, but a disastrous fifth inning proved too tough to overcome in conference play. Chase scored six times (five unearned) in that inning after PHS committed three errors in the frame to break open a close game, leading CHS to a mercy-rule win.

Ellie Shuping had Patton’s lone hit of the game in the fourth inning. Katie Lail and Joellie Pinto earned walks.

Over 4 2/3 innings, Carswell scattered one strikeout, three earned runs, 10 hits and zero walks.