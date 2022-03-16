H.S. ROUNDUP: East Burke baseball beats N-C 8-7 with walkoff

ICARD — The East Burke baseball team collected its second straight win in Catawba Valley 2A Conference play, taking Tuesday’s contest over Newton-Conover, 8-7, at home.
Cooper Greene was the catalyst for the win, hitting a grand slam and then an RBI base hit to end the game in walkoff fashion.
Greene also pitched for the Cavaliers (2-3, 2-1 CVAC), splitting time on the mound with Will Weidner.
Additional hits against the Red Devils came from Weidner, Colin Eckard and Luke Bumgarner.
Freedom sweeps Avery County
The Patriots (3-5) opened their week with back-to-back wins over the nonconference Vikings, claiming Monday’s rescheduled contest in Newland 9-0 before returning home for a 19-0 thrashing in five innings in Morganton on Tuesday.
Mason Mozeley starred at the plate for FHS on Tuesday, hitting two home runs in a 3 for 5 performance with four RBIs. Freedom also got big offensive contributions from Carson Dyson (2 for 4, triple, RBI, two runs), Eli Wolfe (2 for 4, double, RBI, run), Garren Bryant (2 for 4, double, run), Jace Duckworth (hit, RBI, run), Emerson Miller (hit, run) and Jagger Bailey (run).
Daniel Stevenson went the distance on the mound, striking out 13 with just two hits allowed.
On Wednesday, Mozeley again led the way, going 3 for 4 with a home run, a triple, four RBIs and three runs scored. Bryant (2 for 3, two doubles, RBI, three runs), Wolfe (hit, three RBIs, two runs), Bailey (hit, two RBIs, three runs), Eli Thomas (hit, two RBIs, two runs), Dakota Houk (2 for 3, three runs), Dyson (hit, two runs), Duckworth (RBI, run) and Miller (RBI) also contributed.
Mozeley (eight strikeouts) and Tristan Esquivel (three) combined for a flawless performance on the mound.
Draughn 9, Hibriten 6
Both teams scored five runs apiece in the fifth inning, making the 4-1 lead the Wildcats (4-2) built through five innings in the nonconference game the key late Tuesday in Lenoir.
Logan McGee (3 for 5, two RBIs, run), Trey Jensen (home run, two RBIs), Brayden Schutt (hit, RBI, run), Kelton Mitchell (hit, two runs), Thomas Lambert (hit, RBI), Tate Jensen (hit, run), Jacob Mull (hit), Tanner Woody (run), John Robert Abernathy (run) and Bryson Powell (run) led on offense for DHS.
Trey Jensen (five strikeouts), Abernathy (one) and Mull combined on the mound for the visitors.
Polk County 6, Patton 3
The Panthers (3-3, 0-1 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) dropped their league opener late Tuesday at home.
The Wolverines went up 1-0 after two innings and 5-1 after five, and Patton’s rally in the bottom of the sixth only produced two runs and concluded with two runners in scoring position.
Reid Pons (2 for 3, two RBIs), Brayden Pearson (2 for 4, RBI), Waylon Rutherford (hit, run), Christian White (hit, run), Braxton Hensley (hit) and Nick McGee (run) led PHS on offense.
White started on the mound and went five innings, striking out nine while allowing one earned run, seven hits and four walks. Cole Whisnant pitched the final two frames in relief, tallying four strikeouts and allowing one earned run and two hits.
SOFTBALL Patton 6, Polk County 1
The Lady Panthers (5-0, 1-0 MF7) jumped out to an early lead in their conference opener at home late Tuesday on an RBI double by Meredith Kearson (2 for 4) in the first inning and an RBI single by Kailey Buchanan in the second and held on from there.
Marleigh Carswell earned the win in the circle for PHS, going the distance and striking out six with five hits allowed.
GIRLS SOCCER Patton 2, Polk County 0
The Lady Panthers (2-2-2, 1-0 MF7) took Tuesday evening’s league opener at home as Stella Cross scored both goals, weaving past defenders on both occasions.
Maleah Pritchard, Jaycee Mull, Faith Webb and goalkeeper Danielle Wojcik, who recorded her first shutout with six saves, held down the fort on defense. Ashley Vicente Lopez, Kadin Scism and Marissa Lor handled things in the midfield.
Patton outshot Polk 13-6, led by Cross (six) and Lorely Tzul (four), and held a 5-4 advantage in corner kicks.
BOYS GOLF East Burke wins CVAC match at Lake Hickory
The Cavaliers claimed Tuesday’s CVAC match at Lake Hickory Country Club’s Catawba Springs Course, tallying a 170 team score to top Bandys by a single stroke as Sam Mace (35) took medalist honors.
Mace was followed by teammates Nicholas Newton (43), Peyton Smith (43), Blane Fulbright (49) and Eli Carico (53).
West Lincoln (181), Maiden (184), Newton-Conover (194), Lincolnton (251), West Caldwell (263) and Bunker Hill (288) completed the finishing order.
BOYS LACROSSE T.C. Roberson 23, Patton 2
The Panthers (1-3, 1-2) were down just 5-2 after the first period but saw the Rams add seven, six and five goals to the scoreboard from there late Tuesday in Asheville. The loss prevented PHS from getting back above .500 in league play.
GIRLS LACROSSE T.C. Roberson 14, Patton 8
The Lady Panthers (1-3, 0-3) battled to a 5-5 tie after a quarter of play, but were outscored 9-3 the rest of the way. The loss kept PHS winless in conference action.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.