H.S. ROUNDUP: East Burke baseball beats N-C 8-7 with walkoff

The Wolverines went up 1-0 after two innings and 5-1 after five, and Patton’s rally in the bottom of the sixth only produced two runs and concluded with two runners in scoring position.

Reid Pons (2 for 3, two RBIs), Brayden Pearson (2 for 4, RBI), Waylon Rutherford (hit, run), Christian White (hit, run), Braxton Hensley (hit) and Nick McGee (run) led PHS on offense.

White started on the mound and went five innings, striking out nine while allowing one earned run, seven hits and four walks. Cole Whisnant pitched the final two frames in relief, tallying four strikeouts and allowing one earned run and two hits.

SOFTBALL Patton 6, Polk County 1

The Lady Panthers (5-0, 1-0 MF7) jumped out to an early lead in their conference opener at home late Tuesday on an RBI double by Meredith Kearson (2 for 4) in the first inning and an RBI single by Kailey Buchanan in the second and held on from there.

Marleigh Carswell earned the win in the circle for PHS, going the distance and striking out six with five hits allowed.

GIRLS SOCCER Patton 2, Polk County 0