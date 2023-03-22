ICARD — The East Burke baseball team is determined to have a successful season.

The Cavaliers trailed visiting Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe Lincolnton by two runs through 2 ½ innings before scoring one run in the third inning and five in the fourth, although the Wolves got two runs back in the fifth and three in the sixth to take a one-run lead.

EB (4-2, 4-1 CVAC) fired back with two runs in the bottom-half of the sixth inning before Barger Shook came on the mound in the seventh, striking out two Wolves batters and forcing a popup to seal an 8-7 win on Tuesday.

EB remains in a first-place tie with Maiden in the CVAC standings as Bandys, Bunker Hill and West Lincoln are just a half-game behind at 3-2.

Mason Mosteller scored the go-ahead winning run off a Cannon Morrison RBI single as Mosteller (two walks, two singles), Morrison (two singles, double, fourth-inning run) and Gabe Wittenberg (two walks, RBI double, fourth-inning run) were the only Cavalier batters to get on base in each plate appearance.

Hollan Cline added an RBI single in the fourth and a sixth-inning walk with two scored runs, Will Weidner registered an RBI single in the fourth, Shook added a sixth-inning sacrifice fly to score Cline, Caden Buff scored two runs off two issued walks in the third and fourth innings, and Eden Worley hit two singles with a scored run in the fourth.

Mosteller started on the mound and went 3 ⅓ innings before being relieved by Weidner as both struck out three Lincolnton batters before Shook pitched in the seventh inning.

Draughn 11, Madison 0 (6 inn.’s)

The Wildcats (7-1, 3-0 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) breezed to a run-rule league victory Tuesday on the road in Marshall.

The DHS offense was led by Thomas Lambert (4 for 5, three RBIs), Nick McGee (3 for 4, three runs), Jacob Mull (2 for 3, three RBIs, double), Trey Jensen (2 for 4, RBI, run), Tate Jensen (hit, three RBIs), Logan McGee (hit, RBI), John Robert Abernathy (hit, three runs), Logan Carswell (two runs) and Griffin Stephens (two runs).

Jensen (five innings, five strikeouts, zero earned runs, three hits) and Abernathy (one inning, one strikeout, zero earned runs, zero hits) handled pitching duties for the visitors.

Hibriten 12, Freedom 2 (6 inn.’s)

The Patriots (3-5, 0-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) dropped their conference-opener Tuesday on the road in Lenoir.

FHS led 2-1 after one inning but saw that advantage turn into a 2-2 tie after two frames and deficits of 6-2 after four and 10-2 after five before the host Panthers tacked on another pair of runs in the sixth.

SOFTBALL

East Burke 18, Lincolnton 2 (5 inn.’s)

The Lady Cavaliers (5-2, 3-2 CVAC) jumped above .500 in league play with a run-rule victory Tuesday at home in Icard, rallying from a 2-0 first-inning hole by scoring six runs apiece in the second, third and fourth frames.

The EB offense was led by Addy Fortenberry (3 for 3, double, two RBIs, two runs), Grace Hammack (2 for 2, three runs), Katherine Greene (2 for 3, double, four RBIs, two runs), Taylor Bostain (double, RBI, two runs), Madyson Johnson (double, run), Kylie Long (hit, two RBIs, run), Raegan Carter (hit, RBI, two runs), Kaylee Paige (hit, RBI, two runs), Kyndal Morrison (hit, two runs), Hannah Powell (hit, run) and Ally Boyette (RBI).

Paige (four innings, zero earned runs, one strikeout, two hits) and Boyette (one inning, zero earned runs, zero hits) pitched for EBHS.

Madison 14, Draughn 4 (6 inn.’s)

The Lady Wildcats (6-1, 2-1 WHC) suffered their first loss in mercy-rule fashion in league play Tuesday on the road in Marshall, falling behind 4-3 after one inning, 6-4 after two, 11-4 after three and 12-4 after five before the host Patriots added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth.

DHS’ offensive leaders included Aubrie Snyder (3 for 3, RBI), Maddie Crouch (3 for 4, double, two runs), Maddison Powell (2 for 4, double, RBI), Katie Cozort (double, RBI, run), Finlee Young (double, RBI, run) and Avie Helton (hit).

Katie Hamm (1 1/3 innings, six earned runs, one strikeout, five hits), Laney Winebarger (1 2/3 innings, two earned runs, four hits) and Cadence Clontz (2 1/3 innings, two earned runs, two strikeouts, three hits) worked from the pitcher’s circle for the visitors.

Hibriten 14, Freedom 5

The Lady Patriots (2-5, 0-1 NWC) lost their conference-opener Tuesday on the road in Lenoir, leading 3-1 after one inning but falling behind 7-3 after three innings and 10-5 after four before the host Lady Panthers plated four additional runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Offensive leaders for FHS were Kadance Ward (2 for 4, double, RBI, run), Mikhayla Lingafelt (double, two RBIs), Cassidy Taylor (double, RBI, run), Daniell Robinson (hit, RBI), Rhiley Buchanan (hit, run), Lani Campbell (hit), Abigayle Gibson (run) and Destiny White (run).

Campbell (one inning, zero earned runs, two strikeouts, zero hits), Lingafelt (three innings, four strikeouts, zero earned runs, two hits) and White (two innings, three earned runs, three hits) split pitching duties for the visitors.

BOYS GOLF

Bock, Freedom win NWC match

The Patriots were the team champions and Alex Bock was the individual medalist at Tuesday’s NWC match at Orchard Hills Golf Club in Granite Falls.

Bock shot a 3-under 69 to take the win, beating South Caldwell’s Mac Helton (76) by seven strokes. Bock was followed by teammates Lawson Biggerstaff (79), Braxton Reinhardt (82), Michael Cates (84) and Wilson Cates (89).

Freedom (314) was followed in the team standings by Alexander Central (333), Watauga (343), South Caldwell (348), Hibriten (352) and Ashe County (380).

BOYS TENNIS

NCSSM-Morganton 8, Foard 1

The Dragons (6-1) won in nonconference play Tuesday on the road in Newton.

In singles, NCSSM-Morganton won at No. 1 with Davin Hyche 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 with Saisuprit Choutha 1-6, 6-1, 10-6; No. 4 with Bryan Huang 6-4, 6-0; No. 5 with Vincent Wang 6-4, 6-2; and No. 6 with Andrew Lord 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles wins came at No. 1 with Hyche/Viswajith Nambar 8-2, No. 2 with Choutha/Huang 8-0, and No. 3 with Wang/Lord 8-6.

GIRLS SOCCER

East Rutherford 1, Patton 0 (2OT)

The Lady Panthers (1-6-2, 0-3 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) were denied their first conference victory in an extra-time game Tuesday at home in Morganton, surrendering the lone goal in the second overtime period in the 97th minute.

Ada Caballero registered 11 saves in goal for PHS and was helped on the defensive side by Maria Francisco Andres, Maleah Pritchard and Adisyn Smith. The hosts recorded five shots on goal during the contest.

Maiden 1, East Burke 0

The Lady Cavaliers (4-3, 0-1 CVAC) were shut out in their league-opener Tuesday on the road in Maiden after surrendering a second-half goal.

Chloe Cook tallied four saves in goal for EBHS.

BOYS LACROSSE

North Lincoln 13, Patton 1

The Panthers, (0-6, 0-6 Conf.) dropped Tuesday’s league game on the road in Lincolnton, trailing 3-0 after one quarter, 8-0 at halftime and 12-0 after three periods before both squads added one goal apiece in the fourth.

Kevin LaFevers scored PHS’ lone goal on an assist from Gabe Wykle. Junior goalie Shane Marshall recorded 13 saves for the visitors.

GIRLS LACROSSE

North Lincoln 6, Patton 5

The Lady Panthers (0-6, 0-6 Conf.) came close to their first victory in conference play Tuesday on the road in Lincolnton, but fell just shy.

No more details were available.