MAIDEN — The East Burke baseball team hit the road Wednesday and scored its first win of the young season, topping nonconference host Maiden 4-3.

The Cavaliers (1-1) jumped ahead 2-0 in the top of the first inning before the Blue Devils scored one run apiece in the bottoms of the third and fourth frames to tie things up. EB crept back ahead 3-2 in the top of the fifth before both teams scored one run apiece in the seventh inning, leaving East Burke on the good side of the tightly contested matchup.

Offensively, the Cavs were led by Hollan Cline (hit, RBI, two runs), Mason Mosteller (hit, RBI, run), Colin Eckard (triple, RBI), Caden Buff (hit), Barger Shook (hit), Will Weidner (RBI) and Corbin McNeil (run).

Eckard pitched a complete game for EBHS, scattering five strikeouts, two earned runs and nine hits with zero walks across seven innings.

South Caldwell 8, Draughn 1

The Wildcats (2-1) suffered their first loss in non-league action Tuesday at home in Valdese, facing deficits of 2-0 after one inning, 2-1 after two, 4-1 after three and 5-1 after four before the visiting Spartans plated their final three runs in the top of the sixth frame.

Draughn was led by Thomas Lambert (2 for 3, double), Jacob Mull (home run) and Nick McGee (hit).

Tate Jensen (five innings, four strikeouts, two earned runs, four hits), Mull (one inning, two earned runs, two hits) and John Robert Abernathy (one inning, two strikeouts) split pitching duties for DHS.

SOFTBALL

Freedom 7, St. Stephens 3

The Lady Patriots (2-2) evened up their record with a nonconference win Tuesday at home in Morganton, jumping ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the first and expanding that lead to 3-0 in the fourth and 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth after the Lady Indians briefly tied the game. The hosts then plated three more runs in the bottom of the sixth frame.

FHS was paced by Lani Campbell (2 for 3, double, run), Rhiley Buchanan (triple, two RBIs, run), Keileigh Clontz (two runs), Kaylee Skinner (run), Daniell Robinson (run) and Rumi Campbell (run).

Mikhayla Lingafelt turned in a complete game from the circle for Freedom, scattering 12 strikeouts, zero earned runs, two hits and one walk across her seven innings of work.

Maiden 8, East Burke 3

The Lady Cavaliers (0-1) opened the season with a non-league loss Tuesday on the road in Maiden, falling behind 3-0 after an inning, 5-0 after two and 6-0 after the fourth before holding a 3-2 edge in the sixth frame that didn’t make a big enough dent.

EBHS was led by Grace Hammack (home run, three RBIs), Alyssa Shoemaker (double), Raegan Carter (double), Kaylee Paige (hit, run) and Kyndal Morrison (run).

Paige went the distance in the circle with three strikeouts, six earned runs and 12 hits over six innings.

BOYS TENNIS

South Caldwell 9, East Burke 0

The Cavaliers (0-3) were shut out in Tuesday’s nonconference match at home in Icard.

No. 5 Tristan Carswell put up EB’s strongest performance in singles in a 4-6, 7-5, 3-10 loss. The No. 3 doubles team of Ada Lopez/Noah Ramsey came closest to an East Burke victory.

Freedom vs. NCSSM-Morganton

The Patriots (3-0) were credited with a forfeit win over the Dragons (2-2) on Tuesday.

BOYS LACROSSE

T.C. Roberson 13, Patton 2

The Panthers (0-2, 0-2 Conf.) remained shy of their first win in league action Tuesday at home in Morganton.

Kevin LaFevers scored Patton’s first goal on an assist from Alex Buckner. Buckner added PHS’ second goal in the fourth quarter.

Junior Shane Marshall had 11 saves in goal for the hosts.

GIRLS LACROSSE

T.C. Roberson 19, Patton 2

The Lady Panthers (0-2, 0-2 Conf.) also were denied their first win of the season, falling to a conference opponent Tuesday at home in Morganton.

Kinsey Snodgrass and Kendall Bryant scored goals for PHS.