ICARD — The East Burke girls soccer team recorded a shutout of rival Freedom on Monday, winning the teams’ nonconference contest 3-0 at home.

The Lady Cavaliers (2-1) led 1-0 at halftime and tacked on two more goals after the intermission to distances themselves from the Lady Patriots (1-1-2), to whom they lost their Feb. 27 season-opener 2-0 in Morganton.

Ashley Hernandez scored twice for EBHS and Karen Puac Castillos added one goals. Chole Cook tallied four saves in goal for the hosts.

Draughn 2, Patton 1

The Lady Wildcats (1-0-2) scored a non-league win over the county rival Lady Panthers (0-2-2) on Monday at home in Valdese.

Ambria Blalock scored both goals for DHS, which led 2-0 at halftime.

Marissa Lor got PHS on the board in the 71st minute, but the visitors could draw no closer.

SOFTBALL

Draughn 13, Freedom 0 (5 inn.’s)

The Lady Wildcats (1-0) opened the season with a bang, scoring a mercy-rule nonconference win over the county rival Lady Patriots (1-2) on Monday in Morganton, leading 3-0 after one inning and 7-0 after two before plating six more runs in the top of the fifth.

Draughn was led offensively by Katie Cozort (2 for 3, home run, triple, six RBIs, two runs), Aubrie Snyder (home run, three RBIs, two runs), Cydnee Deal (hit, two RBIs, run), Cadence Clontz (double), Maddison Powell (hit, three runs), Avie Helton (hit, two runs), Maddie Crouch (two runs) and Finlee Young (run). Katie Hamm (three innings, strikeout, one hit) and Laney Winebarger (two innings, three strikeouts, one hit) pitched for DHS.

Cassidy Taylor and Daniell Robinson tallied hits for Freedom. Robinson (two innings, two strikeouts, four earned runs, one hit), Mikhayla Lingafelt (one inning, two strikeouts) and Destiny White (two innings, two strikeouts, six earned runs, five hits) pitched for FHS.

BOYS TENNIS

Draughn 6, East Burke 3

The Wildcats (1-1) scored a non-league victory over the rival Cavaliers (0-2) on Monday at home in Valdese.

DHS got wins at No. 1 singles with Corey Powell over Raleigh Slutsky 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 singles with Ryan Williams over Qwinton Hemphill 6-1, 6-7 (5-7), 10-8; No. 4 singles with Brandon Longhurst over Jacob Gersch 6-4, 6-4; No. 6 singles with Ben Thao over Haiden Dale 6-2, 6-1; No. 1 doubles with Powell/Williams over Slutsky/Hemphill 8-1; and No. 3 doubles with Zaydin Pritchard/Eli Pritchard over Adan Lopez/Noah Ramsey 8-5.

EBHS’ wins came at No. 3 singles with Josh Thomas over Braxton Kirkland 7-5, 6-4; No. 5 singles with Tristan Carswell over Ben Zimmer 6-2, 7-5; and No. 2 doubles with Thomas/Carswell over Kirkland/Isaac Smith 8-5.

Hibriten 6, NCSSM-Morganton 3

The Dragons (2-1) suffered their first loss in nonconference play Monday on the road in Lenoir.

NCSSM-Morganton collected wins at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-3; No. 1 doubles 8-6; and No. 2 doubles 8-3.

BASEBALL

Freedom 11, Mitchell 1 (5 inn.’s)

The Patriots (1-1) grabbed their first win of the season in run-rule fashion, taking Monday’s non-league contest at home in Morganton after building leads of 3-0 after one inning and 7-0 after two before scoring four more runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Offensively, Freedom was led by Carson Dyson (4 for 4, three runs), Eli Wolfe (2 for 3, double, RBI, run), Eli Thomas (hit, two RBIs), John Hackett (hit, two RBIs) and Gavin Campbell (hit, three RBIs).

Pitching leaders for FHS were Gavin Campbell (two innings, three strikeouts, one hit) and Anthony Frasca (two innings, one strikeout, one hit).

Bunker Hill 6, Patton 4

The Panthers (2-1) fell for the first time this spring, losing in nonconference action Monday on the road in Claremont.

Patton was led offensively by Aaron Duncan (2 for 3, two doubles, two RBIs), Cole Attaway (hit, two RBIs, run), Jack Powell (double, run), Kanton Trull (hit) and Reid Pons (two runs).

Cohen Christian (five innings, five strikeouts, five earned runs, five hits) and Laine Barrier (one inning, one hit) pitched for PHS.

BOYS GOLF

Patton 6th in MF7 meet

The Panthers (395) placed sixth in Monday’s Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference match, finishing behind Polk County (310), Chase (339), Hendersonville (342), East Rutherford (355) and R-S Central (390) and ahead of Brevard (413).

Patton was led by Brady Chamberlain (87), followed by Will Radford (96), Zachery Weller (104), Triston Overton (108) and Elijah Ballard (114).