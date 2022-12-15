H.S. ROUNDUP: East Burke boys, Freedom girls win county meet

VALDESE — The East Burke boys and Freedom girls finished atop the standings at Wednesday’s Burke County Championships swim meet, hosted by Draughn.

The Cavaliers (345 points) finished ahead of the Patriots (342), Wildcats (312) and Patton (142) while the Lady Patriots (370) topped Draughn (313), East Burke (247) and the Panthers (157).

The East Burke boys earned event wins with Taylor Lennex in the 500 freestyle (6:35.24); Jacob Gersh in the 200 individual medley (2:37.76); and the 400 freestyle relay team (4:22.40) of Lennex, Noah Ramsey, Gersh and Tristan Carswell.

The Freedom boys’ event wins came from Emerson Miller in the 200 freestyle (2:08.09) and the 100 butterfly (57.83); Nate Carswell in the 100 backstroke (1:10.22); the 200 medley relay team (2:03.63) of Carswell, Myles Greene, Miller and Asher Ellis; and the 200 freestyle relay team (1:40.24) of Greene, Ellis, Carswell and Miller.

The Draughn boys’ event winner was Trey Jensen in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.21).

Patton’s boys collected event wins by Coley Welch in the 100 freestyle (52.06) and the 50 freestyle (23.75).

The Freedom girls earned event wins with Marta Lopez in the 200 freestyle (3:07.01); Sara Succop in the 100 butterfly (1:18.26); Lucy Yelton in the 100 breaststroke (1:30.52); and the 200 freestyle relay team (2:19.32) of Neyli Lopez Rodriguez, Yelton, Lopez and Jordyn Greene.

The Draughn girls’ event wins came from Rhyannon Reasoner in the 500 freestyle (6:17.54) and the 100 backstroke (1:10.46); Sarah Mull in the 200 individual medley (3:00.45); Abby Wood in the 100 freestyle (1:07.00); Allyson Auton in the 50 freestyle (30.38); the 400 freestyle relay team (4:42.90) of Reasoner, Mull, Auton and Wood; and the 200 medley relay team (2:17.25) of Reasoner, Mull, Wood and Auton.

The East Burke and Patton girls were held off the list of individual event winners.

JV BASKETBALL

Boys Patton 52, Draughn 47

After trailing by one after a quarter, the JV Panthers (4-3) led by six at halftime and one after three quarters before edging out a nonconference win over the county rival JV Wildcats (2-3) late Wednesday at home in Morganton.

Patton was led by 15 points from Brady Davis, 10 from Nathan Waters and eight apiece from Cayden Roscoe and Laine Barrier.

Draughn was paced by 16 points from Blair Cooper and eight from Marshall Brinkley.

Girls Draughn 38, Patton 11

The JV Lady Wildcats (2-0) opened up leads of 10-3 after a quarter and 23-4 by halftime for a comfortable non-league county victory Wednesday on the road in Morganton.

Jacey Davis led Draughn with 13 points and was joined in double figures by Kenley Berry (11).

The JV Lady Panthers (0-4) were led by Jaycee Mull’s three points.