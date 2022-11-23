H.S. ROUNDUP: East Burke earns sweep at Freedom quad

The East Burke wrestling team earned a sweep of the competition at Tuesday’s quad-match hosted by Freedom in Morganton.

The Cavaliers (3-2) won a close one over the host Patriots 42-36, topped county foe Patton 60-24 and defeated Charlotte Christian 48-30. Freedom (3-3) defeated the crosstown rival Panthers 54-27 and Charlotte Christian 52-22. And the Panthers (2-4) toppled Charlotte Christian 48-24.

EB collected wins by pin over Freedom as Cody Bryant (120) beat Hank Hall, Grayson Phillips (126) defeated Kaleb Pearson, Zachary Ward (132) topped Marco Velasquez, Connor Mobley (138) ousted Jimmy Velasquez Morales, Bryson Wheeler (145) beat Aiden Piscopo, Jackson Spencer defeated Brayan Ajpacaja Chavez, and Lance Willis (170) topped Josh Glynn. The Patriots’ wins over the Cavs came on pins from Jeulenea Khang (106) over Scott Little, Carson Hacket versus Eastyn Huffman, Santos Martinez Cortes over Curtis Taylor, Fredy Vicente Perez (220) versus Zeke Pierce, and Nathan Vue (285) over Michael Hathcock. Daniel Lopez (182) picked up a win via forfeit.

The Cavaliers got pin victories over the Panthers from Huffman (113) over Amari Izzard, Bryant (120) over Parker Winters, Phillips versus Luke Parker, Ward (132) versus Luiz Hernandez, Mobley (138) over George Cleary, Wheeler over Cavan Sullivano, Pierce (220) versus Sheldon Jordan, and Ze Yang (285) over Brayan Romero. Little (106) and Willis (170) won by forfeit. PHS got pins over EB by Caleb Clark (152) over Taylor and Jovan Chavez (160) versus Spencer. Forfeit wins went to Anthony Ramirez (180) and Kamden Stephens (195).

East Burke’s wins over Charlotte Christian came on pins for Bryant (120) and Ward (132) and forfeits for Little (106), Huffman (113), Phillips (126), Mobley (138), Pierce (220) and Hathcock (285).

FHS got pins over Patton from Hacket (113) over Izzard, Piscopo (145) versus Sullivano, Martinez Cortes (152) over Clark, Ajpacaja Chavez (160) versus Chavez, Vicente Perez (220) over Jordan and Vue (285) versus Romero. Khang (106) and Glynn (170) won on forfeits. Patton’s pins came from Winters (120) versus Hall, Parker (126) over Pearson and Ramirez (182) versus Lopez. Hernandez (132) topped Velasquez in a 14-8 decision and Stephens (195) won by forfeit.

Freedom lone pin over Charlotte Christian came from Hall (120). Pearson (126) won an 11-2 major decision. Khang (106), Hacket (113), Velasquez (132), Velasquez Morales (138), Piscopo (145), Vicente Perez (220) and Vue (285) won via forfeit.

Patton got pins over Charlotte Christian from Winters (120), Parker (132) and Ramirez (182). Forfeit wins came from Izzard (113), Hernandez (138), Stephens (195), Jordan (220) and Romero (285).

Draughn at Bandys individual tournament

The Wildcats were at an individual tournament hosted by Bandys late Wednesday in Catawba.

Andres Garcia Lopez (126) reached the semifinals for Draughn. Gaston Garrison (113), Isaac Smith (152), Brian Rivera Gomez (160) and Liam Hibbard (220) wrestled in quarterfinals and consolation matches for DHS.

SWIMMING

Freedom hosts Alexander Central

The Patriots hosted Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Alexander Central late Tuesday in Morganton. Results were not available at press time.