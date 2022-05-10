H.S. ROUNDUP: East Burke girls soccer tops West Lincoln 2-0 on Senior Night

ICARD — The East Burke girls soccer team won Monday on Senior Night to strengthen its chances at an NCHSAA 2A state playoff berth, topping Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe West Lincoln, 2-0.

The Lady Cavaliers (7-9-2, 6-7) CVAC have one remaining contest on Wednesday at West Caldwell to finish up the league slate.

“This was a great win for our seniors working hard all four years,” said Lady Cavaliers coach Sam Wall. “We were right there on the cut for the 2A playoffs. We played well and deserved to win.”

East Burke first got on the board in the seventh minute on a goal by senior Cati Gonzales.

The Lady Cavaliers had multiple second-half chances at extending the lead over the visiting Lady Rebels before cashing in with a goal by Ashley Hernandez in the 72nd minute to seal the win.

It was Hernandez’ team-leading 19th goal this season, a mark that places her third in the county.

Marabeth Huffman and Kylie McFalls provided the assists as goalkeeper Chloe Cook recorded five saves.

In a halftime ceremony, three East Burke seniors were honored including Gonzales, Alia Castrejon and Serenity Powell.

Freedom 4, Ashe County 1

The Lady Patriots (12-4-1, 6-3 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) triumphed in their penultimate regular-season game late Monday in West Jefferson, pulling away from the host Lady Huskies.

Yurani Regino scored two goals for Freedom and Skylar Georges and Malia Withrow added one goal apiece. Assists came from sisters Keyla Perez Rodriguez and Maria Perez Rodriguez, who supplied two apiece.

FHS already has secured third place in the NWC standings with one game to go.

Draughn 0, Mountain Heritage 0

The Lady Wildcats (4-7-4, 4-5-1 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) battled to a scoreless tie with the Lady Cougars on the road in Burnsville late Monday.

The draw sewed up fourth place in the WHC in Draughn’s regular-season finale.

BOYS GOLF

Mace T-5th after 2A first round

East Burke senior Sam Mace was tied for fifth after the first round of NCHSAA 2A state championship action late Monday on Foxfire Golf Club’s Red Course in Foxfire Village.

Mace shot a 4-over 76 to sit just two strokes behind Beddingfield junior Drew O’Neal. Three golfers were tied for second at 5-over and Mace was tied with three others for fifth.

The second and final round was played late Tuesday.

Bock T-15th in 3A first round

Freedom sophomore Alex Bock battled to a 15th place tie in the first round of the NCHSAA 3A state championships, held at Pinehurst Resort’s No. 6 Course late Monday in Pinehurst.

Bock shot a 6-over 78 to place him five strokes behind Forestview senior Nick Norman. Five others joined Bock in the tie for 15th place.

Bock was back in action late Tuesday for the second and final round.

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL

Playoff brackets finalized late Monday

NCHSAA state playoff brackets for baseball and softball were finalized late Monday ahead of first-round games late Tuesday.

In 1A West baseball, Draughn (19-3) earned the No. 2 seed and hosted No. 31 Highland Tech (7-15) in the first round late Tuesday. With a win, the Wildcats would host either No. 15 North Stokes or No. 18 Uwharrie Charter in the second round on Friday.

In 1A West softball, Draughn (15-8) gained the No. 17 seed to set up a trip to Asheboro to play No. 16 Uwharrie Charter (8-9) late Tuesday in the first round. A win would mean either a trip to No. 1 South Stanly or a home game versus No. 32 Andrews in Friday’s second round.

And in 2A West softball, Patton (11-12) was awarded the 32nd and final seed and visited No. 1 Providence Grove (21-0) in Franklinville late Tuesday in the first round. With a win, the Lady Panthers would travel to either No. 16 Chase or No. 17 West Wilkes in the second round Friday.

